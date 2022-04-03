 Skip to content
(Independent)   "The new American dream is to leave America"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
58
•       •       •

58 Comments     (+0 »)
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The sooner that the country accepts that it has no business calling itself "developed", the sooner that maybe something changes.

/though as far as developing countries go, you can still do a hell of a lot worse
//for now anyway
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Team USA.

Don't go, make the bastards fix it!


Yeah, too late for me.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just remember that the far right GQPers are literally killing themselves, and the next generation is more amenable to good sense.

The only way the nutters can keep ruining the country is by fraud, shenanigans and coups.

If all the good people leave it will keep things in this bad balance longer. It's a shame to see the Putin critics leave Russia when they had the chance too.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On one hand, Oh look, another "article" about a Reddit thread because some writer had to meet a deadline.

On the other hand, they're not wrong. The lack of a social safety net in the United States, especially access to affordable health care and food security, is staggering by comparison with other "developed" economies.

St. Ronnie set the social fabric of this country on fire when he was in office, and it's been burning steadily ever since.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It isn't that we don't like the United States, we've just seen it already.

We want to go on some of the other rides on this planet during our limited time here.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw a friend's Danish pay slip once, and it detailed which proportion of their taxes went to which part of the national budget.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uranus: I saw a friend's Danish pay slip once, and it detailed which proportion of their taxes went to which part of the national budget.


Did it say "54% - military"?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My major life regrets are not traveling more and not learning other languages.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: I saw a friend's Danish pay slip once, and it detailed which proportion of their taxes went to which part of the national budget.


Uhm. Well, yeah.

There's Government taxes, City taxes, ATP (mandatory pension, which will be paid on top of your guaranteed pension), and Church taxes. Church taxes are voluntary though.

So, it's not really true as such. You can see where the money goes, but not how its spent. Government taxes are dependant on your income, City is a combination of that, plus where you live. Mandatory pension and church tax is also just a percentage of your income.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Uranus: I saw a friend's Danish pay slip once, and it detailed which proportion of their taxes went to which part of the national budget.

Did it say "54% - military"?


Where is THAT??
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call bullshiat.  This place is full of people.  When are the assholes leaving?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corporate and personal tax structures have to change significantly in the U.S.  People are crying about $6 gas, good luck with 50+% income tax, even when it would come with much needed social services
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where would I go?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Unlike what the original Reddit post said, there is no legal minimum wage in Denmark because the country's relatively high wages are set based on labour union negotiations."

That's true. Denmark is one of the few countries without a minimum wage.

The labour negotiated high wages only apply if you and your place of work join the union (both has to).

Some employees might refuse to join a union, at a place of work that has joined a union. He or she will then get the union negotiated benefits, without paying his or her union fees. This person will face "problems" from their co-workers to such an extend that their employer will fire them, or they'll have a mental breakdown.

Some restaurants, usually smaller places, attempt to go outside the unions. But they'll face serious problems, because the union for the applicable field will harass them to the extend that they feel like. Which essentially forces them to close down.

---

Americans can't move to Denmark in reality. Well, it's almost impossible. Even marrying a Dane won't work.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ive actually been saying this and I'm practicing what I preach.  Gearing up to leave the States next year.  Nothing will fundamentally change with a two party system that is further getting polarized with legalized corruption.  It's just not happening.  Call it cynical or nihilistic if you want, I just see it as realistic.

It's institutional at this point with the poor state of education in this country that teaches people what to think, not how.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Doesnt matter, the rest of the world will follow us as climate change really kicks it up in the next 30 years
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fascism is looming on the horizon, and little to nothing is being done to stop it. The smart people are trying to get out.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My take on living overseas: meh.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's no place that I'd rather be than right here
With my red neck, white socks, and Blue Ribbon beer
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Corporate and personal tax structures have to change significantly in the U.S.  People are crying about $6 gas, good luck with 50+% income tax, even when it would come with much needed social services


That's because the American voter, on average, is a moron.

On average I said.

