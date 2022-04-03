 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Remember the "buy a house for 1 Euro" campaign in Italy? Yeah, about that   (ladbible.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Construction, Danny McCubbin, Italy's construction industry, Building engineering, recent months, Renovation, Tricky, I Decided  
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like he picked the wrong time to buy a 1 Euro house.
 
mekkab
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"remember that..."

No, not at all.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In Sicily?

I suspect I know what the sellers with their small-print stipulations look like:

durrellbowman.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Looks like he picked the wrong time to buy a 1 Euro house.


"That being said, a year after urging others to do the same as him, it turns out the only stipulation - that buyers must renovate the house within three years of purchase - proved to be tricky to fulfil."

Yeah, those are strict terms.

When submitter writes "Yeah, about that", about farking what submitter? If you don't have the skills to renovate the house, or the finances to pay for it, then you're a moron for doing it in the first place.

Like, what kind of person does this, and doesn't do the minimum to investigate what it would require?

Yeah, the article mentions lack of skilled labour in Italy. Which is why everyone in Western Europe import crews from Eastern Europe, which is easy, but costs more than 1 Euro.

Well, except the UK. They can't do that any longer, so, amongst other things.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It doesn't sound like a scam, more like an unfortunate confluence of events.

"Here's a cheap house, but you have to fix it up quickly" isn't a deal to start with, but if the town doesn't want buildings being condemned all over the place and wouldn't mind some seasonal vacationers as part-time residents, it can work out for both sides.

The labor shortage just caused the "fix it up quickly" part to become too difficult and expensive to still be worth it.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, i looked into this but i dont want to renovate, i want it moved-in ready.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"...yeah, about that..."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Speaky sells houses FOR ONE EURO
Youtube 1G01wG9AMxo
 
Northern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Looks like he picked the wrong time to buy a 1 Euro house.


I had the lasagne.
 
baorao
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You mean it isn't easy to quickly renovate a 400 year old home made out of terra cotta?
 
