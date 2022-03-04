 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 39 of WW3: Some civilians escape from Mariupol, Russian ships shell Odessa, and Russian soldiers have been warcriming around Kyiv. It's your daily Ukraine invasion thread   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, World War II, Ukrainian forces, Moscow, Russian attacks, US intelligence  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What fresh hell awaits us today? I'm hoping the documentation crews are out in full force gathering evidence of Russian crimes.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: What fresh hell awaits us today? I'm hoping the documentation crews are out in full force gathering evidence of Russian crimes.


Like it will matter.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Da fuq?
 
ingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sequitur-wise, that was a non.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://mobile.twitter.com/loogunda/status/1510565330841657348

Another Russian SU-34 bites the dust
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeto2: Public Call Box: What fresh hell awaits us today? I'm hoping the documentation crews are out in full force gathering evidence of Russian crimes.

Like it will matter.


The world needs to see it. All of it.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


CNN:
Russian President Vladimir Putin is under pressure to demonstrate he can present a victory as heavy setbacks mount up, and eastern Ukraine is where he is most likely to achieve that, US officials say. US intelligence intercepts suggest Putin is focused on celebrating some kind of "Victory Day" on May 9, a prominent holiday on the Russian calendar marking the Nazi surrender in World War II.

The US is expected to help facilitate the transfer of Soviet-era tanks "within days" to Ukraine, according to a source familiar with the plan. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak earlier on Saturday called on the US and its allies to deliver heavier weaponry to Ukraine.

The bodies of at least 20 civilian men have been found lying strewn across the street in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv following the withdrawal of Russian forces in images released by AFP on Saturday. At least one corpse can be seen with his hands tied behind his back. The Mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, told Reuters Saturday the civilians had been executed by retreating Russian forces.

AFP, citing the mayor of #Bucha, reports that the bodies of 280 civilians have been found in mass graves.

Rape, summary executions and unlawful violence are some of the alleged war crimes perpetrated by Russian forces in Ukraine against civilians in the occupied areas of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement on Sunday.
The independent rights group says it has documented allegations of war crimes which "include a case of repeated rape; two cases of summary execution, one of six men, the other of one man; and other cases of unlawful violence and threats against civilians between February 27 and March 14, 2022."
"Soldiers were also implicated in looting civilian property, including food, clothing, and firewood. Those who carried out these abuses are responsible for war crimes," it added.
CNN has not independently verified the details of those reports.
Russian forces in Bucha, about 19 miles northwest of Kyiv, "rounded up five men and summarily executed one of them" on March 4, HRW wrote. A witness told the rights group that soldiers forced the men to kneel on the road and pulled their shirts over their heads before shooting one of the men in the back of the head.
Days before, on February 27, six men were rounded up in the village of Staryi Bykiv, in the Chernihiv region, and were later executed, HRW wrote.
In Malaya Rohan, a village in the Kharkiv region, a Russian soldier repeatedly raped a woman in a school where she was sheltering with her family on March 13, the victim told HRW. "She said that he beat her and cut her face, neck, and hair with a knife," HRW wrote.
The woman fled to Kharkiv the following day, "where she was able to get medical treatment and other services," HRW wrote.
In the village of Vorzel, 31 miles northwest of Kyiv, Russian soldiers "threw a smoke grenade into a basement, then shot a woman and a 14-year-old child as they emerged from the basement, where they had been sheltering," the rights group added.
"The cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians," Hugh Williamson, HRW's Europe and Central Asia director said in the statement. "Rape, murder, and other violent acts against people in the Russian forces' custody should be investigated as war crimes."

Lithuania has become the first European Union member state to refuse Russian gas imports, according to the country's prime minister.
"From now and so on Lithuania won't be consuming a cubic cm of toxic Russian gas," Ingrida Šimonytė said in a tweet Sunday.
This makes Lithuania the "first EU country" to refuse Russian gas imports, she added.
The EU has committed itself to reducing its dependence on Russian gas by 66% by the end of this year.

Ukrainian troops have reclaimed control of Pripyat, the ghost town near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Sunday.
"Today, April 3, units of paratroopers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the area of the city of Pripyat and the area along the State Border of Ukraine with the Republic of Belarus," it said on a Facebook post.

