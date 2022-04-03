 Skip to content
(Zillow)   The color scheme draws you in, the game room sells it
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I actually wouldn't mind owning this place.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd paint over the monkeys, and add something classier, like ligers.  Otherwise, that's a cheery house to live in.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The kitchen flooring is flat out gorgeous.  If it's hardwood, I would be too afraid to cook in there because of the spills and trying to keep it nice.  Maybe it's laminate.

I would be trying to figure out how to install a modern bath in the basement I think.

The back yard is not terrible, but the climb from the street would kill me.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Compared to some of the pimp palaces we''ve seen on that site, this one's downright normal.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry.  It's a mess.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The most surprising thing here is that there are houses for sale for under half a million in Seattle.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bathroom monkey wants a courtesy flush.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice
That's probably a good deal for Seattle too
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I hope the hipsters who painted that place enjoyed their last stand before being priced out of the city.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ready for AirBnB listing.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That ceiling is more puke inducing than the wall paper.  Barely.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've already called my realtor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ryebread: The most surprising thing here is that there are houses for sale for under half a million in Seattle.


There's gotta be some kind of major undisclosed flaw, like the ghost of serial killer who's killed the previous eight owners, a solid lump of radium under the floorboards, or a colony of hipsters grandfathered in a commune in the attic.
 
danvon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I kinda dig the kitchen floor.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scobee1210: Sorry.  It's a mess.


When that neighborhood started being gentrified most of the people moving in spent big money on upgrades. This place appears to have had only a kitchen upgrade and some paint slapped on it after being in the heart of the 1990s crackhead jungle.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ok, the spiral staining/cut for the floor was beautiful...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
re-thinkingthefuture.comView Full Size


How about this fixer-upper?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CRM119
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This explains the price.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is it wheelchair accessible?
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
View from above. (Google street view)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That kitchen floor would cost many quatloos on Triskelion.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There has been so much acid dropped in that place that even the house has had bad trips.
 
SusanY
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seattle prices are insane, so unless there's some major problem, it looks a good deal.

I actually like the layout of the house, it's only the paintwork that's a bit garish.

The house appears to be on a steep hill; but in the U.K., there are plenty of great properties on very steep slopes. I might be asking the surveyor some questions about subsidence and land slip.
 
