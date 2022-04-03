 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   A ceremony involving the seven keys to rule them all, and also the seven backups   (iflscience.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, World Wide Web, IP address, Safe deposit box, physical keys, MySpace, Cryptography, Guardian's James Ball, Internet  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First off, I hate DNS, but this is fun to watch.

I saw Vint Cerf in Telluride once, he's a good speaker when it comes to technology and all things Internet.

Then we all stood back as they electrocuted a local teenager for science.

(/Yes, it was the high voltage hair standing thing.)
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The group conducts the ritual, then each person files out of the room one by one, and then they all head to a restaurant and party.

I'm hoping the keys don't go with them.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: The group conducts the ritual, then each person files out of the room one by one, and then they all head to a restaurant and party.

I'm hoping the keys don't go with them.


shiat, I lost my keys at the bar last night...
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Joe USer: (/Yes, it was the high voltage hair standing thing.)


In high school we formed a circle doing that with a Van de Graaff generator but my smart ass convinced the guy I was next to that we should slam our hands into the metal outlet cover behind us. The electricity left via my pinkie closing the circuit and the entire class jumped. The teacher realized instantly what had happened, mostly from the two kids that hadn't reacted and was amused that no one had thought to try that before.

He was the best physics teacher
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't care, had weird possessed sex...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have one. The last digit is 3!
 
dkimball
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jugglesfire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, how long before we lose control of this thing?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You FOOOLS! It is I, I WHO CONTROL THE INTERNET! MUAAAAHAHAHAHA!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: The group conducts the ritual, then each person files out of the room one by one, and then they all head to a restaurant and party.

I'm hoping the keys don't go with them.


They all go in the fishbowl when they start a key party.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dkimball: [Fark user image 850x240]


That's not a coincidence.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's the same one I use for my luggage.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm kinda surprised it's only 2048 RSA.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The whole internet is controlled by seven actual, physical keys. Held by the five wealthiest people in the world, known as The Pentavirate, who run everything in the world, and meet tri-annually at a secret country mansion in Colorado, known as The Meadows.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: The group conducts the ritual, then each person files out of the room one by one, and then they all head to a restaurant and party.

I'm hoping the keys don't go with them.


They go in a fishbowl and are randomly picked out once everyone is good and drunk
 
Dirk Matter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am just glad they have to change their password as often as I do
 