European Council President Charles Michel vowed fresh sanctions against Russia on Sunday, after shocking images emerged of 20 civilian corpses sprawled across the ground in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine.
The images were published by AFP on Saturday after journalists accessed the area following the withdrawal of Russian forces.
"Shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army in Kyiv liberated region #BuchaMassacre," Michel wrote on Twitter.
"EU is assisting #Ukraine & NGO's in (the) gathering of necessary evidence for pursuit in international courts. Further EU sanctions & support are on their way."
Meanwhile, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union, tweeted, "I congratulate Ukraine on liberation of most of Kyiv region."
"Shocked by news of atrocities committed by Russian forces. EU assists Ukraine in documenting war crimes. All cases must be pursued, namely by the International Court of Justice," Borrell added. "The EU will continue strong support to Ukraine."

Russian forces are holding 11 mayors of Ukrainian local areas captive and have killed one mayor in detention, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Sunday.
In a message posted to social media, Vereshchuk said that 11 local mayors from Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and the Donetsk regions "are in Russian captivity."
She added that Ukraine will "inform the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN and other organizations about their captivity."
Vereshchuk said the Ukrainian government learned on Saturday that Olga Sukhenko, the mayor of Motyzhyn -- a village in the Kyiv region -- was killed in captivity by Russian forces.

The heartbreaking video looks just like the pictures western TV viewers are getting from the war in Ukraine: a grandmother, bundled up in a thick jacket against the cold, stands weeping in front of her wooden house that's smoldering from a rocket that hit her village. "They destroyed everything!" she cries. "Nothing is left."
But this is the Russian government-controlled TV channel Rossiya24 and, in this report, the soldiers attacking her village are Ukrainian, not Russian. The Russian correspondent calls them "nationalists." Other reports on the channel call them "neo-Nazis," "fascists," or "drug addicts" who use civilians as "human shields."
Almost all reports of the conflict are from the breakaway Donbas region in Ukraine's east, specifically the two self-proclaimed "people's republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk, primarily Russian-speaking entities that Russia recognized as independent statelets on February 21.
On Russian broadcasts, the war in the rest of Ukraine, the war most people around the world are witnessing, is largely ignored - the wreckage of Mariupol left in the wake of Russian bombing; the charred skeletons of houses and buildings in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr and other towns decimated by Russian airstrikes; residential neighborhoods in the capital Kyiv, along with their shellshocked, bleeding residents fleeing Russian shelling - almost none of this is shown on Russian TV. When it is, it's blamed of course on Ukrainian forces. There is also no accurate coverage of the recent military setbacks suffered by the Russian military.
In an Orwellian touch, the conflict in Ukraine can be called only a "special military operation." Under a law passed on March 4, it's illegal to call the war a "war," or to describe it as an "attack" or "invasion." Violators can be punished with up to 15 years in prison, as can news organizations that disseminate anything deemed "fake news" about the "operation" or the Russian military.

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, said Saturday that the Kyiv region had been "liberated" from Russian forces.
She said in a post on Facebook that Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and "the whole Kyiv region was liberated from the invader."
CNN could not immediately verify that the entire Kyiv region had been cleared of Russian troops by Ukrainian forces, but the Ukrainian military has in recent days regained control of suburbs around the capital, which has remained under government control. The Russian military has said it is "de-escalating" around Kyiv.

Hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion of their country have arrived at the Mexican border city of Tijuana to seek US asylum and more are expected, a Tijuana city official and a volunteer told CNN on Saturday.
Enrique Lucero, director of migrant affairs for the city of Tijuana, said there were around 1,500 Ukrainians in the city currently and he expected the number to increase to 2,000 by the day's end.
"We had a surprising influx in the past four days, mainly because after the conflict we started seeing arrivals as of March 11, and those were arrivals of 30 people, not the large amounts we are seeing today."
Lucero said he expects all the migrants to enter the United States, but said American authorities have been slow to process them. The city was working to convert a sports facility into a temporary shelter to house all the incoming arrivals, Lucero told CNN.
Inna Levien, an Orange County, California resident who belongs to a group that is spearheading a volunteer effort to assist Ukrainians gathered near the border, told CNN that the number of Ukrainians has quadrupled in the past three days.

