cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Got to love a place decorated in late 19th century cat house
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Got to love a place decorated in late 19th century cat house



Late 19th century?

Built in 500
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
5 digits? Wow.

But then you'd own property in OK.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weed was involved
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like it was decorated by college students renting.

And the landlord did a price comparison between paying for a fortnightly lawn mowing and a one-off kill it all with weed spray
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not terrible. Primitive, but within my level of tolerance. Why is it in Oklahoma?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if that was done by the owner in hopes of 'sprucing up the place'...or that's just how it was and they weren't going to repaint it all white for the listing.
 
Katato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are times when I wish I could go to a different themed room in my house. With everything open concept and neutrally natural, it can feel like ennui is the default setting. I'm not saying that I'd actually go this far, but I understand the urge.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: cretinbob: Got to love a place decorated in late 19th century cat house


Late 19th century?

Built in 500


It's still in really good condition but the AC probably needs an update
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
An Oklahoma fixer upper decorated like a Hot Topic for only $100 large.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The description says one story, but I see two. Very confusel.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now I want to design a home that incorporates some M.C. Escher-esqe elements.
 
Loren
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

optikeye: I wonder if that was done by the owner in hopes of 'sprucing up the place'...or that's just how it was and they weren't going to repaint it all white for the listing.


There's missing paint on the outside, they didn't spruce it up.  That's artistic gone nuts.  I think it's also some bad photography--many of those scenes should have had a bit more exposure.

But what's up with the tree in #30?  That looks like it could be a big problem.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No thanks. I'd rather be homeless.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At that price, I kind of like it.

At that location, I kind of don't like it.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
David Lynch or Tobe Hooper?

One or both want to film there
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean... you could probably negotiate it down enough to cover rehabbing the insides. But it doesn't strike me as a place with career prospects.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The degradation of FARK continues with these garbage links being auto-greened.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It looks like it was designed by Delia Deetz
 