USA still has a democracy to an extend that it could increase taxes on personal incomes using a ladder system, so the wealthy paid more into the system than they gain, and the other way around.

And set the taxes so education is encouraged, healthcare is free, and everyone earns a basic income regardless of employment.
 
Elzar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Probably one of the more insurmountable problems the US faces is a lack of walkable communities and mixed use zoning. We need to start eminent domaining in support of the re-architecture of suburbs. Time to kick the single-family home/urban sprawl addiction this country has. No holds barred an no concessions for any NIMBY's.

/ get rid of car culture and our health, prosperity and quality of live would improve dramatically
// eliminate super stores and go back to purpose built shops (butcher, bakers, cobbler, etc.)
/// but it will never happen because: America fark yeah!
 
berylman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I swear if Dotard is somehow miraculously elected in 2024 I'm not going to flee to another country just going to go in the middle of the Atlantic ocean on a kayak and eat seaweed and jellyfish and whatever happens happens. At least I won't be there
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The reason they call it the American Dream is because you have to be asleep to believe it."  ~  George Carlin
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
America is being reduced to a third world nation. This process was started by Trump, is being fleshed out by Biden, and will be finished by DeSantis.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Canucklestan is closed, yanks.
The moose oot front shoulda told ya.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So 40% to 45% tax?! Get the phark out with that! Go ahead and divide your "higher wages" by around half then because that's what you're taking home. If you're someone who doesn't get sick or won't really need medical help, then the medical help they have won't really benefit you. This is very detrimental especially to single people who doesn't have to care for family. If you're single or healthy, then you're just giving away almost half your money to others.

I imagine if you want to take advantage of their system, then you gotta abuse your body. Eat as much as you want, get fat, get some weird diseases, make sure you go to the hospital as often as you go to the grocery store. That's how you get your tax money's worth.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: America is being reduced to a third world nation. This process was started by Trump, is being fleshed out by Biden, and will be finished by DeSantis.


If you think this started with Trump you are sorely mistaken.  This shiat started in the 70s, was ratcheted up in the 80s with trickle down economics, ratcheted up again with Gingrich essentially legalizing corruption in the 90s, and then its been downhill ever since because we didn't have something like the tech boom to bail us out and just one fark up after another.  When willl people understand Trump is a farking symptom of the problem, not the disease itself.  But yay ideological culture war!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: johnny_vegas: Corporate and personal tax structures have to change significantly in the U.S.  People are crying about $6 gas, good luck with 50+% income tax, even when it would come with much needed social services

That's because the American voter, on average, is a moron.

On average I said.

USA still has a democracy to an extend that it could increase taxes on personal incomes using a ladder system, so the wealthy paid more into the system than they gain, and the other way around.

And set the taxes so education is encouraged, healthcare is free, and everyone earns a basic income regardless of employment.


Healthcare could be free today with no extra government spending if we got our healthcare expenses down to what the rest of the world pays.  Yes, all of the money you pay for insurance, co-pays, etc is all graft.  Through Medicare and Medicaid, the government pays half of healthcare.  Our costs per person is twice that of the next most expensive country.  One of the biggest failures of the ACA was the lack of any sort of cost controls.
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I imagine if you want to take advantage of their system, then you gotta abuse your body. Eat as much as you want, get fat, get some weird diseases, make sure you go to the hospital as often as you go to the grocery store. That's how you get your tax money's worth.


Thank you for once again showing what an "ugly American" is like. Trash like you is the reason this country is going down the tubes. Always looking to take advantage of anything nice, always as selfish as possible. Please throw yourself into the ocean and do us all a favor. I bet the National Median IQ would jump a few points, and we'd be rid of a worthless sociopath.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In a secluded compound in the Bahams...

"George. Is it true the nation of Denmark is full of happy people?"

"Yes, Mr. Zuck, it is."

"Call Elon and Bill. Maybe we can do a hostile takeover."
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you, subby.
Fingers crossed i score that appointment with the Italian Consulate soon.
 