Zelenskyy: I'm happy to contact @IvanDuque. I am grateful to Colombia for its humanitarian assistance and consolidation of South American countries in support of Ukraine. We agreed to start joint economic and defensive projects after the war.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Top official says Poland ready to deploy US nukes to deter Russian aggression. "If the Americans asked us to store U.S. nuclear weapons in Poland, we would be open to it," said Jaroslaw Kaczynski, deputy prime minister and the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party.

Finland should decide this spring whether to join NATO, says prime minister. Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on April 2 that Russia's war against Ukraine had forced Finland to reexamine its security policy. "Russia is not the neighbor we thought it was," she said.

Ukraine's Armed Forces say several Russian commanders refuse to fight due to low morale. The Ukrainian military said it was referring to Russia's 3rd Motorized Division and the 20th Combined Arms Army.

Ukraine State Bureau of Investigation to initiate nationalization of almost 1,400 freight rail cars with Russian, Belarusian owners. The cars are currently in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. They will be used for the needs of Ukraine, the bureau said.

Soldiers of formations and military units of the #Russian Baltic Fleet's Army Corps are conducting tactical exercises with live firing in the #Kaliningrad Region.

#Kazakh intelligence agency declares a foreign intelligence agent was detained who was planning an assassination attempt on President #Tokayev. According to Kazakh media, the man confessed to act in the interests of a foreign state.

The #Russian Embassy in the #Czech Republic now has a new address. Next to Boris #Nemtsov Square and Anna #Politkovskaya Alley, the #Ukrainian Heroes Street appeared.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]


Zelensky's best Laurel and Hardy handshake.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VHTS, thanks for what you do. Would you drop me an email? EIP.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: VHTS, thanks for what you do. Would you drop me an email? EIP.


I'm too dumb to know what EIP stands for, but on the way!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Zelensky's best Laurel and Hardy handshake.


As far as I can tell, that's not photoshopped either.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: leeto2: Public Call Box: What fresh hell awaits us today? I'm hoping the documentation crews are out in full force gathering evidence of Russian crimes.

Like it will matter.

The world needs to see it. All of it.


This is the first major war where EVERYONE has a cell phone and EVERYONE can take movies and broadcast them to the world.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slobberbone: As all Fark MastercomanDers know, a poor man's tactics are to professional Napoleons are what logistics are to one-third of all History Channel documentaries that I watch on loop. Just try giving a flying Raytheon, Boeing, Morton Thiokol, Lockheed-Martin, etc. Sir, I will peg a currency. And you can quote Mitt Romney on that.  -- King Sunny Adé


Is this another conservative having a stroke because Putin isn't the big daddy macho man they thought he was?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, subby, for getting this thread up. I actually slept last night.

/ thanks to Mrs VHTS
// and yes that means exactly what you think it means
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: leeto2: Public Call Box: What fresh hell awaits us today? I'm hoping the documentation crews are out in full force gathering evidence of Russian crimes.

Like it will matter.

The world needs to see it. All of it.

Finland should decide this spring whether to join NATO, says prime minister. Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on April 2 that Russia's war against Ukraine had forced Finland to reexamine its security policy. "Russia is not the neighbor we thought it was," she said.


This is why it matters.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Kit Fister: VHTS, thanks for what you do. Would you drop me an email? EIP.

I'm too dumb to know what EIP stands for, but on the way!


email in profile.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: Public Call Box: What fresh hell awaits us today? I'm hoping the documentation crews are out in full force gathering evidence of Russian crimes.

Like it will matter.


It will absolutely matter.

If we have ongoing investigations into war crimes committed by Putin's regime, that makes is vastly less likely for politicians to just forget the whole mess if Putin withdraws and signs some worthless peace treaty. The longer evidence of Russian atrocities is held up in front of the eyes of the world, the longer the sanctions go on, grinding Russia into dust until someone around Putin decides it's gone on long enough.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 554x1199]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hedgehog.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: https://mobile.twitter.com/loogunda/status/1510565330841657348

Another Russian SU-34 bites the dust


sucks to be ru.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/olya_rudenko/status/1510304622816251909

This is what I was talking about in yesterdays thread....thankfully there are no pictures, The words are horrifying enough.  Click or don't click.  I wish I hadn't read it.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: Public Call Box: What fresh hell awaits us today? I'm hoping the documentation crews are out in full force gathering evidence of Russian crimes.

