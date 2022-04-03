 Skip to content
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, come on. Centralized discovery is a good thing. It lets the average user actually use the internet. IRC and such is great for the ones that already know what they're doing, but that's about it.

Yes, Twitter can be a cesspool. The problem isn't that Twitter (or similar) exists. It's that it needs to be dragged kicking and screaming by public pressure to actually do anything responsible because they're terrified of appearing "biased" against "conservatives".
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it wasn't him it would've been someone else.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Both of the above comments are very true, and Jack Dorsey can still go f*ck himself.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't believe him
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're on Twitter and you use it to drag on someone else, you're an asshole.

If you're on Twitter and you use it drag on someone else, you think you're a hero.

Twitter enables assholes to a degree unseen in the entirety of human history.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Twitter enables assholes to a degree unseen in the entirety of human history.


Winston Churchill caused a famine in India during WWII simply to do it.  I think 2-3 million Bengalis would argue that the British Empire enabled assholishness well beyond any rage-tweet.  Or at least they would if they hadn't been killed just so a fat racist1%er get a semi-chub.
 
Valter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: If you're on Twitter and you use it to drag on someone else, you're an asshole.

If you're on Twitter and you use it drag on someone else, you think you're a hero.

Twitter enables assholes to a degree unseen in the entirety of human history.


What if I'm on FARK DOT COM and use it to do anything?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How much money did that guy make off of advertisements for hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin? I be it was a lot, which rhymes with a yacht.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Oh, come on. Centralized discovery is a good thing. It lets the average user actually use the internet.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


//you're goddamn right this is a screenshot of one of the four websites
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Oh, come on. Centralized discovery is a good thing. It lets the average user actually use the internet. IRC and such is great for the ones that already know what they're doing, but that's about it.

Yes, Twitter can be a cesspool. The problem isn't that Twitter (or similar) exists. It's that it needs to be dragged kicking and screaming by public pressure to actually do anything responsible because they're terrified of appearing "biased" against "conservatives".


This is what's happened to basically all major centralized profile centric social media (and many non-profile centric sites), though.  They're grassroots recruiting grounds for the worst of humanity
 
KB202
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Valter: Lsherm: If you're on Twitter and you use it to drag on someone else, you're an asshole.

If you're on Twitter and you use it drag on someone else, you think you're a hero.

Twitter enables assholes to a degree unseen in the entirety of human history.

What if I'm on FARK DOT COM and use it to do anything?


I have been assured by farkers that fark is different from other social media.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

make me some tea: If it wasn't him it would've been someone else.


and, did anyone foresee what would happen?  I don't think he can be blamed for not divining the future.
 
Esroc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lsherm: If you're on Twitter and you use it to drag on someone else, you're an asshole.

If you're on Twitter and you use it drag on someone else, you think you're a hero.

Twitter enables assholes to a degree unseen in the entirety of human history.


Social media doesn't just enable assholes and let them be louder. It ripped down the thin veneer we call "polite society" and revealed that the overwhelming majority of humans are, in fact, just assholes. At different times and in regards to different things at any given time, but still mostly assholes.

The debate over whether humans are inherently good or evil is settled. Because as it turns out, when given a tool that allows them to speak openly without getting punched in the groin, pretty much everyone defaults to being a shiat bag.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
biatch, don't bring that superglue shiat up in here.  E6000 or GTFO.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: biatch, don't bring that superglue shiat up in here.  E6000 or GTFO.


I think you missed by a thread
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: biatch, don't bring that superglue shiat up in here.  E6000 or GTFO.


I stand by this.  I will die on the E6000 hill.  Probably from the fumes.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: foo monkey: biatch, don't bring that superglue shiat up in here.  E6000 or GTFO.

I stand by this.  I will die on the E6000 hill.  Probably from the fumes.


never apologise... NEVER EXPLAIN !!  raaaaahhhh!!!
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Regrets it all the way to the bank.  I don't see him giving away all his wealth and flipping burgers for rent money.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lady J: foo monkey: foo monkey: biatch, don't bring that superglue shiat up in here.  E6000 or GTFO.

I stand by this.  I will die on the E6000 hill.  Probably from the fumes.

never apologise... NEVER EXPLAIN !!  raaaaahhhh!!!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It really was better. And those parts that have eluded mainstream remain the best parts.

Thank goodness for the dark web for making people think that's the bottom.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If there were a decentralized version of twitbook, then there would be no company to kick nazis off the platform. My complaint with twitter is they are too slow to kick nazis, and this Dorsey's regret imagines a world where nazis have even larger platforms.
 
