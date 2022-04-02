 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   University professor accidentally shows a group of sweet innocent teenagers something they swear they have never seen before   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate using the Internet in class for any reason, partially because I'm scared of some accident causing something like this. But if I don't use integrated multimedia and website polling and other show I will be seen as regressive and unwilling to use "cutting edge technology"
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The daughter thought about "Pulling out?"

Isn't that what the guy usually says he'll do?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A university lecturer has been stood down after accidentally screening pornography during an online lesson with his first-year students.

You should always stand down when you've been standing erect for longer than 4 hours.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of the children!!!!
Youtube JLDzjSy5DxY
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: I hate using the Internet in class for any reason, partially because I'm scared of some accident causing something like this. But if I don't use integrated multimedia and website polling and other show I will be seen as regressive and unwilling to use "cutting edge technology"


Is that like a field-specific thing?  I went to grad school a few years ago for engineering, but also took some undergrad level courses to fill in some gaps.  Across the university, we were by subject the most tech-oriented department(s), and our lectures were almost 100% analog.  LIke, I think I had 2 professors that used powerpoint and one that used piazza or whatever it's called for polls.  Everyone else was chalk and talk.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he has to marry them all before they start having the sex out of wedlock.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's always a good policy to watch porn during a break in the middle of a zoom meeting.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The lecturer took a break during the lesson and mistakenly forgot to pause the Zoom meeting for the 15 students present.

A screen from a pornographic website with the title '18+ Cams with Sexy Cam Girls' soon popped up featuring a series of explicit images of young women.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In psych 101 we had a sex ed section where we learned about pregnancy, for reasons. During one lecture we were subjected to a video involving copulation, from the inside. Yes, during a college lecture at an accredited state university, we watched a vagina camera get a facial. So, anyway... is it not normal to see sex vids during class?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: The lecturer took a break during the lesson and mistakenly forgot to pause the Zoom meeting for the 15 students present.

A screen from a pornographic website with the title '18+ Cams with Sexy Cam Girls' soon popped up featuring a series of explicit images of young women.

[Fark user image 305x165]


That sounds like one of those popup ads you get on the more aggressive pronography sites.  I assume he had his own tab/window open for personal consumption somewhere and that thing got him.  Rookie move, you gotta either use a blocker or just stick to the sites that are one-and-done on the pop ups or pop-unders.

Also, don't use your porn computer for work.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What kind of idiot has porn links on his work computer?

/I mean, he DID separate his work and home computers, right? Two different machines and NOTHING he wouldn't want his grandmother knowing goes on the work one?
//I mean, my workplace may make me use Chrome and not run antivirus\defrag weekly on my work machine, but I don't think I've even downloaded Spotify on it. My employers have enough information on me already.
///Work Identity, Online Identit(ies) and Real Identity are three separate things, people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did it distract the poor students and cause them to look up from the pron that was on their phones?
 
oldtaku
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: What kind of idiot has porn links on his work computer?


Most of them?
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: jtown: The lecturer took a break during the lesson and mistakenly forgot to pause the Zoom meeting for the 15 students present.

A screen from a pornographic website with the title '18+ Cams with Sexy Cam Girls' soon popped up featuring a series of explicit images of young women.

[Fark user image 305x165]

That sounds like one of those popup ads you get on the more aggressive pronography sites.  I assume he had his own tab/window open for personal consumption somewhere and that thing got him.  Rookie move, you gotta either use a blocker or just stick to the sites that are one-and-done on the pop ups or pop-unders.

Also, don't use your porn computer for work.


And don't use your work computer for porn.  Or really much else besides work.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Also, don't use your porn computer for work.


Duh.

You should use your work computer for porn instead.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: What kind of idiot has porn links on his work computer?

/I mean, he DID separate his work and home computers, right? Two different machines and NOTHING he wouldn't want his grandmother knowing goes on the work one?
//I mean, my workplace may make me use Chrome and not run antivirus\defrag weekly on my work machine, but I don't think I've even downloaded Spotify on it. My employers have enough information on me already.
///Work Identity, Online Identit(ies) and Real Identity are three separate things, people.


exactly.  do not do pron on your work devices at all ever
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: New Rising Sun: jtown: The lecturer took a break during the lesson and mistakenly forgot to pause the Zoom meeting for the 15 students present.

A screen from a pornographic website with the title '18+ Cams with Sexy Cam Girls' soon popped up featuring a series of explicit images of young women.

[Fark user image 305x165]

That sounds like one of those popup ads you get on the more aggressive pronography sites.  I assume he had his own tab/window open for personal consumption somewhere and that thing got him.  Rookie move, you gotta either use a blocker or just stick to the sites that are one-and-done on the pop ups or pop-unders.

Also, don't use your porn computer for work.

And don't use your work computer for porn.  Or really much else besides work.


