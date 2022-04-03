 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The War in Ukraine is starting to sound like mid-90's anime: An elite Ukrainian Drone unit that ride quad bikes into battle staged an nighttime ambush on Russian forces that stalled that 40-mile long relief column and ruined plans to take Kyiv   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Red Army
Red Ribbon Army

Hmm....you might be onto something.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aerorozvidka was formed in 2014 by a group of young university-educated Ukrainians and IT specialists who volunteered to design their machines to help resist Russia's invasion of Crimea and the Donbas region, according to The Guardian. It was founded by investment banker Volodymyr Kochetkov-Sukach, who was killed in action fighting Russian separatists in Donbas in 2015, the paper said.

For the 1st time in my life, I'm sad an investment banker died.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.


well technically schoolkids:

Aerorozvidka was formed in 2014 by a group of young university-educated Ukrainians
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they get some Tachikomas soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See kids, this is why you try in school.  You make nerds and geeks your friends, not your targets.  Then when the neighborhood asshole acts up, you and your smart and sneaky friends can kick his ass and survive.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.


or vampires
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Bootleg: I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.

or vampires


Or killing god
 
Petey4335
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

neongoats: I hope they get some Tachikomas soon.

[Fark user image image 311x304]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Summoner101: west.la.lawyer: Bootleg: I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.

or vampires

Or killing god


You may have wandered a little too far into JRPG territory, there.
 
Shryke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Russian sure are paying a price for unencrypted comms. I wonder when they are going to invest in some smart phones?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Summoner101: west.la.lawyer: Bootleg: I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.

or vampires

Or killing god


Or blowing up the moon.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WTF is a 'quad bike'? A four-wheeled bicycle?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Summoner101: west.la.lawyer: Bootleg: I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.

or vampires

Or killing god

You may have wandered a little too far into JRPG territory, there.


There's a difference?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The "university" angle is interesting here. Subtle shade being thrown at dumb Russian conscripts in this piece of propaganda (and I don't mean that pejoratively - more as a statement of fact).
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: WTF is a 'quad bike'? A four-wheeled bicycle?


We would call it a 4 wheeler - but that shouldn't have been confusing...
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Bootleg: I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.

or vampires


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

neongoats: Churchy LaFemme: WTF is a 'quad bike'? A four-wheeled bicycle?

We would call it a 4 wheeler - but that shouldn't have been confusing...


I like quad bike better. Refers to smaller atvs instead of side by sides. Literally a motorcycle with 4 wheels instead of 2.
 
keldaria
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

neongoats: Churchy LaFemme: WTF is a 'quad bike'? A four-wheeled bicycle?

We would call it a 4 wheeler - but that shouldn't have been confusing...


Don't tell him what cigarettes are called in the UK. Or what rooting something means in Australia.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Summoner101: west.la.lawyer: Bootleg: I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.

or vampires

Or killing god


They're using Musk's Starlink system.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: WTF is a 'quad bike'? A four-wheeled bicycle?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
DARPA wtf, why dont you have elite drone quadbikes yet?!?!?!
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: Churchy LaFemme: WTF is a 'quad bike'? A four-wheeled bicycle?

We would call it a 4 wheeler - but that shouldn't have been confusing...


"ATV" was the term we used.

/1986 Honda Fourtrax 200 SX
//despite the name it was 2wd w/ spool rear end
///already rough when bought used it was still a lot of fun
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For a bit there, I was thinking they meant the unit rode drone bikes like below, swooping in like Flash Gordon & wreaking havoc.  But then sadly realized they meant 4-wheelers or ATVs.  Still badass to be using drones to drop bombs, light targets, and do general recon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Actual picture of Ukrainian Army using quad bike.  Because they're full of ninjas and saboteurs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A group of quad riders finally put decent mufflers on their rigs?  I find that difficult to believe.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: DARPA wtf, why dont you have elite drone quadbikes yet?!?!?!


Don't remember which branch uses them, but one of the airborne units has what are essentially side-by-sides on steroids that fit into smaller aircraft like the Osprey.
 
Bslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: lifeslammer: DARPA wtf, why dont you have elite drone quadbikes yet?!?!?!

Don't remember which branch uses them, but one of the airborne units has what are essentially side-by-sides on steroids that fit into smaller aircraft like the Osprey.


Megaforce

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These US and Canada-made parts are subject to export controls that prohibit them from being sent to Ukraine, The Guardian reported.

