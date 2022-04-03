 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Boomer and Xer music is killing it when it comes to streaming as those oldsters are getting more hip to the tech. The kids are starting to pick up on it too as they realize their music is mostly autotuned, formulaic crap that all sounds the same   (marketwatch.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The article misses the obvious: older music catalogs are established. If you like someone's music, a Boomer or Xer catalog is just that: a catalog. Newer music is hit or miss.

You can see this on the DVD/streaming market for TV shows: no one is going to buy a one season show. No one wants to watch a one season show. So people will stream artists that successfully made it through the gauntlet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Grateful Dead - Hell In A Bucket (Official Music Video)
Youtube a9Bs4xhDyxw
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Is this the Millennial version of K-Tel?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Firm Tautology: Is this the Millennial version of K-Tel?


K-Tel kicks So That's What I Call Music's ass.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's not just younger generations are listening to and rediscovering old music. They're creating new music influenced by it. I'm from genx. Music in our generation was experimental and pushed the boundaries but it's really cool how younger generations are going back to the same music we grew up on, the same music that influenced us but going in a completely different direction with it. It's really cool.


Thundercat - 'Them Changes' (Official Video)
Youtube GNCd_ERZvZM
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The '80s and '90s had a lot of brilliant music and a lot of terrible music. It was always much easier to find the bad stuff. That was everywhere. Finding quality took effort. I hear a lot of awful music being made today. I assume that things haven't changed in regards to there being much better music out there for those who seek it out.

Personally, I'm too busy enjoying the older music for now. I suppose that makes me old. Which is fine. It's better than trying to continually chase youth and delude myself into thinking I've kept it. I'll simply continue my growth from bitter young man into bitter old man.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is plenty of great new music being put out. You just have to go find it. Yes, there are trends that the kids are hopping on, and a bunch of it might not be to your taste, but it's always been that way. Even when Boomers and Gen-X was riffling through catalogs and record stores, we were trying to find something new that wasn't the formulaic crap on pop radio. And new genres, and old genres were reborn out of that particular quest. And folks are still doing that, but that means you got to look. You have to be open to trying new stuff. The nice thing about streaming is that you can find stuff a bit easier than spending hours at a record store that smells a li'l funky, with some dude in a 'vintage' concert t-shirt telling you how crap your musical taste is because you're not listening to HIS favorite band from 12 years ago.

There is a lot more than autotune out there. Cripes, there's pirate metal now. Ska is asploding out of Mexico and South America at a ferocious rate. There are a ton of Mexican and Spanish punk bands that are mixing and matching traditional and hardcore in some fun ways. There are a ton of Black Metal bands that are screaming themselves hoarse--not my thing overall, but far from autotune pap. There are some great new Country bands that are looking at the Alt Country scene that gave us folks like Todd Snider and Robbie Fulks and having a great time with it. Jazz and Blues has new talent all the time, and they are spending a LOT of time listening to the old stuff, and paying attention. Folks music is still out there, and there are some great singer songwriters who are exploring a lot of great stuff, and focusing a lot on lyrics with stripped down and simple arrangements. There is a lot of great club music out there, and reggae is going strong still.

When Gen-X was coming up, we had to go LOOK for music. It was a whole thing, going to the record stores, combing the aisles, trading mix tapes, searching for songs from soundtracks, checking out the local band scene, and...that hasn't really changed. You want good new stuff? You gotta go look for it. The tried and true? It's still there, and in a dizzying amount of stuff in back catalogs for a ton of streaming services, but likewise, if you just ignore what the pop stations are pushing, and go and just explore a bit, there is a LOT of great stuff out there, waiting to be found. And some of it are fun mash-ups of genres. Yes, I'mma looking at you Gangster Grass. Folks are still playing around, and it's out there, waiting for folks to find it. The way it's been since we started recording music. You want good new stuff? You gotta look then, and that's kind of the issue, is that a lot of folks just skim, and assume that the Heavy Rotation stuff is all that is out there. And that hasn't been the case, even back in the days when I was spinning records for the radio. For all the Britney Spears analogs, there are some GG Allins too. And some kids who grew up on the Violent Femmes and the Pixies who are playing around with guitars and having a good time. Go find 'em. That's half the fun.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The article misses the obvious: older music catalogs are established. If you like someone's music, a Boomer or Xer catalog is just that: a catalog. Newer music is hit or miss.

You can see this on the DVD/streaming market for TV shows: no one is going to buy a one season show. No one wants to watch a one season show. So people will stream artists that successfully made it through the gauntlet.


