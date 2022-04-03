 Skip to content
Not everyone deserve to be a plant parent
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, free advertising.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to see Catholics protesting plants.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a cichlid, not a choice.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd better not be thinning plants or cutting them back or the Texas Legislature will try you for abortion.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, would Round-Up be considered Plan B?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plant stores and kids barber shops are hotbeds of great puns and wordplay, usually.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d53bpfpeyyyn7.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every seedling is a tree!
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I support this.  Every plant a wanted plant.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just not ready for plants.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of its indomitable will to live I have a plant that is at least 25 years old. At least that's how long ago it was separated from my Mother's philodendron plant.

Not sure how long they live, but my best guess is not too long after I go. My wife is "not great" with plants.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There used to be a salon in Pittsburgh that I'd regularly pass on the bus called Word of Mouf. Now, on the surface that would seem to be an absurd name choice, but here I am 20 years later still thinking about the place and entirely unable to name a single other salon in the whole damned city, so in its way it was brilliant.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't have the filthy things in the house.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: [d53bpfpeyyyn7.cloudfront.net image 850x444]


In Mullingar, we just to go to pound land, buy a bottle of hair mouse. We lit it on fire till it exploded... good times.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently not enough people have read the "Tales From the City" books by Armistead Maupin. The nursery that Michael and Brian started was also called "Plant Parenthood". This one is just stealing from the books. Plant Parenthood was introduced in 1987
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I would like to see Catholics protesting plants.


Do catholics actually protest abortion clinics? I though just the Pope says "okay guys you really shouldn't have abortions" and the catholics then tend to mind their own business and it's the evangelicals that unleash their rabies on women seeking health care on site.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I no longer eat meat and only consume plant-based food.

Will they think I'm a monster?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's farking brilliant
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I always wondered what planned parenthood did with aborted fetuses. Now I know they use them as fertilizer. I love fark.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's a place around here called "Salvador's deli"
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Every seedling is a tree!


That's like saying every toddler is an adult.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
there's an all female plumbing company in London, called... wait for it... Stopcocks.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a Plant Parenthood class may look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: You'd better not be thinning plants or cutting them back or the Texas Legislature will try you for abortion.


what if you're just trimming your bush?
 
Lillya
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Arboretums are murder!
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Every pollen is sacred.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Because of its indomitable will to live I have a plant that is at least 25 years old. At least that's how long ago it was separated from my Mother's philodendron plant.

Not sure how long they live, but my best guess is not too long after I go. My wife is "not great" with plants.


I've had this tree since 1999. I have no idea how long it was around before that. The stories it could tell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Plant stores and kids barber shops are hotbeds of great puns and wordplay, usually.


I remember seeing a glazier shop called 'Pane in the Glass'.  I love a good pun business name.  There was a construction company around here called Rapid Erection, but it turned out to be a front- or maybe it was legit to start with and they kept getting so many calls for sex work they decided they'd make more money that way.  No Place Like Om Yoga...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I would like to see Catholics protesting plants.


Just go to a pot rally. The Catholic Church has been leading the fight against recreational marijuana in many places.
 
IDisME
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder if the person that came up with the name has permanent smug face?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
read headline as 'planet', thought we were having another mormon thread

blaaaargh
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

valenumr: [Fark user image image 412x309]


there's a company here called Computer Exchange, and their url and all their branding is cex.
I never say it out loud.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady J: valenumr: [Fark user image image 412x309]

there's a company here called Computer Exchange, and their url and all their branding is cex.
I never say it out loud.


My hometown had a Cunning Stunt Computers...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
with proper high blood pressure and a stroke, may people can be plants or vegetables, yah, that's it vegetables.
 
spazzhappy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I only buy my feed and seed at Sneed's!
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't want to propagate? Learn to keep it in your plants, mister!
 
IDisME
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

spazzhappy: I only buy my feed and seed at Sneed's!


Formerly Chuck's?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: NathanAllen: Because of its indomitable will to live I have a plant that is at least 25 years old. At least that's how long ago it was separated from my Mother's philodendron plant.

Not sure how long they live, but my best guess is not too long after I go. My wife is "not great" with plants.

I've had this tree since 1999. I have no idea how long it was around before that. The stories it could tell.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I have something like that.  What should I do to keep it from getting too tall? Do you just cut the taller trunk off?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Mr. Fuzzypaws: NathanAllen: Because of its indomitable will to live I have a plant that is at least 25 years old. At least that's how long ago it was separated from my Mother's philodendron plant.

Not sure how long they live, but my best guess is not too long after I go. My wife is "not great" with plants.

I've had this tree since 1999. I have no idea how long it was around before that. The stories it could tell.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I have something like that.  What should I do to keep it from getting too tall? Do you just cut the taller trunk off?



I water it. That's it. I think it's stunted because of the "pot" it's in.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: fuzzybacchus: Mr. Fuzzypaws: NathanAllen: Because of its indomitable will to live I have a plant that is at least 25 years old. At least that's how long ago it was separated from my Mother's philodendron plant.

Not sure how long they live, but my best guess is not too long after I go. My wife is "not great" with plants.

I've had this tree since 1999. I have no idea how long it was around before that. The stories it could tell.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I have something like that.  What should I do to keep it from getting too tall? Do you just cut the taller trunk off?


I water it. That's it. I think it's stunted because of the "pot" it's in.


Your profile pic is a cat, and yet you claim to have plants. I don't believe you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I would like to see Catholics protesting plants.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: holdmybones: Plant stores and kids barber shops are hotbeds of great puns and wordplay, usually.

I remember seeing a glazier shop called 'Pane in the Glass'.  I love a good pun business name.


It's the Asian ones that always get me. Wokking after midnight. Phat Phuc Noodle Bar. The Pho Queue.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: HoratioGates: holdmybones: Plant stores and kids barber shops are hotbeds of great puns and wordplay, usually.

I remember seeing a glazier shop called 'Pane in the Glass'.  I love a good pun business name.

It's the Asian ones that always get me. Wokking after midnight. Phat Phuc Noodle Bar. The Pho Queue.


Thai wan on.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: HoratioGates: holdmybones: Plant stores and kids barber shops are hotbeds of great puns and wordplay, usually.

I remember seeing a glazier shop called 'Pane in the Glass'.  I love a good pun business name.

It's the Asian ones that always get me. Wokking after midnight. Phat Phuc Noodle Bar. The Pho Queue.


Phuc Yu II
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know where they got that name (pun).

Punslingers
Youtube vc9aH3TSka8
 
