(Huffington Post)   New polling shows dogs continue to be much better than cats   (huffpost.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cats know better than to go on hikes. That's just being smart.
 
KB202
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Cats know better than to go on hikes. That's just being smart.


And if a cat had stayed with the hiker's body, the cat would not have been tired or hungry.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
polling of who, huh?

foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KB202: NotCodger: Cats know better than to go on hikes. That's just being smart.

And if a cat had stayed with the hiker's body, the cat would not have been tired or hungry.


I have submitted SO many stories to fark about this and not ONE has been green-lit.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Cats know better than to go on hikes. That's just being smart.


My heart is breaking. I hope that sweet pup finds a home full of love. If resources - money, space and time -  were no object, I would rescue them all. Wouldn't most us? If not, you suck and I probably would not like you if we met in person.
 
