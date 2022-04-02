 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sydney Morning Herald)   You can argue that the Mormon Church is a religious scam, but it sure seems to be running a tax scam   (smh.com.au) divider line
39
    More: Ironic, Charitable organization, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Charitable trust, Latter Day Saint movement, Tax deduction, Charity, significant tax evasion, Mormon Church  
•       •       •

1109 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2022 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All churches are tax scams.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Came to say "So - it's a church, then."

You want to get the lights, or should I?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Golden plates found in a hole in the ground. And no you cant see them. Seems legit.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All eight of my wives are dependents.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No religion should be tax exempt.  Let each church write off their charitable work, line by line, just like everyone else instead of the blanket exemption.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Golden plates found in a hole in the ground. And no you cant see them. Seems legit.


special glasses to read them?

Sounds like a set of VR goggles and a DVD player fell backwards in time.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if Australia enjoys being farked in the ass by religions
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to look up 'rort'.   Aussies are just so differently awesome!
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Had to look up 'rort'.   Aussies are just so differently awesome!


I think it's long past time for Australians to learn English.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: cnocnanrionnag: Had to look up 'rort'.   Aussies are just so differently awesome!

I think it's long past time for Australians to learn English.


Dinnt gob ne strayan y' drongo?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Golden plates found in a hole in the ground. And no you cant see them. Seems legit.


"And an angel gave me these two stones - I put them in my hat and look into it, and I can see the true scriptures. But no one can see it but me!"  -Joseph Smith

Crazy, right?  I mean, how the hell could that ever be real?  We all know the scriptures were handed to Moses on the top of a mountain where no one else could go, where there was a bush on fire that didn't burn and god spoke to him in a voice no one else could hear.  And they were stored in a box no one could open.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a looong, long time since I learned a brand-new word.


rort


Well.

I'm gonna need a little time to absorb this.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: cnocnanrionnag: Had to look up 'rort'.   Aussies are just so differently awesome!

I think it's long past time for Australians to learn English.


G'day, owzitgoin?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's not a typo?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: No religion should be tax exempt.  Let each church write off their charitable work, line by line, just like everyone else instead of the blanket exemption.


FTFA: Australia is unusual among English-speaking countries in that it does not allow tax deductions for tithing or church donations.


So the scam is to have your adherents give to the charity you set up as a shell company, so they get the tax deduction.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: So that's not a typo?


Most Australian words are, but no.
 
full8me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mormons?!?!?!  NOT THE MORMONS!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: No religion should be tax exempt.  Let each church write off their charitable work, line by line, just like everyone else instead of the blanket exemption.


Churches aren't tax exempt because of the charity work they may do.  They are exempt because using religion to generate revenue for the state has terrible consequences.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


no "rort"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: All churches are tax scams.


That's more like it
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But, you need to work extra hard selling dat true salvation these days to all the Agnoggs in order keep up the true  Professional Grifters... you know - the Tax Cheatin', Urinatin', One Termin', Pussy Grabbin', Bank Robbin', Putin Lovin', Rapin, Rapin, Cult Lovin', Ever-loving LIAR of an Ex-POtuS Drumph!
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Xythero: OgreMagi: No religion should be tax exempt.  Let each church write off their charitable work, line by line, just like everyone else instead of the blanket exemption.

Churches aren't tax exempt because of the charity work they may do.  They are exempt because using religion to generate revenue for the state has terrible consequences.


No, they are tax exempt ( in the US ) because they provide services the government cannot or chooses not to deliver.  For example, training medical doctors.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Globally, the church spends less than 1 per cent of its income on charity.

You gotta admire them for that.  I think they might have Scientology beat.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I make sure to never say anything bad about the mormon church because when the apocalypse comes my plan is to convert immediately and live off mormon charity.

The lesson in the grasshopper in the ant was that the grasshopper should have been nicer to the ant, imo.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Xythero: OgreMagi: No religion should be tax exempt.  Let each church write off their charitable work, line by line, just like everyone else instead of the blanket exemption.

Churches aren't tax exempt because of the charity work they may do.  They are exempt because using religion to generate revenue for the state has terrible consequences.

No, they are tax exempt ( in the US ) because they provide services the government cannot or chooses not to deliver.  For example, training medical doctors.


No, they aren't.  They are tax exempt because the state would favor the churches that raked in the most money, and would view people without religion as an existential threat.  Taxing religions would set them in conflict with each other and further weaken the wall between church and state, inviting the violence Europe saw during the Protestant revolution.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: IgG4: Golden plates found in a hole in the ground. And no you cant see them. Seems legit.

"And an angel gave me these two stones - I put them in my hat and look into it, and I can see the true scriptures. But no one can see it but me!"  -Joseph Smith

Crazy, right?  I mean, how the hell could that ever be real?  We all know the scriptures were handed to Moses on the top of a mountain where no one else could go, where there was a bush on fire that didn't burn and god spoke to him in a voice no one else could hear.  And they were stored in a box no one could open.


You could open the box, but, uh, not safely.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Go look up where an empowered woman donates her money.
A billionaire.
An independent woman.
If you find one donating to a church, it isn't out of good business sense.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IgG4: Golden plates found in a hole in the ground. And no you cant see them. Seems legit.


Same as god...
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: No religion should be tax exempt.  Let each church write off their charitable work, line by line, just like everyone else instead of the blanket exemption.


Treat them like any other non-profit, with full documentation on their income and expenditures, and if they're not acting in accordance with the rules for non-profits, yank the status.

I'd even be willing to say that a church/religious organization below a certain threshold gets the same deal they do now, where they're automatically treated as a nonprofit.  But above that threshold - let's say $10m in assets or $1m/year income - they get to file the same reports as any other large nonprofit.  None of this "the Mormon church has a secret multibillion dollar tax-free slush fund" garbage.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
dumb dumb dumb dumb dumb dummmmb
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: aleister_greynight: All churches are tax scams.

That's more like it


I don't know, the Satanic Temple seems legit.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You pay higher prices for everything because churches are not taxed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I make sure to never say anything bad about the mormon church because when the apocalypse comes my plan is to convert immediately and live off mormon charity.

The lesson in the grasshopper in the ant was that the grasshopper should have been nicer to the ant, imo.


How big an ant are we talking?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: IgG4: Golden plates found in a hole in the ground. And no you cant see them. Seems legit.

"And an angel gave me these two stones - I put them in my hat and look into it, and I can see the true scriptures. But no one can see it but me!"  -Joseph Smith

Crazy, right?  I mean, how the hell could that ever be real?  We all know the scriptures were handed to Moses on the top of a mountain where no one else could go, where there was a bush on fire that didn't burn and god spoke to him in a voice no one else could hear.  And they were stored in a box no one could open.


Something something talking snake.
 
farker down under
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Religions here can evade tax as hard as they want. Hillsong, the local mega church get away with far more than this. This rort is business as usual. I've always wanted to start a religion to dodge tax and make a mockery of the system as much as they do. It would be fun to argue what constitutes region in court but don't want to dedicate my life to a lost cause. People will want to be rorted by religion for many years to come I think.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought it was a child prostitution scam
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mistahtom: You pay higher prices for everything because churches are not taxed.


Hookers and blow?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nirbo: All eight of my wives are dependents.


Well they're all under 18 and half under 16 so ...
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.