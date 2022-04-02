 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KKTV Colorado Springs)   Colorado fights its image as nothing more than a stoner state by auctioning off personalized weed license plates   (kktv.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy, Colorado, auction of the rights, Colorado Disability Funding Committee, innovative programs, license plate, Copyright, Colorado's mile-high reputation, standard registration fees  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2022 at 9:35 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grower?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: Grower?


That one is in the premium lot; you also have to buy "SHOW ER" along with it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought Colorado was a Nazi state.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why fight it. I'll be "retiring" to a pot state when the time comes. Ohio will be 50th of 50 to legalize it, which is fine since this place is a shiathole.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Because driving I-70 across Western Kansas didn't take long enough.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
open until 4:20 p.m. Mountain Time on April 20

Because why the hell not?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Why fight it. I'll be "retiring" to a pot state when the time comes. Ohio will be 50th of 50 to legalize it, which is fine since this place is a shiathole.


Everyone I know in Ohio who smokes weed (I grew up there) has their medical card. Have you looked into that? It's apparently pretty loose.
 
mediaho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had not heard that Colorado had any interest in fighting that stereotype.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is that going to be a police target for those with those plates when they go out of state?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yup, nothing to see here but reefer addicts and jazz musicians, just pass right on through to Utah or whatever.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Nick Nostril: Why fight it. I'll be "retiring" to a pot state when the time comes. Ohio will be 50th of 50 to legalize it, which is fine since this place is a shiathole.

Everyone I know in Ohio who smokes weed (I grew up there) has their medical card. Have you looked into that? It's apparently pretty loose.


The day smoking weed is legal in my state, is the day I stop smoking weed.

They can shove their permission slips right up their ass.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For people who like to dress all in black and trash electronics?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.