I recently watched Law and Order: Los Angeles. It was only one season. It wasn't great TV but it was watchable.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Old man yells at SoundCloud
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe because most new music today sounds the same.
Same. Same. Same.
Say some lyrics, and repeat it three times.
Times. Times. Times.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I will eternally blame Cher for bringing autotune into mainstream music. It's an action worthy of jail time imo.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's a lot of garbage music out there.  There always has been, but there's so much more availability so it seems like there's more. But I think if there was a ratio of garbage to art it probably stays the same.


People love the 90s music and wax poetic and yup some was great.  But then you have things like the spin doctors and counting Crows, which is completely indefensible.


In any case there's a lot of good new music out there.  Spotify can help you if you're lazy.  Check out your discover weekly playlist. Sure it's based on you're listening habits but it's pretty decent and mixing in new stuff.


Tl;Dr: get off my lawn
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oldsters getting more hip to the tech.

biatch, i am so hip i can barely see over my own pelvis.
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh.  X-ers INVENTED music streaming.  No surprise that our music is benefiting.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The article misses the obvious: older music catalogs are established. If you like someone's music, a Boomer or Xer catalog is just that: a catalog. Newer music is hit or miss.

You can see this on the DVD/streaming market for TV shows: no one is going to buy a one season show. No one wants to watch a one season show. So people will stream artists that successfully made it through the gauntlet.


No, it's because old people are higher race
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: It's not just younger generations are listening to and rediscovering old music. They're creating new music influenced by it. I'm from genx. Music in our generation was experimental and pushed the boundaries but it's really cool how younger generations are going back to the same music we grew up on, the same music that influenced us but going in a completely different direction with it. It's really cool.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GNCd_ERZvZM]


All old music is and was influenced by old music
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like crap!
Youtube YdJ785_u07E
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Check how many views Tears for Fears and Toto have on YouTube. The kids love it. Good stuff.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

amigafin: My only deep sorrow is the unrelenting insistence of recording and motion picture companies upon purveying the most brutal, ugly, degenerate, vicious form of expression it has been my displeasure to hear-naturally I refer to most of new music.
It fosters almost totally negative and destructive reactions in young people. It smells phony and false. It is sung, played and written for the most part by cretinous goons and by means of its almost imbecilic reiterations and sly, lewd-in plain fact dirty-lyrics, and as I said before, it manages to be the martial music of every sideburned delinquent on the face of the earth. This rancid smelling aphrodisiac I deplore.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All generations have great music and terrible music. There's new stuff out there that's fantastic. But I really love metal and synthwave.
 
Giantilio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: There's a lot of garbage music out there.  There always has been, but there's so much more availability so it seems like there's more. But I think if there was a ratio of garbage to art it probably stays the same.


People love the 90s music and wax poetic and yup some was great.  But then you have things like the spin doctors and counting Crows, which is completely indefensible.


In any case there's a lot of good new music out there.  Spotify can help you if you're lazy.  Check out your discover weekly playlist. Sure it's based on you're listening habits but it's pretty decent and mixing in new stuff.


Tl;Dr: get off my lawn


Maybe it was the friends I was with, or our age (somebody's mom dropped us off), but the spin doctors put on a great show. First concert for me, (very) early 90's, at cw post. You are absolutely correct about counting crows.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Go find 'em. That's half the fun.


I'll admit it, Youtube has been decent for poking around.  Sure there's tons of crap, tonnnns of it - but there so were the record and tape bins back in the day.  I've found some stuff I genuinely enjoy from all over the damn place/time periods.  Fark oddly enough is also handy that way, 'cause you frickin' weirdos (unlike normal me of course) like some strange shiat, and recommend it.  And that's just being lazy, I could work a lot harder on that and end up with more music.  "Only old" is just farking silly.  If I'd gone that route I'd had never had a ton of the bands/artists I listen to now, and they're from the 1930's on up to current.  Go have a look, listen to your kids/neighbors/nephews/whatever's music without automatically dismissing it once in a while, hit some local radio sites that showcase stuff.  The worst that's gonna happen is you're listening to stuff that isn't good, and you already gotta deal with that anyway with corporate push no matter where.  What's the harm?

/even Pandora is occasionally good for a, "What who now?"  flip into the rotation
//and sometimes that gives me someone I want to keep listening to
///it really doesn't take a bunch of work to have a look - just some basic interest
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I really love metal and synthwave.


Woah I'm listening to Perturbator and I have a black dahlia murder t on
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The '80s and '90s had a lot of brilliant music and a lot of terrible music. It was always much easier to find the bad stuff. That was everywhere. Finding quality took effort. I hear a lot of awful music being made today. I assume that things haven't changed in regards to there being much better music out there for those who seek it out.


Sturgeon's Law.

We've just forgotten the old garbage.
 
Cheron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just replaced my Pentium, does anyone know where I can get a copy of Napster?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sleze: Meh.  X-ers INVENTED music streaming.  No surprise that our music is benefiting.


