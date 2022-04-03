 Skip to content
(Belfast Telegraph)   A fake nun was banned from Clonard Monastery due to her eccentric habits   (belfasttelegraph.co.uk) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
✊ 🍑
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she needs a mental hospital, not a church.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me silly but why would one pretend to be a nun?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should check right up front whether they can fly or not.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell she's a fake nun by her high top sneakers and incredibly foul mouth.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she was in disguise, and thought they would be nun the wiser.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler alert: she was actually a Reno nightclub singer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake Nun is the name of my Gothic Christian Death Metal cover band.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Call me silly but why would one pretend to be a nun?


It could possibly be a source of income...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Sounds like she needs a mental hospital, not a church.


Couldn't that be said for anyone who goes to church?
 
Dasiey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that the folks inside the church pretend to be cannibals, she might be the sane one.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
falling to her knees and shouting: "Christ, come into me."

um...
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they all fake?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you be a fake nun?  Is there a certification process for nuns, like they do for cosmetologists?  It's like being a fake christian.   Oh wait, I forgot, pretty much all christians are fake.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm invincible you're a loony
Youtube HYMla7qlBsg
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, you should be religious, but not too much, because it reminds the regular suckers parishioners of what hypocrites they are.
 
austerity101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

inelegy: Aren't they all fake?


... no? I don't even know what this means.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Christ, come into me."

No, lady. Now is not the time to ask the Father for a cum pass. Your grounded.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Valter: Call me silly but why would one pretend to be a nun?


To be able to mingle with and meet the novices. Sometimes you find a very interesting young  one who needs guidance. That's what I imagine a good reason would be.

The fact that I stayed few days at the time during my youth at convents and made friends there, has nothing to do with my assumptions.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
tvline.comView Full Size


It seems he had more in common with Klinger than he was willing to admit to before "Don't Ask Don't Tell" was struck down.
 
berylman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It is decided. My life's dream is to impersonate a bishop, get stoned and move with only diagonal motions through catholic church services like I actually belong there while chanting the forgotten hymns of Klatuu until I get kicked out
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They prefer the term faux nun
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rachel Mulcahy was served with an interim injunction after priests at Clonard complained about her behaviour.

So, a nunjunction.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hlehmann: How can you be a fake nun?  Is there a certification process for nuns, like they do for cosmetologists?  It's like being a fake christian.   Oh wait, I forgot, pretty much all christians are fake.


Yes, there is a process like there is one for priests. Nuns are ordained too.
 
Fairmont
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not the first time, apparently. And judging by a previous video of her dancing in the street, I'd definitely say mental illness
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Clonard Monestery to Emperor Palpatine:  We have completed the first phase of 500,000 clowns.  We are proceeding on the second phase:  production of 1,000,000 clowns

Emperor Palpatine:  Uh, it was supposed to be 'clones' not clowns.

Clonard Monestery:  We invoiced you.  Got an invoice signed by J. J. Binks
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Sounds like she needs a mental hospital, not a church.


Religious faith is a mental disorder.  That it's culturally shared doesn't make it not so.
 
berylman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This seems obligatory like a hammer hits a cantaloupe
Zlad - I Am The Anti-Pope
Youtube GGBHfXPqbgI
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
""I am praying for the souls of the parishioners and the priests. I'm praying for you too. I'm going to need some time to consider this before deciding to speak further.""

#Commitment
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...She's a loon.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Valter: Call me silly but why would one pretend to be a nun?


Oh, I don't know...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/Yes, I know that is not how any of of this works.
 
boozehat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: [tvline.com image 620x421]

It seems he had more in common with Klinger than he was willing to admit to before "Don't Ask Don't Tell" was struck down.


I think you mean:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: hlehmann: How can you be a fake nun?  Is there a certification process for nuns, like they do for cosmetologists?  It's like being a fake christian.   Oh wait, I forgot, pretty much all christians are fake.

Yes, there is a process like there is one for priests. Nuns are ordained too.


Convent Boot Camp.

"ARE YOU EYEBALLING ME SISTER?  Drop and give me 20 Hail Marys."
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lol...  I've spent a bit of time there.  Right on the Peace Line in West Belfast.  I can only imagine how folks in Belfast would react to this lady.
 