Even now? Fix that, Congress and you beer-swilling White Walkers.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

2wolves: A group of quad riders finally put decent mufflers on their rigs?  I find that difficult to believe.


My old Honda was quiet. They don't have to be noisy.  If you're going cross-country for an extended period of time, quiet is much preferred.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: WTF is a 'quad bike'? A four-wheeled bicycle?


An ATV

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I see a re-make of "The Rat Patrol" in the works.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: For a bit there, I was thinking they meant the unit rode drone bikes like below, swooping in like Flash Gordon & wreaking havoc.  But then sadly realized they meant 4-wheelers or ATVs.  Still badass to be using drones to drop bombs, light targets, and do general recon.

[Fark user image image 850x597]


I want one!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: TWX: lifeslammer: DARPA wtf, why dont you have elite drone quadbikes yet?!?!?!

Don't remember which branch uses them, but one of the airborne units has what are essentially side-by-sides on steroids that fit into smaller aircraft like the Osprey.

Megaforce

[i.makeagif.com image 400x223] [View Full Size image _x_]


10 mil
 
Sebas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.


The russians did...
https://twitter.com/olya_rudenko/status/1510304622816251909
 
frankb00th
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Aerorozvidka was formed in 2014 by a group of young university-educated Ukrainians and IT specialists who volunteered to design their machines to help resist Russia's invasion of Crimea and the Donbas region, according to The Guardian. It was founded by investment banker Volodymyr Kochetkov-Sukach, who was killed in action fighting Russian separatists in Donbas in 2015, the paper said.

For the 1st time in my life, I'm sad an investment banker died.


If anything, it should hint at the presence of at least a kernel of something better in all of is.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bslim: TWX: lifeslammer: DARPA wtf, why dont you have elite drone quadbikes yet?!?!?!

Don't remember which branch uses them, but one of the airborne units has what are essentially side-by-sides on steroids that fit into smaller aircraft like the Osprey.

Megaforce

[i.makeagif.com image 400x223]


Watching that particular clip on it's own, I can say with a fair amount of certainty he's going to shear his teammates and disembowel them with those winglets.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sebas: Bootleg: I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.

The russians did...
https://twitter.com/olya_rudenko/status/1510304622816251909


If that story gets traction I don't think captured Russians are going to leave Ukraine with all their teeth.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds familiar:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

frankb00th: GardenWeasel: Aerorozvidka was formed in 2014 by a group of young university-educated Ukrainians and IT specialists who volunteered to design their machines to help resist Russia's invasion of Crimea and the Donbas region, according to The Guardian. It was founded by investment banker Volodymyr Kochetkov-Sukach, who was killed in action fighting Russian separatists in Donbas in 2015, the paper said.

For the 1st time in my life, I'm sad an investment banker died.

If anything, it should hint at the presence of at least a kernel of something better in all of is.


Us
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: lifeslammer: DARPA wtf, why dont you have elite drone quadbikes yet?!?!?!

Don't remember which branch uses them, but one of the airborne units has what are essentially side-by-sides on steroids that fit into smaller aircraft like the Osprey.


That would be the MRZR, and it's in use by the Marines. It's basically a militarized Polaris.
 
QFarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: WTF is a 'quad bike'? A four-wheeled bicycle?


It's a machine made from 4 bikes.  Just like a quad copter is a machine made from 4 copters.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

neongoats: Churchy LaFemme: WTF is a 'quad bike'? A four-wheeled bicycle?

We would call it a 4 wheeler - but that shouldn't have been confusing...


ATV
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Outside of monobikes, it sounds like Venus Wars.

Hopefully the bikers keep winning.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
static1.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: lifeslammer: DARPA wtf, why dont you have elite drone quadbikes yet?!?!?!

Don't remember which branch uses them, but one of the airborne units has what are essentially side-by-sides on steroids that fit into smaller aircraft like the Osprey.


Space Force. Wait, they use modified golf carts. My bad.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Summoner101: west.la.lawyer: Bootleg: I dunno Subby, I don't see any mention of school kids, giant robots, or magic girls.

or vampires

Or killing god


https://www.f3.to/omega/ that one we got you covered about - read the whole thing, then see when it was written.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not familiar with mid-90s anime, but from your comparison I would assume it involved lots of rape and murder of civilians by an invading army.
 