This.  I laugh at "genX doesn't understand the internet"

Uh, genX here and I've been working in tech since the 90s.  Also, our generation were sort of the early adopters.

Amongst lots of other things, having run an international hotel groups global network, I am pretty sure I have an intricate knowledge of how the internet works.  Probably more than most people.  Because you spend your day watching ticktocks, it doesn't make you an expert on the internet.

Get off my lawn.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cheron: I just replaced my Pentium, does anyone know where I can get a copy of Napster?


The new version just got up on prodigy you need to get your geoworks OS running
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shotgun Willy - Last Chance (Prod. CoridaArtist) Lyrics
Youtube 7PgapTWZDkA
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The article misses the obvious: older music catalogs are established. If you like someone's music, a Boomer or Xer catalog is just that: a catalog. Newer music is hit or miss.

You can see this on the DVD/streaming market for TV shows: no one is going to buy a one season show. No one wants to watch a one season show. So people will stream artists that successfully made it through the gauntlet.


You can't take the sky from me!

But I generally agree.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In a recent video titled "We Are Gen X," he declared of his generational cohort: "We hate any music that is recent."
Holderness says he might have been overstating things - he counts himself a fan of Lil Nas X, for example. Still, he says he finds a craftsmanship and character in older music that is often lacking in the newer material he listens to when he drives his daughter to school and she controls the radio.
"Everything sounds pretty similar right now,"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Everything sounds pretty similar right now," Holderness said. "You hear one song and then you think, 'Did I already hear that song before?'"

This man is obviously unfamiliar with Aerosmith...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: sleze: Meh.  X-ers INVENTED music streaming.  No surprise that our music is benefiting.

This.  I laugh at "genX doesn't understand the internet"

Uh, genX here and I've been working in tech since the 90s.  Also, our generation were sort of the early adopters.

Amongst lots of other things, having run an international hotel groups global network, I am pretty sure I have an intricate knowledge of how the internet works.  Probably more than most people.  Because you spend your day watching ticktocks, it doesn't make you an expert on the internet.

Get off my lawn.


But... Fark handle...
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm GenX from Chicago, and Chicago in the '90s had it's own regional music sound, a proto-Goth, proto-Industrial, post-punk sort of scene, and it revolved around local FM radio, like WXRT, that supported local talent, and independent record producers/record stores like Wax Trax Records.

Independent FM radio stations and record stores are as rare as hens' teeth, these days.

Break up the monopolies, and the music will return, like weeds growing through cracks in the pavement.
theasphaltjungle.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: And some kids who grew up on the Violent Femmes and the Pixies who are playing around with guitars and having a good time.


For that matter both of those are still putting out good albums (and touring) rather than resting on their laurels.

But yeah, I hope I never stop finding new(ish) bands that I enjoy. The world may move on without me, but hey, not yet motherfarkers.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm in my fifties, and I enjoy finding new alternative music, like Joywave. I'm glad kids these days are enjoying the old stuff as well.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: IRestoreFurniture: sleze: Meh.  X-ers INVENTED music streaming.  No surprise that our music is benefiting.

This.  I laugh at "genX doesn't understand the internet"

Uh, genX here and I've been working in tech since the 90s.  Also, our generation were sort of the early adopters.

Amongst lots of other things, having run an international hotel groups global network, I am pretty sure I have an intricate knowledge of how the internet works.  Probably more than most people.  Because you spend your day watching ticktocks, it doesn't make you an expert on the internet.

Get off my lawn.

But... Fark handle...


Total misnomer.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As a hobby, I started writing some lyrics with some cheesy chords then sent them off on Fiverr to have a guy compose and produce music to the songs I write. Long story short, I started learning to make my own music via FL Studios. Not great by any means and I'm not looking for anyone to accept my music. It's my fun little projects keeping busy in retirement. 
I had one guy listen to my music and say it's a "little different" and "quite unusual"...I laughed. I thought, why should I be like everyone else? My music tell tales of my life and some just for fun. Anyway, new music sucks. Autotuned repetition causing ear bleeding. My music creates physical exercise. People run to turn off the radio...LMAO!!
CSB over and out.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People are tired of listening to auto tuned starlet #237? I'm shocked!


/well not that shocked
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: I will eternally blame Cher for bringing autotune into mainstream music. It's an action worthy of jail time imo.


