 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   "Are they setting up a small store? Why are they carrying a variety box of chips and two liters of soda into the school?"   (wpxi.com) divider line
37
    More: Stupid, High school, last night, Meal, College, Lunch, Grammar school, Secondary school, Vocational school  
•       •       •

887 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2022 at 2:26 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
However, other parents online are furious about the new rule because it also applies to students who pack their lunch, and lunches will be searched.

Yeah, fark off
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aliquippa Junior Senior High School enforcing limits on snacks starting Monday

I guess they couldn't decide how smart the students really were when they named the farking school.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe it's because the school lunches are inedible swill and the students need human food to get through the day?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


But NO! Only Sysco slop is allowed!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like some underlying mental/physical/financial problems aren't being addressed.  So they attack the symptoms.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a high school, so these are teenagers. Has no one there paid attention to how much food a growing teenager can eat? This feels excessive. It's one thing to offer only healthy options in the cafeteria, another to police the food students bring in for their lunches and snacks.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Selling nickel candy to your classmates for a quarter a pop was fairly common during my school days.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is America.  Snacks are constitutional.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ok I'm going to be the minority here but with the advent of gummy bear edibles and others that look from a distance to be the real deal it's a real concern that they could have a problem with it.  edibles aren't smokable , they affect you differently and can be easily overdone to the point of causing serious problems. but searching lunches isn't the answer. they'll just adapt.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hobodeluxe: ok I'm going to be the minority here but with the advent of gummy bear edibles and others that look from a distance to be the real deal it's a real concern that they could have a problem with it.  edibles aren't smokable , they affect you differently and can be easily overdone to the point of causing serious problems. but searching lunches isn't the answer. they'll just adapt.


yeah, buried in there was a vague reference to marijuana
This all seems like a dangerous woke Becky circle jerk
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The school said if a student brings more than what's permitted starting Monday, it will be thrown away.

LOL throwing away perfectly good food. Yep, that's America.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've seen some of the snacks kids are bringing in when I drop my daughter off," said parent Janisha Walker. "I'm asking daughter like, 'Are they setting up a small store? Why are they carrying a variety box of chips and two liters of soda into the school?'"

I think something comes in between setting up a store with chip bags and cokes.
And bringing in 'excessive amounts' of snack bags in a back pack.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: This is a high school, so these are teenagers. Has no one there paid attention to how much food a growing teenager can eat? This feels excessive. It's one thing to offer only healthy options in the cafeteria, another to police the food students bring in for their lunches and snacks.


JFC I grew up in the very late 70's...and our lunch room was basically a pizza place, with 'free milk' and 'juice' and a coke machine. And all you could eat...if you wanted it. Nutritionally, it was probably some of the worst food you could serve by today's standards. Tho I did like the cream corn and salisbury steaks.

But, if you look at pics from year books of 70's....they're all thin. Fat ones where rare.
Heck I don't know if it was the diet, or 'smoke breaks' for high schoolers, the pot, cocaine...etc. Mandatory PE..Morning in class Exercises.
But we were pretty svelte. as a group.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: greentea1985: This is a high school, so these are teenagers. Has no one there paid attention to how much food a growing teenager can eat? This feels excessive. It's one thing to offer only healthy options in the cafeteria, another to police the food students bring in for their lunches and snacks.

JFC I grew up in the very late 70's...and our lunch room was basically a pizza place, with 'free milk' and 'juice' and a coke machine. And all you could eat...if you wanted it. Nutritionally, it was probably some of the worst food you could serve by today's standards. Tho I did like the cream corn and salisbury steaks.

But, if you look at pics from year books of 70's....they're all thin. Fat ones where rare.
Heck I don't know if it was the diet, or 'smoke breaks' for high schoolers, the pot, cocaine...etc. Mandatory PE..Morning in class Exercises.
But we were pretty svelte. as a group.


Portions were a lot smaller in the 70s and there was fewer snack food options. Portions are a whole lot bigger with a lot of hidden calorie bombs (see coffee drinks, etc. and lots of unhealthy snacks that were not as common before. It adds up.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Portions were a lot smaller in the 70s and there was fewer snack food options. Portions are a whole lot bigger with a lot of hidden calorie bombs (see coffee drinks, etc. and lots of unhealthy snacks that were not as common before. It adds up.


But with a smaller portion of say a "Creme Brulee" (Okay a crappy pudding cup)
you feel satisfied and don't smuggle in half a pizza.

Oh and Unealthy Snack? In the 70's...JFC man, we had a vending machine in our high school that would pop out snicker bars, little debbies, snowballs, chip bags, those yellow peanut butter cracker things, and Cheetos.
It was like a stoners paradise. And the lunch room would do these wonderful honey soaked honeybuns as a dessert option if you didn't want the scoop of baked vanilla pudding cookie on top. With NUTS.

And no one was fat...by today's standard.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We could bring all the snacks we wanted to school but you couldn't eat or drink anything in class. Somehow I managed to survive and to the best of my knowledge nobody else wasted away and died of malnutrition or starvation at school either.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How about you do what my school did. Limit snack time to the cafeteria or hall between classes. Eat all you want hombre, just not in class.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$5 says that they're setting up their own overpriced snack bar and don't want competition
 
wetrat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Possibly unpopular opinion but whatever: nobody needs to drink two liters of cola, at school or otherwise. Like, I can't even imagine the sugar/caffeine high I would get from drinking two farking liters of cola.

Even Farva only consumed one liter.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Maybe it's because the school lunches are inedible swill and the students need human food to get through the day?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x637]

But NO! Only Sysco slop is allowed!


