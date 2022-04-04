 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Old and busted: Dropping the mic. New hotness: Gluing your hand to the mic   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kayne West, is that you?
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like he'd be really fun to punch.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you glue the mic plug in and glue the input level dial and ....
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing, the other day I glued an entire tank to my hand!

/My fingers are way too fat to make Warhammer models. But I try anyway.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Muppet Show: Ending with Gilda Radner (DVD version)
Youtube bgOG_9Zs00w
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, uh... microphones are really small and easy to unplug. And it doesn't take a savvy, experienced engineer to hit the mute button on the mixer.

Officers attended and spoke with the informant who told them the man's hand had become unstuck before police arrived.

I'm sure he meant well

//Considering this is the daily mail, i'm now doubting that microphones, glue, or hands even exist
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How childish and boring.  Try something cool next time like swallowing it.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How does an associate producer read up on a group that does stunts like that and say "sure, we want you in-studio"?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: How does an associate producer read up on a group that does stunts like that and say "sure, we want you in-studio"?


I think you're overestimating associate producers
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What does Jack Dorsey know about the glue that holds the Internet together?
 