She spent years of her life in the company of Sonny Bpno. That should count for time served.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
8 yr old Girl KRUSHES "Freak on a Leash" by Korn (v2/2) / O'Keefe Music Foundation
Youtube dJgs3lLUGII
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: There is plenty of great new music being put out. You just have to go find it. Yes, there are trends that the kids are hopping on, and a bunch of it might not be to your taste, but it's always been that way. Even when Boomers and Gen-X was riffling through catalogs and record stores, we were trying to find something new that wasn't the formulaic crap on pop radio. And new genres, and old genres were reborn out of that particular quest. And folks are still doing that, but that means you got to look. You have to be open to trying new stuff. The nice thing about streaming is that you can find stuff a bit easier than spending hours at a record store that smells a li'l funky, with some dude in a 'vintage' concert t-shirt telling you how crap your musical taste is because you're not listening to HIS favorite band from 12 years ago.

There is a lot more than autotune out there. Cripes, there's pirate metal now. Ska is asploding out of Mexico and South America at a ferocious rate. There are a ton of Mexican and Spanish punk bands that are mixing and matching traditional and hardcore in some fun ways. There are a ton of Black Metal bands that are screaming themselves hoarse--not my thing overall, but far from autotune pap. There are some great new Country bands that are looking at the Alt Country scene that gave us folks like Todd Snider and Robbie Fulks and having a great time with it. Jazz and Blues has new talent all the time, and they are spending a LOT of time listening to the old stuff, and paying attention. Folks music is still out there, and there are some great singer songwriters who are exploring a lot of great stuff, and focusing a lot on lyrics with stripped down and simple arrangements. There is a lot of great club music out there, and reggae is going strong still.

When Gen-X was coming up, we had to go LOOK for music. It was a whole thing, going to the record stores, combing the aisles, trading mix tapes, searching for songs from soundtracks, checking out the ...



No, we didn't...We had Casey Kasem and lots of great radio stations that brought us that stuff directly into
our room 24/7.. There was a CONSTANT stream of artists of ALL kinds on the Top 40 charts. Go look
at a list of #1 songs from just the years of 1977 and 1987and then 2017.

Look at the INCREDIBLE variety of styles and sounds in 77 and 87..Much less HOW MANY different songs
were number one those years as compared to 2017   (77, 31 diff songs, 87, 30 songs, 2017, 14 songs)
As an example, when the fark was the last time an instrumental was even in the Top 40 much less a #1?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Lsherm: The article misses the obvious: older music catalogs are established. If you like someone's music, a Boomer or Xer catalog is just that: a catalog. Newer music is hit or miss.

You can see this on the DVD/streaming market for TV shows: no one is going to buy a one season show. No one wants to watch a one season show. So people will stream artists that successfully made it through the gauntlet.

You can't take the sky from me!

But I generally agree.


There are exceptions
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cajnik: In a recent video titled "We Are Gen X," he declared of his generational cohort: "We hate any music that is recent."
Holderness says he might have been overstating things - he counts himself a fan of Lil Nas X, for example. Still, he says he finds a craftsmanship and character in older music that is often lacking in the newer material he listens to when he drives his daughter to school and she controls the radio.
"Everything sounds pretty similar right now,"

[c.tenor.com image 220x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sounds like his daughter is kind of a shiatty representative of her generation. I guess it runs in the family.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Even when I was a kid, I didn't enjoy the music of my time. I was constantly running back to Gen X music.

I think I was born old.

/There's always good new music to be found, but Christ, everything sounds like Nickelback. We don't need more of that.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: AppleOptionEsc: Lsherm: The article misses the obvious: older music catalogs are established. If you like someone's music, a Boomer or Xer catalog is just that: a catalog. Newer music is hit or miss.

You can see this on the DVD/streaming market for TV shows: no one is going to buy a one season show. No one wants to watch a one season show. So people will stream artists that successfully made it through the gauntlet.

You can't take the sky from me!

But I generally agree.

There are exceptions


Exceptions is the name of my prog-punk band
 
I hate thursdays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Oldsters getting more hip to the tech.

biatch, i am so hip i can barely see over my own pelvis.


How's your ski-boxing?
 
Muta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Listening to old "America's Top 40" with Casey Kasem reminded me of how much crap there was in the past.  The bad stuff gets filtered out as time goes by.

And yes, there was formulaic stuff back in the good old days too.  I have Ed Sullivan in the background right now.  Petula Clark sang two of her songs, "Downtown" and "I Know a Place".  They're the same farking song.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Muta: Listening to old "America's Top 40" with Casey Kasem reminded me of how much crap there was in the past.  The bad stuff gets filtered out as time goes by.

And yes, there was formulaic stuff back in the good old days too.  I have Ed Sullivan in the background right now.  Petula Clark sang two of her songs, "Downtown" and "I Know a Place".  They're the same farking song.


ACDC has survived by releasing the same album for the last 30 years.


Aerosmith as well.
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: no one is going to buy a one season show.


... unless it's Firefly
FTFY
 
Alphax
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
YouTube reaction channels are a great way of discovering new music, or new to you music.  I spend more time on those than watching TV these days.
 
