 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Man breaks streetlight (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Unlikely, Unidentified flying object, Flying saucer, April Fools' Day, Nigel Watson, Extraterrestrial life, Ufology, UFO expert, Security cameras  
•       •       •

1036 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2022 at 12:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you know hes lying because it wouldnt work over major cities. You need smaller midwest cities that dont have too much light but a lot of dumb people who would fall for it hook line and sinker
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, now all the aliens have to do is look like drones when they invade us and everyone will think it's a big hoax, but the aliens will have double-double-crossed us with their superior alien ways. We are no match for the Streetlight People who have journeyed from afar.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local UFO expert (remind me again when we stopped calling them "crackpots" and "lunatics"?) eagerly reads the latest edition of the United Fedora Organization's newsletter.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Seriously, dude.  That's a hat.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just how does he know he prevented the hoax since it was scheduled for the 5th.  Did he borrow Obama's time machine?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every party needs a pooper.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: And just how does he know he prevented the hoax since it was scheduled for the 5th.  Did he borrow Obama's time machine?


Because the hoax was supposed to happen in 2014. Back when you pretty much had to build your own drone or manage to get one of the first DJI phantoms which came out in 2013
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street lights?  People?  He's living just to find emotion.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
skOt?

/Bzzzzzap!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw a UFO once, back in the '70's. It even communicated with me with flashing lights:

STEREOLAND AND SANSUI BEST IN THE DAKOTAS!

If I'd had a firearm with me I might have taken a shot at it.

/I had some impulse control issues back in the day
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.