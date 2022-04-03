 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Ukrainian refugees experience the best and worst of Canada all at once   (cbc.ca) divider line
6
    More: Sappy, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Alena Neklyudova, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, Neklyudova's husband, SOS call, SashaVolkova, Ukraine, nine-year-old daughter  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2022 at 10:20 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"But they ended up being scammed out of $2,000 and stranded at the airport in Toronto.
Alena Neklyudova and her nine-year-old daughter, Sasha Volkova, left their family behind, including Neklyudova's husband and a 19-year-old son, who have been conscripted to fight for Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
While still in Ukraine, they shuttled from place to place to avoid the war, taking shelter from bombs in a friend's apartment building or in random basements."

I hate everything about this story.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Poutine?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Valter: "But they ended up being scammed out of $2,000 and stranded at the airport in Toronto.
Alena Neklyudova and her nine-year-old daughter, Sasha Volkova, left their family behind, including Neklyudova's husband and a 19-year-old son, who have been conscripted to fight for Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
While still in Ukraine, they shuttled from place to place to avoid the war, taking shelter from bombs in a friend's apartment building or in random basements."

I hate everything about this story.


Sorry
 
sidailurch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man, ripping off refugees. That's low, like TFG low.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The person that scammed war refugees deserves to have their genitals degloved.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sidailurch: Man, ripping off refugees. That's low, like TFG low.


Hey, golf and Big Macs aren't free.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.