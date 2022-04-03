 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man out $200,000 after forgetting there are no hot single women in his area   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And his father is a dummy for giving him a loan so he could waste more money on a person who does not exist.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody deserves to get scammed like this except Trump supporters snd crypto enthusiasts. =(
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
next of "king" on the certificate....
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
cooperate seal..
a seal that cooperates with whom ?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WTP 2: cooperate seal..
a seal that cooperates with whom ?


Fark user image

Anyone who wants to jam and promises no clubbing.
 
Amalevica
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My uncle has flown to Ukraine three times in the last 10 years to meet a woman who has coincidentally had emergencies pop up last minute that prevented her from showing up each time. Also, she has a very sick mother with significant hospital bills. He refuses to believe he is being had, and we all just kind of stopped trying.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Nobody deserves to get scammed like this except Trump supporters snd crypto enthusiasts. =(


I've made over $200k in the past 6 weeks from crypto. I know you're doing the math and, yep, it should be a pretty good year in the Space household. Not all crypto is a scam. Sometimes unbelievable shiat just happens. I guess maybe one day, on a long enough timeline, there could actually be a girl on the internet. I'm proof that crazier things have happened.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Its ok, he still has his M.A.S.H money
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

spacechecker: MattytheMouse: Nobody deserves to get scammed like this except Trump supporters snd crypto enthusiasts. =(

I've made over $200k in the past 6 weeks from crypto. I know you're doing the math and, yep, it should be a pretty good year in the Space household. Not all crypto is a scam. Sometimes unbelievable shiat just happens. I guess maybe one day, on a long enough timeline, there could actually be a girl on the internet. I'm proof that crazier things have happened.


Yeah, one time I was up $1,300 in Vegas. It's still not a sound investment lol
 
spacechecker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: spacechecker: MattytheMouse: Nobody deserves to get scammed like this except Trump supporters snd crypto enthusiasts. =(

I've made over $200k in the past 6 weeks from crypto. I know you're doing the math and, yep, it should be a pretty good year in the Space household. Not all crypto is a scam. Sometimes unbelievable shiat just happens. I guess maybe one day, on a long enough timeline, there could actually be a girl on the internet. I'm proof that crazier things have happened.

Yeah, one time I was up $1,300 in Vegas. It's still not a sound investment lol


Ok. My point was it does happen. There are some legit projects out there. I wish you well, friend.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure the next woman he meets online that lives in another country will end up being true love.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On the internet, no one knows you're a catfish

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