Mouser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: America is being reduced to a third world nation. This process was started by Trump, is being fleshed out by Biden, and will be finished by DeSantis.


You know nothing about what life is like in third world nations.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreenSun: So 40% to 45% tax?! Get the phark out with that! Go ahead and divide your "higher wages" by around half then because that's what you're taking home. If you're someone who doesn't get sick or won't really need medical help, then the medical help they have won't really benefit you. This is very detrimental especially to single people who doesn't have to care for family. If you're single or healthy, then you're just giving away almost half your money to others.

I imagine if you want to take advantage of their system, then you gotta abuse your body. Eat as much as you want, get fat, get some weird diseases, make sure you go to the hospital as often as you go to the grocery store. That's how you get your tax money's worth.


I used to think like this until I actually worked and got training on how the whole thing works.  As a health and fitness nut, I would love a system like Singapore, but that means awesome education and social welfare programs, never happening.

That being said, the very act of increasing the insurance pool to 350 million and reducing all the unneccesary bloat in the system that private insurance companies PURPOSELY make worse with code fighting, would reduce healthcare costs in this country astronomically.

Other countries don't have a problem paying higher taxes because they actually get shiat for them, not greasing the pockets of the weatlhy.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If American society were a person, it would be an aging schizophrenic who's too fat to get off the couch and too lazy to change the TV channel.

Our problem is cultural. Legislation is not going to fix it, I'm sorry to say.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Team free world.

I mean, who'd ever elect these wackos. Utterly unelectable! Nothing to worry about! Only cowards emigrate!

Fark user imageView Full Size


But what are they gonna do, like, trash their own Parliament and blame it on their opposition or something? Nobody'd fall for that!

Only cowards emigrate! (Besides, since 1931 we can't afford to leave because of the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reich_Flight_Tax that always seems to get more and more complicated to deal with.)

TWO YEARS LATER:

Fark user imageView Full Size



OK, so we're kinda stuck with our new leader and his over-the-top moustache. And the Reich Flight Tax went from 20% in 1931 to 65% in 1934 to 81% to 90% to 96% in 1938, and besides, if all the nice Germans leave, there'll be nothing but good germans left. Only cowards emigrate!

TWELVE YEARS LATER:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oooooooooookay, so that didn't work out so well. But now that every building in every city looks like the burned-out shell of the Reichstag did in 1933, at least we got rid of those guys!

"Congratulations! You've survived World War 2! Tell 'em what they've won, boss!"

"That's right, contestants! You've survived World War 2! Depending on which side of a line on a map you happened to be on when the shooting stopped, about half of you get to live in freedom [BOOOOOOOOORING!], but the other half of you get to play OUR EXCITING BONUS ROUND!"

FIFTEEN YEARS LATER:

Fark user imageView Full Size


But the new guy's moustache was more twirly than goofy-looking. And after him, the next guy didn't have a moustache at all! After the last two guys, how bad could he possibly be? It's not 1946, it's 1961 already! The newspapers say they're even building a wall to protect us from the starving hordes trying sneak into our glorious DDR from the West! Besides, only cowards emigrate!

THIRTY YEARS LATER:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Point I'm trying to make here is that there are parts of the world where you can spend your entire adult life - born in the 1920s, avoided the Gestapo, dodged the bombs and bullets, avoided the Stasi - and your reward would be that you would eventually be proven right, and that the forces of freedom and democracy would finally triumph, and you would finally feel good about your optimistic view of the long arc of history...

...as a broken man in your 70s.

Anyone who says that only cowards emigrate from politically-unstable nations is hopelessly naive, or is trying to manipulate you into fighting a losing war on their behalf.

There are 2 billion people in China still playing the game, where It's Season 73: 73 years after the revolution, 63 years after 50 million people starved to death, 36 years after Absolutely Nothing Happened In Tiananmen Square in 1986, and 10 years after the Hong Kong protest movements got started.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The action and excitement on "Only Cowards Emigrate" (Voted history's most depressing game show for almost a century!) never ends, where even if you win, most of the time you lose.

