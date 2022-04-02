 Skip to content
(Seacoastonline.com)   New Hampshire considers selling weed in state liquor stores, which has some people rather miffed. Fark: the other weed sellers   (seacoastonline.com) divider line
Greil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well yeah, they'll have to contend with prices that aren't set up for profiteering.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Makes sense as the Alcohol industry, for-profit prisons and the Pharma industry are all afraid of lost profits!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
/Hotboxing...
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just think, you could not only stop by 2 of our states largest liquor store on the highway to get just alcohol but also weed!

Kinda tired of driving to a dispensary in Mass every couple of months.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The main argument for keeping the pot sales in New Hampshire in the state-run booze shops: the New Hampshire legislature doesn't want to give someone an opening to institute a general state sales tax.
 
