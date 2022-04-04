 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Chief ER doctor fired by private equity hospital owner after complaining about quality of care. "Profits are in everyone's best interest" they replied in an email. Patients unavailable for comment   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Private for-profit prisons. Private equity hospitals. Truly the developments if a civilized society.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In America, unless you're going to some solo doc on small town mainstreet with a shingle hung outside his door, the MD's answer to MBAs and the MDs are required to practice medicine as the MBAs tell them to.

I once had a grandpa in the hospital at 10pm. They wanted to ambulance him to a bigger city so he could get a scan first thing next morning. I asked if we could just drive him there in the morning and avoid the $2K weewoowagon ride and the doc said "We dont our dollar amounts on helping people here." I said "Excuse me, the 'Billing' department downstairs begs to differ. That is literally what they do, all day, every day."

"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" means health care, prisons, and education should never be for-profit ventures.

Don't even get me started on how much of our health care system is owned and operated by Catholic institutions. Then the MDs report to the Divinity Students instead of MBAs.

Burn the whole system down, with every MBA and priest inside the buildings. I'm feeling generous, let the MBA's kids watch from outside, they can learn from this instead of going in with dad.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Any one involved with private equity should have all their assets confiscated and then prosecuted vigorously for the good of humanity. Comparing them to parasites besmirches the dignity of parasites.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Kansas near Kansas City, Missouri"

Well, there's your problem. You should have gone to the one near Kansas City, Kansas.
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is trying to min/max Medicare/insurance payouts by micromanaging doctors, nurses, and administrators with minutiae having a negative impact on care? Weird.
 
