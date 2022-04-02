 Skip to content
(live365.com)   Tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) brings you songs that peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 in April, 15 songs in the Birthday Corner and a new Superman story - Story of the Century. The DJ is getting dirty looks from his boss, Sophie...MEOW   (live365.com) divider line
16
123 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2022 at 7:31 PM



16 Comments     (+0 »)
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stream should be live in a few minutes.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...


/Actually, watching BigCliveLive at the moment
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stream is live now.  Next up is X Minus One
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah....Sophie is doing her thing.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would tune in but my mostly deaf roommate/landlord is cranking Peter Tosh while he does yard work.  He rarely does anything, so I wont ask him to turn it down. ;)
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi Sophie!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playing random music until the show starts.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fanfest.comView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pre-game show is pretty good!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And we're off!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As always, pre-disco Bee Gees are best Bee Gees
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ELTON!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
static.stereogum.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dr. Demento version:

Dr. Demento - Shaving Cream
Youtube sKVCCcnHFw8
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This song always reminds me of 10th grade. :)
 