Schools aren't splurging on Sysco.  That might cut into the football team's budget.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: This is America.  Snacks are constitutional.


Agrees.

katu.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mindlock: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Maybe it's because the school lunches are inedible swill and the students need human food to get through the day?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x637]

But NO! Only Sysco slop is allowed!

Schools aren't splurging on Sysco.  That might cut into the football team's budget.


They are making the school cooks head over to Gordon Food Services and pick the stuff up themselves, on their own time, and making the cooks pick up 50% of the food costs themselves.
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Selling nickel candy to your classmates for a quarter a pop was fairly common during my school days.


Typical liberal overregulation hurting small businesses :)
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wetrat: Possibly unpopular opinion but whatever: nobody needs to drink two liters of cola, at school or otherwise. Like, I can't even imagine the sugar/caffeine high I would get from drinking two farking liters of cola.

Even Farva only consumed one liter.


You expect the kid to down a whole handle of Captain Morgan's straight?
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: ok I'm going to be the minority here but with the advent of gummy bear edibles and others that look from a distance to be the real deal it's a real concern that they could have a problem with it.  edibles aren't smokable , they affect you differently and can be easily overdone to the point of causing serious problems. but searching lunches isn't the answer. they'll just adapt.


As in, trading for and eating them just outside? Too obvious
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What if some kids are bringing extra and sharing with the poor kids? can't have that
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
JFC ... what a bunch of loonies. Also, good farking luck searching kids food.

When people bang on about why government should should be smaller, this is evidence #1.
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: $5 says that they're setting up their own overpriced snack bar and don't want competition


Your $5 won't even get you a blow pop ay their overpriced snack bar!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just like prison, they're trading snacks for favors.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: ok I'm going to be the minority here but with the advent of gummy bear edibles and others that look from a distance to be the real deal it's a real concern that they could have a problem with it.  edibles aren't smokable , they affect you differently and can be easily overdone to the point of causing serious problems. but searching lunches isn't the answer. they'll just adapt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Vending machine profits are down, huh?
 
paulleah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: ok I'm going to be the minority here but with the advent of gummy bear edibles and others that look from a distance to be the real deal it's a real concern that they could have a problem with it.  edibles aren't smokable , they affect you differently and can be easily overdone to the point of causing serious problems. but searching lunches isn't the answer. they'll just adapt.


I'm not sure you can easily overdose to the point of medical problems. Most states limit THC to 5 or 10 mg per dose and it's normally bagged 10 doses at a time.

So to get sick, like barfy sick, you'd need to eat 10-20 pieces. Like.. 100mg if you've never had it.  And even then, you'll be fine in a few hours.

I'd be sick from the sugar first.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The school said if a student brings more than what's permitted starting Monday, it will be thrown away.

So, you're stealing private property? We have a 4th Amendment for this reason.
 
Daeva [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

optikeye: greentea1985: This is a high school, so these are teenagers. Has no one there paid attention to how much food a growing teenager can eat? This feels excessive. It's one thing to offer only healthy options in the cafeteria, another to police the food students bring in for their lunches and snacks.

JFC I grew up in the very late 70's...and our lunch room was basically a pizza place, with 'free milk' and 'juice' and a coke machine. And all you could eat...if you wanted it. Nutritionally, it was probably some of the worst food you could serve by today's standards. Tho I did like the cream corn and salisbury steaks.

But, if you look at pics from year books of 70's....they're all thin. Fat ones where rare.
Heck I don't know if it was the diet, or 'smoke breaks' for high schoolers, the pot, cocaine...etc. Mandatory PE..Morning in class Exercises.
But we were pretty svelte. as a group.


My mom said everyone was skinny because everyone took off the shelf energy boosters that were essentially meth
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you don't want kids selling snacks to each other at school, give them a legitimate way to buy snacks at school.  FFS, this is literally how you create a black market!  Now they're treating kids like criminals for filling the gap the school's created.

Back in the day, I had a friend who was a teacher.  They didn't sell snacks during summer school so my friend would stock up on candy bars and chips and shiat at Costco and sell them all summer.  Nice little side hustle.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Daeva: optikeye: greentea1985: This is a high school, so these are teenagers. Has no one there paid attention to how much food a growing teenager can eat? This feels excessive. It's one thing to offer only healthy options in the cafeteria, another to police the food students bring in for their lunches and snacks.

JFC I grew up in the very late 70's...and our lunch room was basically a pizza place, with 'free milk' and 'juice' and a coke machine. And all you could eat...if you wanted it. Nutritionally, it was probably some of the worst food you could serve by today's standards. Tho I did like the cream corn and salisbury steaks.

But, if you look at pics from year books of 70's....they're all thin. Fat ones where rare.
Heck I don't know if it was the diet, or 'smoke breaks' for high schoolers, the pot, cocaine...etc. Mandatory PE..Morning in class Exercises.
But we were pretty svelte. as a group.

My mom said everyone was skinny because everyone took off the shelf energy boosters that were essentially meth


Lifestyles were more active. That's it.

More walking places, more riding bikes places. No videogames to veg out on, tv wasn't what it is today.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh FFS! That kid with the chips and coke could be sharing with their sports team or friends. Or maybe it's snacks for 2 weeks. Anyway, it's nobody's business beyond their parents. Also, teen-aged boys burn so many calories growing that I don't think it's possible for the majority of them to get fat from a couple small bags of chips.

/Brother used to eat a whole pizza when he got home from school at 3:30, and then a full dinner at 5.
 
austerity101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yet another example of how school rules are about forcing children to submit to authoritarian control without actual reason.

See also:  dress codes.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.