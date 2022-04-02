 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ESPN) Weeners #DukeSucks   (espn.com) divider line
37
    More: Weeners  
•       •       •

567 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 02 Apr 2022 at 11:08 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Final word.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kansas gonna beat North Carolina by 20+
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: Kansas gonna beat North Carolina by 20+


Probably true.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But Coach K is still a god.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
krzy me a river
 
scanson
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A little part of me is sad that Coach K is gone and didn't win the 'ship in his final year.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why did I write-in PLAY-IN WINNER to the Final Four?

/#dumb
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: But Coach K is still a god.


A dead and powerless one
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scanson: A little part of me is sad that Coach K is gone and didn't win the 'ship in his final year.


Your dick?
 
clintster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now and evermore
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is a fitting end to Coach K's career.

I hope it burns as bad as VD from a Bangkok hooker.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scanson: A little part of me is sad that Coach K is gone and didn't win the 'ship in his final year.


Read the room.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Due Sucs
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
milaloyd: A dead and powerless one

Thank you Comrade Surkov.

/And yes, I was drinking American Bourbon.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ding Dong the Witch is Dead lyrics
Youtube Vbyg6f5dLb4
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Coach K's Wikipedia page already has him as "former college basketball coach". Those guys don't waste any time.
 
Snort
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sports on the Main tab?  Icky.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scanson: A little part of me is sad that Coach K is gone and didn't win the 'ship in his final year.


c.tenor.comView Full Size


/he'd step on your grandma's throat and he still might
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Losing your last regular season and last tournament game to your hated rival is going to sting Coach K for the rest of his days.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All Kentucky's alcohol are belong to Drew.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Went all in on Kansas/UNC parlay. What a way to finish it up.

DUKE SUCKS!!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: Losing your last regular season and last tournament game to your hated rival is going to sting Coach K for the rest of his days.


Every Kentuckian:
blog.christopherburg.comView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, krzyt.
 
Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Our long national nightmare is over
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Long Version

Because its time to celebrate

The Wizard of Oz: the munchkins parade
Youtube XOEq-ImGWJ0
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scanson: A little part of me is sad that Coach K is gone and didn't win the 'ship in his final year.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Notice how Dorothy wears Tarheel colors
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eric Church's concert is going to be bonkers.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This doesn't really feel like a win though. UNC and Duke are interchangeable on the suck scale.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Waffle Party: Losing your last regular season and last tournament game to your hated rival is going to sting Coach K for the rest of his days.

Every Kentuckian:
[blog.christopherburg.com image 288x288]


Now Kentuckians are saying "St. Peter's Sucks!"
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: This doesn't really feel like a win though. UNC and Duke are interchangeable on the suck scale.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Already ordered
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Shaggy_C: This doesn't really feel like a win though. UNC and Duke are interchangeable on the suck scale.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x446]


I already mowed my lawn this weekend
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If Coach K could do t all over the only thing he would change is to fake he Covids instead of playing the Tarheels
 
ur14me
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: This doesn't really feel like a win though. UNC and Duke are interchangeable on the suck scale.


You shut your whore mouth.

/UNC sucks less
//what does this mean for "the rivalry"?
///great game regardless
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.