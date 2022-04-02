 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Get loud on Noise Factor at 10:30 PM ET. An unconventional show opening leads to an entire episode with a bit of a different flavour. Leather Lung, Hot Garbage, and SPICE are cut with favourites from Pantera, Type O Negative, and Part Chimp   (bigeradio.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read "Leather Lung" as "Luther Vandross" and I was like: "oh man, sh*t's gonna get crazy up in here tonight!"
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's these damn bifocals, man. That, and day drinking. But mainly I blame the bifocals.  :)

Anything new with you?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Not really. I woke up, so it's a good day. Just cooked breakfast, it's a nuke away in the morning. You're doing well, I hope.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not to overshadow tonight's show, my friends, but the Nine Inch Nails special is FINALLY complete.

It airs next week.


I am super happy with it.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

This is excellent news, my friend -- any day with jasonvatch The Great is a good day -- do you have a breakfast nook? Everybody needs breakfast nooks!

As for me, nothing new here either -- listening to Kerry & looking forward to the Noise Factor show too.

Well, actually, there is something new: I've decided to make pajamas (onesies) with the Nose Factor logo on the back, but I've got to break out the sewing machine and decide if I want to hand stitch the logo, or just be lazy & silk screen it. Either way, Noise Factor pajamas -- they'll be awesome.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just got back from vacation, so will be able to listen tonight.  Might do a back to back with last week's show.  :)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, actually, there is something new: I've decided to make pajamas (onesies) with the Nose Factor logo on the back, but I've got to break out the sewing machine and decide if I want to hand stitch the logo, or just be lazy & silk screen it. Either way, Noise Factor pajamas -- they'll be awesome.

NF logo on the inside or outside of the flap?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: I just got back from vacation, so will be able to listen tonight.  Might do a back to back with last week's show.  :)


Thanks man!!
 
