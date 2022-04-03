 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Log-shaped object, approximately 74 Porta Pottys long, passing too close to Earth for comfort Monday   (jpost.com) divider line
79
    More: News  
•       •       •

79 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No help here, not the giant meteor we need.  5x farther away than the moon, and would only have hit with the impact of a single modern nuke.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who's going to tell the whales?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I simply despise the "It is five times as far away as the Moon, but on cosmic scales, that is virtually no distance" bullshiat.  Biatch, on cosmic scales the farking Oort Cloud occupies the same space as Earth - as does Sagittarius A*.  Unless you are printing that the Moon is hitting the Earth right this godsbedamned second, do not pull that "it's cosmically the same thing as an impact" shiat for something farther out.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Diogenes: Who's going to tell the whales?

[Fark user image image 800x498]


They already know.  They summoned it.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Things the article uses to measure Scary Space Rock:

The Space Needle
T-rex
Asian elephant
Washington monument
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My god, that's almost 10,000 #2 pencils. It would be devastating. We need to get thousands of desktop pencil sharpeners ready to shoot into space to grind it down, with a legend of middle schoolers to man them.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With a length estimated between 77-170 meters, 2017 WN13 would be at minimum longer than 6 T-Rexes or 13 Asian elephants in length.

I'm glad they clarified that distinction...because it would be SOOooo confusing a comparison if it was 13 African elephants. Like big ones...big black ones...with Huge trunks. Prehensile black trunks....oh yeah baby.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 367x137]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 367x137]


I don't know what that is and I'm too afraid to ask.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yikes! The length of the asteroid is equal to the height of 605 honey badgers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does it it say it is shaped like a long or elongated at all?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we settled on half-giraffes. I can't keep up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Things the article uses to measure Scary Space Rock:

The Space Needle
T-rex
Asian elephant
Washington monument


"With a length estimated between 77-170 meters, 2017 WN13 would be at minimum longer than 6 T-Rexes or 13 Asian elephants in length."

It was a small boulder the size of a large boulder.

/ANYTHING but metric
//Whar Rhode island?
//Whar?!?!?!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we somehow get it to strike either Maralago or Moscow?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
porta potties are only a meter tall? huh. i thought they were bigger
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May it land on Putin.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: With a length estimated between 77-170 meters, 2017 WN13 would be at minimum longer than 6 T-Rexes or 13 Asian elephants in length.

I'm glad they clarified that distinction...because it would be SOOooo confusing a comparison if it was 13 African elephants. Like big ones...big black ones...with Huge trunks. Prehensile black trunks....oh yeah baby.


Dammit. And here I was trying to compare it's velocity to the airspeed of an African swallow vs a European swallow!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 367x137]

I don't know what that is and I'm too afraid to ask.


You are so young. I sentence you to go watch all of the original Star Trek.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: No help here, not the giant meteor we need.  5x farther away than the moon, and would only have hit with the impact of a single modern nuke.


There's a bunker in Russia a rock like that could hit that would solve a lot of terrestrial problems.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13 Asian elephants in length

Finally they put something into a zoological unit I can clearly visualize! I'm so tired of football fields and Rhode Islands
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 367x137]

I don't know what that is and I'm too afraid to ask.


Anything is a Fleshlight if you're brave enough.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: lindalouwho: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 367x137]

I don't know what that is and I'm too afraid to ask.

You are so young. I sentence you to go watch all of the original Star Trek.


Heh been a loooong time since i was young. And i did watch all of the original Star Trek... when it originally aired but not since.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: lindalouwho: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 367x137]

I don't know what that is and I'm too afraid to ask.

Anything is a Fleshlight if you're brave enough.


For god's sake, i just ate dinner.
I hate you.  ;-p
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: KangTheMad: Things the article uses to measure Scary Space Rock:

The Space Needle
T-rex
Asian elephant
Washington monument

"With a length estimated between 77-170 meters, 2017 WN13 would be at minimum longer than 6 T-Rexes or 13 Asian elephants in length."

It was a small boulder the size of a large boulder.

/ANYTHING but metric
//Whar Rhode island?
//Whar?!?!?!



I, also, need this converted to a standard measurement like washing machines or Rhode Islands.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: valenumr: lindalouwho: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 367x137]

I don't know what that is and I'm too afraid to ask.

Anything is a Fleshlight if you're brave enough.

