(Dallas News)   America's mass shooting season is in full swing and looking to catch up for lost pandemic time   (dallasnews.com) divider line
    News, Easter egg, American films, Black-and-white films, Dallas police, 26-year-old man, Anthony Deshun Wilson, VIP badge, Michelle White  
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Price of Freedom.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From SacTown to BodybagTown
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can pry my bump stocked rocket launcher from my cold, dead hands
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oak Cliff.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with America is its full of 'merkans
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is not the time, people!
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, we missed our chance to control gun violence - the epidemic has transitioned to endemic. It's here to stay so mask up, maintain social distancing, and get your shots.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading the article it seems like 2 handguns were fired.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: Oak Cliff.


Let the excuses begin!

We'll kick it off with passive aggressive racism.

Next up.... who wants there are already laws against murder????
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Alien Robot: Oak Cliff.

Let the excuses begin!

We'll kick it off with passive aggressive racism.

Next up.... who wants there are already laws against murder????


IT IS TOO SOON TO TALK ABOUT THIS!!!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cranked: Sorry, we missed our chance to control gun violence... get your shots.


No thanks.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, our site is unavailable to European Union visitors while we work with our partners to ensure your data is protected.

Well thanks for the headsup, do let me know when you stop misusing my data, and I'll read your article.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expand the NFA to include all magazine-bearing handguns. Simple.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Alien Robot: Oak Cliff.

Let the excuses begin!

We'll kick it off with passive aggressive racism.

Next up.... who wants there are already laws against murder????


sayof?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: From SacTown to BodybagTown


Bay area and back down.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Peter von Nostrand: Alien Robot: Oak Cliff.

Let the excuses begin!

We'll kick it off with passive aggressive racism.

Next up.... who wants there are already laws against murder????

IT IS TOO SOON TO TALK ABOUT THIS!!!


*whispers*

I just hope the guns are okay. I'd hate for them to have gotten their feelings hurt...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 dead doesn't count as mass shooting or did we change the rules?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: puffy999: From SacTown to BodybagTown

Bay area and back down.


GIMME LOVE!
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how I know Covid is over... we're back to killing each other.

There's a mask joke in there somewhere, but I'm like 8 hours into smoking brisket, and more than a few beers deep. So y'all take it from here.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cranked: Sorry, we missed our chance to control gun violence - the epidemic has transitioned to endemic. It's here to stay so mask up, maintain social distancing, and get your shots.


And that's why I want a thank you masked man
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: 1 dead doesn't count as mass shooting or did we change the rules?


I thought that at least 4 people have to die before a mass shooting is called a mass shooting.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: 1 dead doesn't count as mass shooting or did we change the rules?


Multiple firearms fired into a high-density crowd.

Just because their aim sucked doesn't change the fact that a mass of people were in fact fired upon.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For no reason at all, here's my Glock.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could not get past the pay wall...was this Republican-on-Republican crime or something we need to be legitimately concerned about?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A polite society.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: 1 dead doesn't count as mass shooting or did we change the rules?


11 were injured. That makes 12 victims of gun violence. That is a mass shooting. It was an attempted mass murder.

You seem to think they need to die before they matter. That certainly says a lot about you.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not very good killing if 11 are still alive. Just sayin'.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: jmr61: 1 dead doesn't count as mass shooting or did we change the rules?

11 were injured. That makes 12 victims of gun violence. That is a mass shooting. It was an attempted mass murder.

You seem to think they need to die before they matter. That certainly says a lot about you.


Sounds more like a gang shooting initiated by farkwits that didn't care about collateral damage, or more 1 farkwit who kinda did (the one firing in the air) and the other who didn't.

If this were intended to kill more people, it would have.

I still agree it's a mass shooting, just not that the 11 injured were intended targets. I think the guy who had one rattling in his brain pan was probably intentional.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Waffle Party: [Fark user image 850x850]

For no reason at all, here's my Glock.


Obvious joke: It's rude to send unsolicited Glock pictures.

Less obvious joke: There's not a speck of wear on that thing... have you ever used your Glock? Is that actually your Glock or did you just Google image search for the biggest Glock you could find?
 
dinosaursrock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: 1 dead doesn't count as mass shooting or did we change the rules?


You're probably thinking of mass murder, which does require 4 people to actually be murdered.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: There's not a speck of wear on that thing... have you ever used your Glock? Is that actually your Glock or did you just Google image search for the biggest Glock you could find?


It's newish as I got rid of an older Gen for the Gen 5.   I've put around 1,000 rounds through it, I just take care of my guns.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article wants me to subscribe and sign in, and then clicking on this thread and seeing the garbage being posted...

