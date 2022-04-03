 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Sanctioned Russian oligarchs in tears due to having to live like normal people...and I'll be in my bunk   (news.yahoo.com)
36
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
BOO.  FARKING.  HOO.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hey oligarchs: have you seen the photos and videos of the civilian corpses lying in the streets of Ukraine?

Because basically f*ck you.

Entirely.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
perhaps they should resort to a 2nd amendment solution
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I didn't know bear would eat my face"
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A personal assistant to multiple oligarchs told The Mirror it was hard to have "any sympathy."

This was my favorite bit.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Now start confiscating their residences.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: A personal assistant to multiple oligarchs told The Mirror it was hard to have "any sympathy."

This was my favorite bit.


Well, eventually that personal assistant won't have a career anymore. If you're Hitler's assistant, do we have to feel sorry for you?

I'd argue no.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Somebody who has credibility with them should quietly let the oligarchs know that the last one to open fire will NEVER get his yacht back.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Russian farks, here's an image of what you farks are doing (WARNING: GRAPHIC, pixillated, but disturbing)

As Zelensky said, your country has died.  You are over.  Fark off.  Hopefully, you'll all turn on each other and become cannibals inside the borders of your shiat state.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like propaganda.  Is there photographic or video proof or the same news from a legitimate source like AOL or Prodigy
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get farked.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTWaPo: Meanwhile, a professor at American University thinks that Zelensky should start lowering the feelings of patriotism, because those feeling will extend the war and make the peace process difficult. (WTAF, American University? Anyone who graduated from there able to comment? Do they not undertand negitations? Do they not understand genocides? WTF).

QUOTE:
But as time goes on he must also figure out what if any sort of political agreement with Moscow to end the war will be acceptable to a Ukrainian population riding high after repelling Russian forces in many areas and feeling inspired to resist by his own actions and words. Compromises may also be more difficult after evidence mounted Sunday of Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians following the retreat from the Kyiv region, sparking public revulsion.
"He has relied on intense feelings of nationalism to continue to fight this war, but those are exactly the forces that make it extremely difficult to put this war to an end," American University political science professor Keith Darden said,

JFC I mean really JFC. What a doosh.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news the market for tiny Russian violins has exploded.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I would be happy to see Trump in the morgue or jail, but I would be even happier if he lived in poverty for a very long time.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine There's No Big Boats
Youtube B-GXO8OPvyY
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: This is why I would be happy to see Trump in the morgue or jail, but I would be even happier if he lived in poverty for a very long time.


What a complete and total idiot you are.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"some of the oligarchs had to ask staff to pay for their cabs"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bennie Crabtree:

JFC I mean really JFC. What a doosh.

I mean that professor obviously thinks he is part of the oligarch class.

Sorry, I got so pissed off, I forgot why it was relevant to the thread. Just red anger, here. Blind anger.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: jst3p: This is why I would be happy to see Trump in the morgue or jail, but I would be even happier if he lived in poverty for a very long time.

What a complete and total idiot you are.


Oh no! Random internet guy doesn't like my opinion! However shall I carry on?

Your mom's a slut.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: mrinfoguy: jst3p: This is why I would be happy to see Trump in the morgue or jail, but I would be even happier if he lived in poverty for a very long time.

What a complete and total idiot you are.

Oh no! Random internet guy doesn't like my opinion! However shall I carry on?

Your mom's a slut.


She is -- all the guys say so.
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't get an Uber to show up.. no private jets?  I have to wonder where they would be allowed to travel anyway.
 
Stoker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we could do that to the American oligarchs to let them suffer(?) like the regular folks do.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
send the memo to Pooty Poot, you'd still be living like the rich parasites you are if he hadn't shat the bed.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Willing to bet they're still living better than any of us here.

Oh, the humanity, they have to live like the top 0.1% instead of the top 0.00001%.
 
vrax
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
El. Oh. El.  Poor little babies.  Maybe you should talk to Putin about eating a bullet.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know....it's not like these shiatheels are someplace nobody can get at them...

Per the outlet, the assistant works for the oligarchs who live in Surrey's St George's Estate, in the UK. This is a gated enclave where a third of the residents are Russian, according to The Mirror. It's also considered to be one of the most exclusive private residential addresses outside of London, according to property finder Garrington South.

I mean, boo f*cking hoo that their "bespoke electrical fittings" were blocked...but those asswipes LIVE IN BRITAIN. In nice comfy houses where their biggest REAL worry is that the help has to pay for their caviar.

Why are they there? Why aren't they being required, er, asked to donate some living space to some Ukrainian refugees?
 
doosh [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bennie Crabtree: ...

JFC I mean really JFC. What a doosh.

Hey now!
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

doosh: Bennie Crabtree: ...

JFC I mean really JFC. What a doosh.

Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous new intro
Youtube RCDQ9pkaUlo
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Russians are really making a very solid case why they should be wiped off the face of the earth.

How can I help.
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: jst3p: This is why I would be happy to see Trump in the morgue or jail, but I would be even happier if he lived in poverty for a very long time.

What a complete and total idiot you are.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
FloridaWombat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Send anyone who isn't naturalized or claiming amnesty back.  I understand that planes aren't allowed in certain airspaces right now, but... hear me out.  Norway has a border with Russia. Drop the assholes off a klick away and have them drag their own baggage through custom checkpoints above the Arctic Circle.  Tell all the expat Russians (oligarchs to engineers to strippers) that for every day that the Russia military is in any part of Ukraine (including Donbas and Crimea), you are barred entry back for a month - retroactive to the start of the war.  Give them 90 days to sell off any real property or it get seized and the profits go back to rebuilding Ukraine.

Putin's head will be on a spike outside the Kremlin in a month.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

