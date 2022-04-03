 Skip to content
(The Register)   An AI beat top players at Bridge, but I'm fairly sure it was counting cards   (theregister.com) divider line
7
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In other news, there are top bridge players.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It should be noted, however, that the software did not play Bridge fully. Some parts like the game's bidding stage were left out; it's a complicated process that involves trying to trick your opponents by using various strategies concocted with your teammates.

90% of the challenge in Bridge is the bidding phase.  The rest of it is just playing out a hand, more or less like Hearts.  Except that in Bridge, you've already gotten a clue about your competitors' hands -- because of what happened in the bidding phase.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In real news, the AI did no play Bridge at all even once against anyone ever.

"It should be noted, however, that the software did not play Bridge fully. Some parts like the game's bidding stage were left out; it's a complicated process that involves trying to trick your opponents by using various strategies concocted with your teammates. "

To alter the rules of the game is to play a variant/remix, but not the actual named all rules make it be what it is game.

What a pile of shiate this is, and i don't even like bridge, but the fook i know what the game of bridge is and is not.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some interesting AI playing games

OpenAI Plays Hide and Seek...and Breaks The Game! 🤖
Youtube Lu56xVlZ40M


4:20 mark is funny.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And here is one where AI beat a team of humans at a pretty complex game

OpenAI Five Beats World Champion DOTA2 Team 2-0! 🤖
Youtube tfb6aEUMC04
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know nothing about Bridge but I'll hazard to say that if what that program has recently done is impressive then it is only years away from beating player at real Bridge. If it is not that impressive then add a few years.
 
