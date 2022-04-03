 Skip to content
(Santa Fe New Mexican)   Retired fire chief's home burns down from careless use of a fire pit   (santafenewmexican.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, I really do think.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An unattended fire on a windy day. What kind of a joke was that moron at his job if he didnt drown the farking firepit to prevent embers from doing exactly that, or allowing it to be left unattended before it was drowned, or RUNNING THROUGH THE FIRE AND GETTING BURNED
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have chosen the "Obvious" tag.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I doused my fire pit with water to put it out last night, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Given how many firefighters burn things on a regular basis for fun and profit, that's a likely story!

Conductor! Seal the train! We have arson most foul!
 
