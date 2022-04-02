 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Hero Oh nothing, just 13 more smoldering Russian tanks and APC's about 20 miles north of Kiev   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

735 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Apr 2022 at 12:50 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So,many. The phone battery went low.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
and a chopper..
https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1510094022970417160 (video link)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Ukrainians should construct a mobile Baba Yaga house to scare the shiat out of the Russian soldiers in the middle of the night. Just have that thing tear through their camp then start firing.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uh....that's a lot of rust

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: The Ukrainians should construct a mobile Baba Yaga house to scare the shiat out of the Russian soldiers in the middle of the night. Just have that thing tear through their camp then start firing.


Basically an AT-ST with chicken legs.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get the VINs off of the tanks, make sure we aren't double counting?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, while these are great stories, there is another side to this war
(warning: graphic reminder of how horrible war is)
https://twitter.com/ukrpravda_news/status/1510354866211799043
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: also, while these are great stories, there is another side to this war
(warning: graphic reminder of how horrible war is)
https://twitter.com/ukrpravda_news/status/1510354866211799043


Yeah, the stuff out of Bucha is *bleak*. Russia went full genocide. It's horrible.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ukraine upgrades its air defenses with high end British equipment.
The First Time a Russian Aircraft Shot Down by British-made Missile System!
Youtube aPDtFdXkxL4
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Uh....that's a lot of rust

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Burning hot steel exposed to rain? My backyard fire bowl looks kinda the same color.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blastoh: also, while these are great stories, there is another side to this war
(warning: graphic reminder of how horrible war is)
https://twitter.com/ukrpravda_news/status/1510354866211799043


I wonder if once the brutality of the Russian forces over the span of the war so far is fully understood, the Ukrainians will stop being so keen on taking prisoners...

I mean, I wouldn't blame them.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Uh....that's a lot of rust

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Fire will accelerate oxidation and cause surface rust as it cools.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Uh....that's a lot of rust

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Not if the paint burned off and it's spent time in the rain.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Uh....that's a lot of rust

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Steel rusts fast when it gets heated by burning ammunition and fuel.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ouch?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: KangTheMad: Uh....that's a lot of rust

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

Not if the paint burned off and it's spent time in the rain.


I mean maybe this is just the Russian recycling plan?  They wanted to replace old tanks with new tanks and saw the cost to recycle these things was just through the roof

Russia wanted to dump its garbage in Ukraine and things just got out of hand.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: The Ukrainians should construct a mobile Baba Yaga house to scare the shiat out of the Russian soldiers in the middle of the night. Just have that thing tear through their camp then start firing.

Basically an AT-ST with chicken legs.


now that was funny!
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kyiv subby. Get it right.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not mine
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For reference:

carnetwork.s3.ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size

These are what the rotors on your car will look like after a wash in the driveway, or sitting in the rain. The oxidation is spotted because the water was merely splashing on the exposed metal. Leave it fully exposed with sheets of rainwater running down, it'll look just like that tank.

Once you start driving, the pads simply scrape it all off.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The best news here is that the Russians are retreating from positions 20 miles north of the city, that would mean that the city is now out of range of pretty much all artillery. So one major city saved, a few more to go. Hopefully if the Russians move away far enough from Kyiv that will free up soldiers to drive Russian forces off of some of the besieged cities.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

incendi: blastoh: also, while these are great stories, there is another side to this war
(warning: graphic reminder of how horrible war is)
https://twitter.com/ukrpravda_news/status/1510354866211799043

Yeah, the stuff out of Bucha is *bleak*. Russia went full genocide. It's horrible.


And yet people will still insist that Ukraine play by the rules against the people committing war crimes against them. fark that. You should get a pass for any crimes you commit when you are defending your home country against invaders committing genocide
 
GWSuperfan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dsmith42: KangTheMad: Uh....that's a lot of rust

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

Steel rusts fast when it gets heated by burning ammunition and fuel.


Rust is the flame of iron.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is just part of the plan. Those tanks were old and due to be scrapped. Master Tactician™ Putin just got the Ukrainians to do it for him. Once he's gotten them to waste all their missiles and anti-tank weapons on those, he'll send in the real super tanks. Then he'll roll over them in 48 hours, tops. Then won't you Ukraine cheerleaders look silly!
 
Juc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: blastoh: also, while these are great stories, there is another side to this war
(warning: graphic reminder of how horrible war is)
https://twitter.com/ukrpravda_news/status/1510354866211799043

I wonder if once the brutality of the Russian forces over the span of the war so far is fully understood, the Ukrainians will stop being so keen on taking prisoners...

I mean, I wouldn't blame them.


they're only human.
The leadership would do well to keep that down as much as possible though.
I really hope my government goes balls to the wall to help.  What we're doing is still not enough.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: The Ukrainians should construct a mobile Baba Yaga house to scare the shiat out of the Russian soldiers in the middle of the night. Just have that thing tear through their camp then start firing.


Just tack pictures of Kellyanne Conway to trees..
 
gaspode
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Uh....that's a lot of rust

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Fire and a bit of rain is all that takes
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: blastoh: also, while these are great stories, there is another side to this war
(warning: graphic reminder of how horrible war is)
https://twitter.com/ukrpravda_news/status/1510354866211799043

I wonder if once the brutality of the Russian forces over the span of the war so far is fully understood, the Ukrainians will stop being so keen on taking prisoners...

I mean, I wouldn't blame them.


I think that already happened.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: The Ukrainians should construct a mobile Baba Yaga house to scare the shiat out of the Russian soldiers in the middle of the night. Just have that thing tear through their camp then start firing.

Just tack pictures of Kellyanne Conway to trees..


Ukraine shouldn't stoop to Russia's level with such war crime!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.