I'm gonna close fark and go do something else for a while.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Waffle Party: [Fark user image 850x850]

For no reason at all, here's my Glock.

Obvious joke: It's rude to send unsolicited Glock pictures.

Less obvious joke: There's not a speck of wear on that thing... have you ever used your Glock? Is that actually your Glock or did you just Google image search for the biggest Glock you could find?


It's still sitting on the cleaning cloth. Probably took the pic as soon as he got it out of the hardcase.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poster claims Dallas Police would be on site.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Waffle Party: [Fark user image 850x850]

For no reason at all, here's my Glock.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


sure thing, new person
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Peter von Nostrand: Alien Robot: Oak Cliff.



Let the excuses begin!

We'll kick it off with passive aggressive racism.

Next up.... who wants there are already laws against murder????

IT IS TOO SOON TO TALK ABOUT THIS!!!


IT IS TOO SOON TO TALK ABOUT IT BEING TOO SOON TO TALK ABOUT THIS!!!
(or something like that)
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm being honest, the 33rd magazine I showed shouldn't be legal.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The article wants me to subscribe and sign in, and then clicking on this thread and seeing the garbage being posted...

I'm gonna close fark and go do something else for a while.


1 GSD, 11 injuries, 4 from GSWs, rest from crowd panic according to sheriff.

One guy starts firing into the air, another at him from best description.

Event was an ATV/Dirtbike rally and concert.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: pastramithemosterotic: The article wants me to subscribe and sign in, and then clicking on this thread and seeing the garbage being posted...

I'm gonna close fark and go do something else for a while.

1 GSD, 11 injuries, 4 from GSWs, rest from crowd panic according to sheriff.

One guy starts firing into the air, another at him from best description.

Event was an ATV/Dirtbike rally and concert.


This.  But don't let the facts get in the way of a good circlejerk.
 
powhound
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: [Fark user image image 850x850]

For no reason at all, here's my Glock.


My gawd you have the extended mag version. Does it hold like 100 rounds? You are a menace to society.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's really pathetic. And stupid farking christ America. If you wanna take someone out do it Profesional and .22 in the head while they're eating dinner. While you're walking out.

We are better than shooting into a crowd. Show dome class
 
Abox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: [Fark user image 850x850]

For no reason at all, here's my Glock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MLWS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I believe in you America, you can do it!

Seriously, how many gun toting rampages got postponed due to malls, churches, stadiums being empty during Covid? Won't someone please think about the homicidally imbalanced?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TheGhostofFarkPast
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Add in Sacramento to the mayhem last night as well

https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/03/us/sacramento-california-shooting/index.html


/God Bless America
//Get your guns everybody!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Poster claims Dallas Police would be on site.
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 634x790]


As if that would make a difference.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: [Fark user image 850x850]

For no reason at all, here's my Glock.


When it does run out of ammo it can be used as a boomerang!

/ Six-shooter just fine for me. I ain't planning on taking down hordes of zombies / Russian paratroopers / Democrats like most of the unstable gun nuts I've known.
// Besides revolvers don't tend to just "go off" like a lot of semi-autos do -- I could throw my pistol down a flight of stairs and it would never fire ( unless I had the hammer cocked ).
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guns are part of the fuel that keeps America going all day while, in rare cases, saving them from the diabeetus.  PepsiCo has really deep pockets

QUAKER PUFF WHEAT & RICE SHOT FROM GUNS
Youtube zGpS6LHeBC0


/Remember Wilford was 53 in 1987 when the ads started
//2 years after Remo/Cocoon
//mass gunfire events come in 3's like shlashies?
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: pastramithemosterotic: The article wants me to subscribe and sign in, and then clicking on this thread and seeing the garbage being posted...

I'm gonna close fark and go do something else for a while.

1 GSD, 11 injuries, 4 from GSWs, rest from crowd panic according to sheriff.

One guy starts firing into the air, another at him from best description.

Event was an ATV/Dirtbike rally and concert.

This.  But don't let the facts get in the way of a good circlejerk.


You know me I'm the one that keeps saying expanding the NFA to include all pistols would help pull guns off the street pretty much immediately. Many of these guns are illicit but without actual proof of the gun being stolen (which hardly ever get reported) then police have to return the gun.

Start stamping handguns? That problem starts getting cleaned up immediately.

Expand it to mag-fed semi-auto rifles too. And rifle magazines.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: [Fark user image image 850x850]

For no reason at all, here's my Glock.


Whoa dude that's so cool!

I've never seen such a small penis! It's like medically fascinating!

Is that what they call a micropenis?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We can't talk about this right now. I'm still dealing with the one from this morning. If only everyone was required to carry at least two handguns, we could put a stop to this immediately.
 
