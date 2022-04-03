 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   US cities with the highest home price growth since 2000. Subby's has quadrupled, but that's only because of the price of gas and aftermarket chrome   (ktla.com) divider line
10
    California, Low inventory, Price, San Francisco, low interest rates, median price of a home, Real estate, United States  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The rule of 72 has been around a long time.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Only if you keep it up on blocks...
 
MIRV888
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
'Are we in a real estate bubble?'
I lol'd
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Somehow befitting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark headline: US cities...
TFA headline: California cities...

Good work everybody
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmmm... I live in SF and it says home values here have almost tripled.
Bought in 2003 for $600k, Zillow says that it's worth $2.4M now. If you count in the $250k that I've put into renovations I guess that's about right.

Huh. Kind of surprised by that. Still, I think if I had put that same amount of money into a market tracking ETF it would be worth a lot more.
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wax_on: Hmmm... I live in SF and it says home values here have almost tripled.
Bought in 2003 for $600k, Zillow says that it's worth $2.4M now. If you count in the $250k that I've put into renovations I guess that's about right.

Huh. Kind of surprised by that. Still, I think if I had put that same amount of money into a market tracking ETF it would be worth a lot more.


You're supposed to say you did both. What kind of self-respecting excuse-to-post-home-price-gains Farker isn't also an excuse-to-post-401k-gains Farker?
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I live in number 5 on the list and it's hilarious to hear people around here complaining that the homeless problem is hurting the value of their homes.

Narrator: It's not. STFU
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And because the gains are so high, investors flock in, reducing home availability and raising prices even further.

And it will only get worse as population increases.
 
Azz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yankees Team Gynecologist: wax_on: Hmmm... I live in SF and it says home values here have almost tripled.
Bought in 2003 for $600k, Zillow says that it's worth $2.4M now. If you count in the $250k that I've put into renovations I guess that's about right.

Huh. Kind of surprised by that. Still, I think if I had put that same amount of money into a market tracking ETF it would be worth a lot more.

You're supposed to say you did both. What kind of self-respecting excuse-to-post-home-price-gains Farker isn't also an excuse-to-post-401k-gains Farker?


I have a 402k. It's like a 401k with Lamborghini gull wing doors, therefore much better. It's up 6000% in the last 2 months. You probably never saw a Lamborghini in your life. Not even on tv. You probably think a Lamborghini is an Italian word for blowjob or something.

/since we're whipping em out
 