Like it will matter.


It matters.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: https://twitter.com/olya_rudenko/status/1510304622816251909

This is what I was talking about in yesterdays thread....thankfully there are no pictures, The words are horrifying enough.  Click or don't click.  I wish I hadn't read it.


I saw this yesterday as well, among other horrifying things. 😡😡😡
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slobberbone: As all Fark MastercomanDers know, a poor man's tactics are to professional Napoleons are what logistics are to one-third of all History Channel documentaries that I watch on loop. Just try giving a flying Raytheon, Boeing, Morton Thiokol, Lockheed-Martin, etc. Sir, I will peg a currency. And you can quote Mitt Romney on that.  -- King Sunny Adé


Someone is still drunk from last night...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's talk about what's next in Ukraine....
Youtube kaL8BL7Vu44
 
SusanY
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finland should decide this spring whether to join NATO, says prime minister. Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on April 2 that Russia's war against Ukraine had forced Finland to reexamine its security policy. "Russia is not the neighbor we thought it was," she said.

Finland's armed forces have been rehearsing for the possibility of Russian invasion for years ... probably since the Winter War of 1938. Russia is turning out to be exactly the neighbour they thought it was. (Well, maybe Russia is less competent than the Finns we're planning for; in particular, Russia still doesn't have air superiority in Ukraine).
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: slobberbone: As all Fark MastercomanDers know, a poor man's tactics are to professional Napoleons are what logistics are to one-third of all History Channel documentaries that I watch on loop. Just try giving a flying Raytheon, Boeing, Morton Thiokol, Lockheed-Martin, etc. Sir, I will peg a currency. And you can quote Mitt Romney on that.  -- King Sunny Adé

Da fuq?


He posted the same attempt at humor yesterday. Pocket Ninja or Mike Lowell he ain't. He almost makes Ben Garrison look funny, and that takes work.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did actually feel sorry for the Russian kids on the first days who had no clue and didn't want to be there and wanted their moms.

Now, though?

I don't like that I am capable of even picturing the murderous acts that are in my head right now. F*ck them. Death by roasting in a blown up tank is too good for them.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Thanks, subby, for getting this thread up. I actually slept last night.

/ thanks to Mrs VHTS
// and yes that means exactly what you think it means


She drugged you with NyQuil so she could finally enjoy binging Grey's Anatomy without your klacka-klacking on the keyboard all night? 

Good for her.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkonaut: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Thanks, subby, for getting this thread up. I actually slept last night.

/ thanks to Mrs VHTS
// and yes that means exactly what you think it means

She drugged you with NyQuil so she could finally enjoy binging Grey's Anatomy without your klacka-klacking on the keyboard all night? 

Good for her.


I see you are also married
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: valenumr: slobberbone: As all Fark MastercomanDers know, a poor man's tactics are to professional Napoleons are what logistics are to one-third of all History Channel documentaries that I watch on loop. Just try giving a flying Raytheon, Boeing, Morton Thiokol, Lockheed-Martin, etc. Sir, I will peg a currency. And you can quote Mitt Romney on that.  -- King Sunny Adé

Da fuq?

He posted the same attempt at humor yesterday. Pocket Ninja or Mike Lowell he ain't. He almost makes Ben Garrison look funny, and that takes work.


Oh. I have misunderstood the rules. I thought "funny" was for both amusing and laughable posts.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patriarch Kirill: "We are a peace-loving country" Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All #Russia said during a sermon at the liturgy at the main church of the Russian armed forces in #Kubinka, near #Moscow, that the Russian people have no desire for war or harming others.

Anonymous:
Statement: Personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine was leaked - https://ddosecrets[.]com/wiki/Russian_soldier_leak All soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine should be subjected to a war crime tribunal.

Damaged BM-21 Grad with improvised wooden armor:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]


What's the matter? They got you pushing too many papers?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 554x1199]


How is EU the fat guy? Have you seen Americans?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkonaut: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Thanks, subby, for getting this thread up. I actually slept last night.