For god's sake, i just ate dinner.
I hate you.  ;-p


Hehehe. I was just lightly chuckling at my own joke. This one has me in tears.
 
anti-riaa
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As long as it aims for mar-a-lago I'm all for it
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

anti-riaa: As long as it aims for mar-a-lago I'm all for it


Can we go with slightly bigger problems right now. Mr irrelevant is digging down. Putin is farking shiat up at present.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I barely scanned over TFA, and I just want to say that it makes me sad that it will hit the Space Needle.

Why can't it hit this ugly monstrosity?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 367x137]

I don't know what that is and I'm too afraid to ask.


It's from a pretty decent episode of the original Star Trek, season 2, episode 6, "The Doomsday Machine", first aired 10/20/67.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I barely scanned over TFA, and I just want to say that it makes me sad that it will hit the Space Needle.

Why can't it hit this ugly monstrosity?

[Fark user image image 425x283]


What...IS that?!
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rdnjr1234: valenumr: KangTheMad: Things the article uses to measure Scary Space Rock:

The Space Needle
T-rex
Asian elephant
Washington monument

"With a length estimated between 77-170 meters, 2017 WN13 would be at minimum longer than 6 T-Rexes or 13 Asian elephants in length."

It was a small boulder the size of a large boulder.

/ANYTHING but metric
//Whar Rhode island?
//Whar?!?!?!


I, also, need this converted to a standard measurement like washing machines or Rhode Islands.


1 portable toilet is 6 washing machines.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sticking with the ST:OG theme...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 367x137]

I don't know what that is and I'm too afraid to ask.


It has a neutronium hull
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube -fQGPZTECYs
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The_Sponge: I barely scanned over TFA, and I just want to say that it makes me sad that it will hit the Space Needle.

Why can't it hit this ugly monstrosity?

[Fark user image image 425x283]

What...IS that?!


Bizarro Guggenheim
 
boozehat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Go home admins, you're drunk.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The_Sponge: I barely scanned over TFA, and I just want to say that it makes me sad that it will hit the Space Needle.

Why can't it hit this ugly monstrosity?

[Fark user image image 425x283]

What...IS that?!


The fugliest building in Seattle....the Museum of Pop Culture...formerly known as the Experience Music Project.

Despite the awful appearance, the museum is great.  Years ago, they hosted a traveling AC/DC exhibit, and it was the only stop in North American.

But what the hell was Paul Allen smoking when he said yes to that ridiculous design?

At least the airplane museum he founded in Everett looks normal.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
With a length estimated between 77-170 meters, 2017 WN13 would be at minimum longer than 6 T-Rexes or 13 Asian elephants in length.

"Yeah, so we're not sure how long the manyak is - could be 70 meters, could be 170 meters - so given the schmucks some measurements they can understand."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*give
 
Northern
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: With a length estimated between 77-170 meters, 2017 WN13 would be at minimum longer than 6 T-Rexes or 13 Asian elephants in length.

I'm glad they clarified that distinction...because it would be SOOooo confusing a comparison if it was 13 African elephants. Like big ones...big black ones...with Huge trunks. Prehensile black trunks....oh yeah baby.


It's like 1 Rhode Island long.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*North America
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a Mon Calamari
cruiser, no doubt in my mind.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
RonRon893
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this "new" new math? The Units of Measure appear primarily "X Elephants" vs. "Y Giraffes".

Where on the lancet would these seem like "normal" units of measure?
 
booger42
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

optikeye: With a length estimated between 77-170 meters, 2017 WN13 would be at minimum longer than 6 T-Rexes or 13 Asian elephants in length.

I'm glad they clarified that distinction...because it would be SOOooo confusing a comparison if it was 13 African elephants. Like big ones...big black ones...with Huge trunks. Prehensile black trunks....oh yeah baby.


Where are they getting these units of measurements?  A desk of cheese?
 
RonRon893
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lancet=planet
 
Northern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

valenumr: KangTheMad: Things the article uses to measure Scary Space Rock:

The Space Needle
T-rex
Asian elephant
Washington monument

"With a length estimated between 77-170 meters, 2017 WN13 would be at minimum longer than 6 T-Rexes or 13 Asian elephants in length."

It was a small boulder the size of a large boulder.

/ANYTHING but metric
//Whar Rhode island?
//Whar?!?!?!


It's shorter than the distance between Pautuxet and Worcester.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is why the United States has insisted on using Imperial measurements and not SI units.   Converting from meters and kg to elephants takes some time.   Converting from feet is easy (four per elephant).
 
