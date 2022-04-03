 Skip to content
(MSN)   Couple pleads guilty to stealing $500,000 from casino by cheating while playing baccarat. Burt unavailable for comment   (msn.com) divider line
10
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry, I'm a baccarat cheat.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Casino (1995) - Cheater's Justice HD
Youtube kGp3PrC1CKI


"Look what they did to my hand, man!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Courage is no match for an unfriendly shoe, Countess...
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x255]
Sorry, I'm a baccarat cheat.


Yes, sir, I CAN boogie!

/yes, nothing is obscure on Fark
 
thepeterd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Third Man: thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x255]
Sorry, I'm a baccarat cheat.

Yes, sir, I CAN boogie!

/yes, nothing is obscure on Fark


:)

/ Only just realised the different spelling, but same pronunciation obviously.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [YouTube video: Casino (1995) - Cheater's Justice HD]

"Look what they did to my hand, man!"


I know a guy who counts, and he's let me know some of the weaknesses in table games that can be exploited, and the way the house addresses them. He never talked about using devices though. Whenever I've had the opportunity to play blackjack with him it hasn't necessarily led to a big haul, unfortunately.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [cdn.funnyisms.com image 430x539]


Bond played chemin de fer, slightly different version of the game than modern casino baccarat.
 