/ thanks to Mrs VHTS
// and yes that means exactly what you think it means

She drugged you with NyQuil so she could finally enjoy binging Grey's Anatomy without your klacka-klacking on the keyboard all night? 

Good for her.


LOL
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 554x1199]

How is EU the fat guy? Have you seen Americans?


The American couldn't get up off the couch to be in the photo.

/ American
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slobberbone: As all Fark MastercomanDers know, a poor man's tactics are to professional Napoleons are what logistics are to one-third of all History Channel documentaries that I watch on loop. Just try giving a flying Raytheon, Boeing, Morton Thiokol, Lockheed-Martin, etc. Sir, I will peg a currency. And you can quote Mitt Romney on that.  -- King Sunny Adé


Is the April fool's day filter still active?
/Farker MastercomanDer caught sayof. Putin says nyet
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Zelensky's best Laurel and Hardy handshake.


You'd think the man could put on a suit to meet the President of the European Parliament!

Tsk tsk. This breach of protocol shows Zelenskyy is unfit to lead, and I can no longer support Ukraine.

boredpanda.comView Full Size

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians are trashlife and need to be put down.

In the liberated Velyka Dymerka, the occupiers were killing dogs, judging by the fact that some dogs were in enclosures, the butchers were killing them just for fun.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PartTimeBuddha: CheatCommando: valenumr: slobberbone: As all Fark MastercomanDers know, a poor man's tactics are to professional Napoleons are what logistics are to one-third of all History Channel documentaries that I watch on loop. Just try giving a flying Raytheon, Boeing, Morton Thiokol, Lockheed-Martin, etc. Sir, I will peg a currency. And you can quote Mitt Romney on that.  -- King Sunny Adé

Da fuq?

He posted the same attempt at humor yesterday. Pocket Ninja or Mike Lowell he ain't. He almost makes Ben Garrison look funny, and that takes work.

Oh. I have misunderstood the rules. I thought "funny" was for both amusing and laughable posts.


It is a context thing.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Farkonaut: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Thanks, subby, for getting this thread up. I actually slept last night.

/ thanks to Mrs VHTS
// and yes that means exactly what you think it means

She drugged you with NyQuil so she could finally enjoy binging Grey's Anatomy without your klacka-klacking on the keyboard all night? 

Good for her.

I see you are also married


Guilty 

.....I mean HAPPILY!!!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can Musk or someone please put a hundred mil bounty on this cretin's head? As in produce his actual head and deliver it to Zelensky so he can mount it behind his desk.
 
anuran
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

slobberbone: As all Fark MastercomanDers know, a poor man's tactics are to professional Napoleons are what logistics are to one-third of all History Channel documentaries that I watch on loop. Just try giving a flying Raytheon, Boeing, Morton Thiokol, Lockheed-Martin, etc. Sir, I will peg a currency. And you can quote Mitt Romney on that.  -- King Sunny Adé


Do you smell toast?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Farking Clown Shoes: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Zelensky's best Laurel and Hardy handshake.

You'd think the man could put on a suit to meet the President of the European Parliament!

Tsk tsk. This breach of protocol shows Zelenskyy is unfit to lead, and I can no longer support Ukraine.

[boredpanda.com image 700x523]
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x348]


Yeah. I'm all like, y'know, first ye get Boris Johnson to comb his hair before speaking of the tends of thousands dead from COVID. Combs are about 30p.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Patriarch Kirill: "We are a peace-loving country" Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All #Russia said during a sermon at the liturgy at the main church of the Russian armed forces in #Kubinka, near #Moscow, that the Russian people have no desire for war or harming others.


Unless they are annoyed by satanic Catholics and Protestants eating crackers and acting like they own the place.  Then it's then no atrocity against the vermin is wrong.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

valenumr: slobberbone: As all Fark MastercomanDers know, a poor man's tactics are to professional Napoleons are what logistics are to one-third of all History Channel documentaries that I watch on loop. Just try giving a flying Raytheon, Boeing, Morton Thiokol, Lockheed-Martin, etc. Sir, I will peg a currency. And you can quote Mitt Romney on that.  -- King Sunny Adé

Da fuq?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
