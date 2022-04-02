 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   What happens when babies are left to cry it out? Other than ending up on the same flight as me?   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Sleep, paediatric sleep researcher, sleep training, eight-month-old babies, parents' help, infant's tiredness cues, baby cry, control group  
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dear author:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Learn to present a conclusion and not ten pages of "it depends and opinions are highly split with inconclusive data."

/let kiddo cry it out for five minute periods
//falls asleep and self soothes now all through the night
///still cries out if something's wrong
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sabreace22: Learn to present a conclusion and not ten pages of "it depends and opinions are highly split with inconclusive data."


Yeah, that was an insanely long article that didn't conclude anything. I kept reading expecting an answer to the question, but no answer was forthcoming. If you don't have an answer, don't make the headline a farking question.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They get a tit as a reward
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Sabreace22: Learn to present a conclusion and not ten pages of "it depends and opinions are highly split with inconclusive data."

Yeah, that was an insanely long article that didn't conclude anything. I kept reading expecting an answer to the question, but no answer was forthcoming. If you don't have an answer, don't make the headline a farking question.


When it took actual time for my browser to load the page, I knew something was going on. I just assumed it was loading a scroll of other articles after this one but nope, it was just one long encyclopedia of an article that wasn't saying anything I was looking for.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We don't do that anymore because every time somebody decides to try that experiment, the babies die. It's kinda interesting. Our species seems to have a genetic switch when our babies are neglected. Feeding and washing and anitbiotics aren't enough to help a human live. We die from neglect. In adults, it is a more complex mechanism, because neglect is socially complicated, but we still die from neglect.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Dr. Oz Morphine Night Drops! Calms the baby AND the parents! Good for coughs, consumption, and broken bones!"

/Ah, the good ol' days of patent medicine...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: We don't do that anymore because every time somebody decides to try that experiment, the babies die. It's kinda interesting. Our species seems to have a genetic switch when our babies are neglected. Feeding and washing and anitbiotics aren't enough to help a human live. We die from neglect. In adults, it is a more complex mechanism, because neglect is socially complicated, but we still die from neglect.


Back before the advent of large houses, we'd sleep with the newborn, wouldn't we?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well. my kids became normal well adjusted human beings.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tl;dr: don't have kids.
 
5 Pills A Day
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They grow up
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TFW I dont have kids, and sleep in on weekends.
 
Azz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TFW I don't have kids and can do whatever I want, whenever I want, including boning my wife
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
According to my parents, they tried this and found a 3 year-old Snap smacking her crying infant brother. When asked what I was doing, I responded with a sociopathic 3 year-old's response of, "I thought if I hit him enough, he would stop."

If the experiment was repeated, it was probably only done when I was not around.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Bennie Crabtree: We don't do that anymore because every time somebody decides to try that experiment, the babies die. It's kinda interesting. Our species seems to have a genetic switch when our babies are neglected. Feeding and washing and anitbiotics aren't enough to help a human live. We die from neglect. In adults, it is a more complex mechanism, because neglect is socially complicated, but we still die from neglect.

Back before the advent of large houses, we'd sleep with the newborn, wouldn't we?


I have a large house and that hasn't stopped me.
media1.orlandoweekly.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Attachment theory would suggest that an abandoned child would not develop secure attachments, and come to see authority as generally unreliable. Typical behavior might exhibit as an adaptive (devious) child, or possibly a rebellious (acting out) child.

That's realIy a shame, since all our authority figures in the US are rational, decent, dependable, honest and hard-working. A veritable love-fest.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Turns out that I was a screaming little shiat because I had inner ear problems that weren't immediately detected.

/sorry, Mom and thanks for pushing to figure out what was wrong!
 
RCL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mononymous: Attachment theory would suggest that an abandoned child would not develop secure attachments, and come to see authority as generally unreliable. Typical behavior might exhibit as an adaptive (devious) child, or possibly a rebellious (acting out) child.

That's realIy a shame, since all our authority figures in the US are rational, decent, dependable, honest and hard-working. A veritable love-fest.


So you think we need MORE insecurely attached people on this planet??
 
