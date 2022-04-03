 Skip to content
(CNN)   Oh look, another mass shooting in America. Time for politicians to get their thoughts and prayers ready   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, 9th St, Sacramento, California, 14, 13th St, L St, J St, early Sunday morning, CNN  
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were expendible.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Way to Prevent This
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns are just our culture.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but now's not the time to discuss gun control, how dare you!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now now we can't make any knee jerk reactions until everyone calms down.

That is what they always say.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concern from the right to life and family party:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was freedom running through the streets that night.

/that was blood?
//I was told it was cherry flavored freedom.
 
Death by Spaghettification
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to think "surely this one will convince people that some controls are necessary". So naive.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would've never happened under Trump. Mass shootings stopped after he killed Bin Laden.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's impossible, that sort of thing is clearly against the law.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is America ready for new gun control legislations yet?

No?

Alrighty then, carry on with your regular mass shootings.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Death by Spaghettification: I used to think "surely this one will convince people that some controls are necessary". So naive.


yeah maybe we should have some gun control in California, that would be new
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta solve everything.  From here on, mass shootings only occur if more than one hundred people are slain.  And it occurs in a church on a Thursday. But not during the Feast of Maximus Occupancy.

No more mass shootings in Merica.  Let my proclamation go out amongst the people and let those who are suckers send me a twenty.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are the guns safe?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another 2nd amendment tax payment.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

minnesotaboy: Guns are just our culture.
[Fark user image image 425x637]


Not fast enough.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that they increased it so you have to have 10 killed to be a mass shooting now?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A well armed society is a polite society.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 6 dead?

meh.

This won't even get a chyron on CNN. It needs to be at least a few dozen before it gets front page news. Stephen Paddock has absolutely raised the bar when it comes to public indifference toward mass shootings. You gotta pump the lead into more numbers of people. Those are rookie numbers.

/crying inside
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Checking story.

No one I know. Check.
Not near me. Check.
Doesn't involve me or immediatefamily. Check.

Cool. Moving on. **shrug**

I have been assured by my conservative friends that this is an appropriate, healthy response to a type of violent event that is literally impossible for anyone to predict or prevent, and doing anything else will just make everything worse.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
To which party does the mayor of Sacramento belong?  Because that's where we ought to start pointing the finger.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: I have been assured by my conservative friends that this is an appropriate, healthy response to a type of violent event that is literally impossible for anyone to predict or prevent, and doing anything else will just make everything worse.


Well of course that's what they say.  They're trying to make excuses for all those Republican urban gang members.
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: I used to think "surely this one will convince people that some controls are necessary". So naive.


I gave up that notion after Sandyhook. If murdered six year olds didn't do it, nothing will.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But if you take away our right to guns, how will I protect myself from all the people with guns?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sadly, and it is a indictment of the times we live in, that will be barely a blip in the lives of Americans. These things used to be shocking. Now, we shrug and move along while the right screams "moar guns!"

America is batshiat.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ARE THE GUNS OKAY?! Sometimes that blued steel scratches easily, I hope that they  wiped that thing down at least 3 times with a Remoil cloth.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

reno301: Death by Spaghettification: I used to think "surely this one will convince people that some controls are necessary". So naive.

I gave up that notion after Sandyhook. If murdered six year olds didn't do it, nothing will.


It's horrific that those 6 year olds weren't allowed to defend themselves with their own cute little guns.

I should run for Governor with such stupid thought.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: This would've never happened under Trump. Mass shootings stopped after he killed Bin Laden.


You're thinking of mass bombings
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Checking story.

No one I know. Check.
Not near me. Check.
Doesn't involve me or immediatefamily. Check.

Cool. Moving on. **shrug**

I have been assured by my conservative friends that this is an appropriate, healthy response to a type of violent event that is literally impossible for anyone to predict or prevent, and doing anything else will just make everything worse.


You better offer some hopes and prayers, dammit. I know it is only 6, and barely qualifies for both hopes AND prayers, but I think you should go ahead and pull the H&P trigger.
 
g.fro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

the_rhino: No Way to Prevent This


*eyeroll
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Note the subtlety with which the troll has introduced the "Gun violence is caused by races I don't like" argument.
I'm awarding 7 points.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

g.fro: the_rhino: No Way to Prevent This

*eyeroll


No way to prevent that, either.
 
g.fro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow, you guys really missed the mass-shooting threads; you had all the classics lined up.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

g.fro: Wow, you guys really missed the mass-shooting threads; you had all the classics lined up.


We're always waiting, hoping, PRAYING for something like this.

But a celebrity doing a racism or sexual assault is just as good.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

g.fro: Wow, you guys really missed the mass-shooting threads; you had all the classics lined up.


Hey, people get out of practice, what with Covid and Russia and all. Give us a break.
 
g.fro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jso2897: g.fro: the_rhino: No Way to Prevent This

*eyeroll

No way to prevent that, either.


The problem with that Onion headline isn't the "no way to prevent this" part, it's the "only country where this happens" part.

For some strange reason I can't quite figure out, the people who say such things seem to forget all the countries that aren't Europe or don't look like Europe. Weird that.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: This would've never happened under Trump. Mass shootings stopped after he killed Bin Laden.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
{Me watching video} Look at all the bodies on the street!  Bullet holes everywhere!  What's going on in Ukraine is a war crime! {unmutes sound}  Never mind.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: Guns are just our culture.
[Fark user image image 425x637]


Silly me. I assumed California. They must be talking about Sacramento, Idaho.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

g.fro: Wow, you guys really missed the mass-shooting threads; you had all the classics lined up.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Agreed.....it didnt
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

g.fro: jso2897: g.fro: the_rhino: No Way to Prevent This

*eyeroll

No way to prevent that, either.

The problem with that Onion headline isn't the "no way to prevent this" part, it's the "only country where this happens" part.

For some strange reason I can't quite figure out, the people who say such things seem to forget all the countries that aren't Europe or don't look like Europe. Weird that.


Huh. Interesting.
Can't say that onion meme has ever triggered me in that way, but hey - different strokes for different folks, amirite?
 
Abox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Downtown 2am shooting.  Sounds like someone brought his glock to the bars and got disrespected.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Okay, what, realistically, can we do?  The Constitution is not going to be amended, so that's off the table.  SCOTUS is not going to permit anything except a carved in stone, letter by letter, interpretation of the 2nd Amendment, so no help there.  Congress can't pass anything that will get past SCOTUS, so that leaves the Executive branch.  And the moment any agency tries anything, SCOTUS will take it down.

So, I ask again.  What can we do, realistically?  I keep my skills up, my weapon under lock and key, the ammo in a separate spot, and my CCW is current.  I do all this because there are vulnerable individuals in my home that I will protect, and I simply don't trust the cops to get here soon enough.  Or if they do show up, they might take out the wrong person.

My ex told me years ago that he'd see me dead before he'd let me divorce him.  I believed him then and I still believe it now.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good thing there isn't a law in California - You know... The place with the world's fifth largest economy - that allows the families of shooting victims to sue the gun manufacturers.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the video I saw is accurate, it looks like there was a fight involving several people with more surrounding them on K and 9th or so and someone opened fire on the crowd from somewhere.

Freedom intensifies.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.