Good luck to the next generation of contestants, and may the odds be ever in their favor.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Corporate and personal tax structures have to change significantly in the U.S.  People are crying about $6 gas, good luck with 50+% income tax, even when it would come with much needed social services


Except that most with health insurance already pay that if not more if you add up the cost of the premium. You have to make around 200k in USA to actually pay an overall lower rate than many Europeans pay.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mouser: backhand.slap.of.reason: America is being reduced to a third world nation. This process was started by Trump, is being fleshed out by Biden, and will be finished by DeSantis.

You know nothing about what life is like in third world nations.


America is making its own class of country as it stands, a second world nation, where there are the 20% and then everyone else.  It sucks, and you are seeing a higher percentage in the digital nomad/ex-pat life every year.  Many of these digital nomads are just middle class and don't want to be bent over the barrel like they currently are and are essentially forced to work to live to get into the 20%.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I already tried doing this, and got stuck in the meat grinder that is the French immigration system.

Oh well.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Healthcare could be free today with no extra government spending if we got our healthcare expenses down to what the rest of the world pays.


Probably not.  Universal healthcare in the US would take ~25 to 40% of current federal revenue.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"About 40 per cent of income is taken out as taxes, but at the end of the day my family and I get free healthcare, my children will GET PAID to go to college, I'm guaranteed 52 weeks of parental leave (32 of which are fully paid), and five weeks of paid vacation every year.""

izquotes.comView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DaMannimal: backhand.slap.of.reason: America is being reduced to a third world nation. This process was started by Trump, is being fleshed out by Biden, and will be finished by DeSantis.

If you think this started with Trump you are sorely mistaken.  This shiat started in the 70s, was ratcheted up in the 80s with trickle down economics, ratcheted up again with Gingrich essentially legalizing corruption in the 90s, and then its been downhill ever since because we didn't have something like the tech boom to bail us out and just one fark up after another.  When willl people understand Trump is a farking symptom of the problem, not the disease itself.  But yay ideological culture war!


Everyone knows it's solely Obama's fault...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: My major life regrets are not traveling more and not learning other languages.


I regret not getting German citizenship when I was eligible in 1990.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Slaxl: If all the good people leave it will keep things in this bad balance longer. It's a shame to see the Putin critics leave Russia when they had the chance too.


I say this whenever I hear about people moving from blue states to redneck ones.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GreenSun: So 40% to 45% tax?! Get the phark out with that! Go ahead and divide your "higher wages" by around half then because that's what you're taking home. If you're someone who doesn't get sick or won't really need medical help, then the medical help they have won't really benefit you. This is very detrimental especially to single people who doesn't have to care for family. If you're single or healthy, then you're just giving away almost half your money to others.

I imagine if you want to take advantage of their system, then you gotta abuse your body. Eat as much as you want, get fat, get some weird diseases, make sure you go to the hospital as often as you go to the grocery store. That's how you get your tax money's worth.


You understand that you require mental health, right?
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I moved to Germany waaay back in 1990, after 8 years of Ronnie Raygun and 2 years of Bush the Elder.

Never regretted it for a minute.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: America is being reduced to a third world nation. This process was started by Trump, is being fleshed out by Biden, and will be finished by DeSantis.


It was started fifty years ago with the visible infection point being Reagan's election
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Probably not.  Universal healthcare in the US would take ~25 to 40% of current federal revenue.


Only because we got Big Pharma charging over $100 for insulin and hospitals charging $25 per aspirin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GreenSun: So 40% to 45% tax?! Get the phark out with that! Go ahead and divide your "higher wages" by around half then because that's what you're taking home. If you're someone who doesn't get sick or won't really need medical help, then the medical help they have won't really benefit you. This is very detrimental especially to single people who doesn't have to care for family. If you're single or healthy, then you're just giving away almost half your money to others.

I imagine if you want to take advantage of their system, then you gotta abuse your body. Eat as much as you want, get fat, get some weird diseases, make sure you go to the hospital as often as you go to the grocery store. That's how you get your tax money's worth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