<shakes tiny pixelated appendage>
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


Said one of Will Smiths kids friends.
 
starsrift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One of these days, it's going to be a professor who was looking for milfs or something. Not the people they teach. That day's not today, though. Nope, it's another day where person in their job reveals kink about their clientele.

Don't ever go to a shoe store.
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sometimes I pick up my phone and close whatever the top tab is, and right beneath that tab is something pornographic I forgot I was looking at.

Which can invoke a reaction ranging from "Yeah, they live in thighland" to "huh. I can still blush"
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: New Rising Sun: jtown: The lecturer took a break during the lesson and mistakenly forgot to pause the Zoom meeting for the 15 students present.

A screen from a pornographic website with the title '18+ Cams with Sexy Cam Girls' soon popped up featuring a series of explicit images of young women.

[Fark user image 305x165]

That sounds like one of those popup ads you get on the more aggressive pronography sites.  I assume he had his own tab/window open for personal consumption somewhere and that thing got him.  Rookie move, you gotta either use a blocker or just stick to the sites that are one-and-done on the pop ups or pop-unders.

Also, don't use your porn computer for work.

And don't use your work computer for porn.  Or really much else besides work.


Ideally I'll get a job doing analytics or image processing or something with a porn company.  Problem solved.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

labman: The daughter thought about "Pulling out?"

Isn't that what the guy usually says he'll do?


Sounds like dad should have pulled out once upon a time.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Somacandra: I hate using the Internet in class for any reason, partially because I'm scared of some accident causing something like this. But if I don't use integrated multimedia and website polling and other show I will be seen as regressive and unwilling to use "cutting edge technology"

Is that like a field-specific thing?  I went to grad school a few years ago for engineering, but also took some undergrad level courses to fill in some gaps.  Across the university, we were by subject the most tech-oriented department(s), and our lectures were almost 100% analog.  LIke, I think I had 2 professors that used powerpoint and one that used piazza or whatever it's called for polls.  Everyone else was chalk and talk.


That's nothing.  A good number of my university courses were in LATIN!

/Seriously.
//I might have majored in Latin, though.
///I saw it as a sure path to wealth.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'She was very upset to the point where she thought about pulling out of university,' he said.
'A teacher should be a leader in the community, a father or mother figure, so I don't think he should be in that role.

The snowflakes melt fast in Australia.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: TWX: New Rising Sun: jtown: The lecturer took a break during the lesson and mistakenly forgot to pause the Zoom meeting for the 15 students present.

A screen from a pornographic website with the title '18+ Cams with Sexy Cam Girls' soon popped up featuring a series of explicit images of young women.

[Fark user image 305x165]

That sounds like one of those popup ads you get on the more aggressive pronography sites.  I assume he had his own tab/window open for personal consumption somewhere and that thing got him.  Rookie move, you gotta either use a blocker or just stick to the sites that are one-and-done on the pop ups or pop-unders.

Also, don't use your porn computer for work.

And don't use your work computer for porn.  Or really much else besides work.

Ideally I'll get a job doing analytics or image processing or something with a porn company.  Problem solved.


That sounds like a really good way to have porn lose its enticing nature.
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: The lecturer took a break during the lesson and mistakenly forgot to pause the Zoom meeting for the 15 students present.

A screen from a pornographic website with the title '18+ Cams with Sexy Cam Girls' soon popped up featuring a series of explicit images of young women.

[Fark user image 305x165]


I'm just wondering if he was doing background studies on any of his students.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: New Rising Sun: Somacandra: I hate using the Internet in class for any reason, partially because I'm scared of some accident causing something like this. But if I don't use integrated multimedia and website polling and other show I will be seen as regressive and unwilling to use "cutting edge technology"

Is that like a field-specific thing?  I went to grad school a few years ago for engineering, but also took some undergrad level courses to fill in some gaps.  Across the university, we were by subject the most tech-oriented department(s), and our lectures were almost 100% analog.  LIke, I think I had 2 professors that used powerpoint and one that used piazza or whatever it's called for polls.  Everyone else was chalk and talk.

That's nothing.  A good number of my university courses were in LATIN!

/Seriously.
//I might have majored in Latin, though.
///I saw it as a sure path to wealth.


I'm a veteran of catholic school, but I went no further.  Kind of regret it.  Still have the textbook somewhere.  Focusing on spoken languages for the moment.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

labman: The daughter thought about "Pulling out?"

Isn't that what the guy usually says he'll do?


Please stop with the ASSumptions
 
austerity101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I seriously do not understand how this happens. Hell, half the time I can't even get videos I want to show to a class to play properly. I can't even imagine the steps it would take for me to bungle to somehow manage to broadcast porn.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GodComplex: In psych 101 we had a sex ed section where we learned about pregnancy, for reasons. During one lecture we were subjected to a video involving copulation, from the inside. Yes, during a college lecture at an accredited state university, we watched a vagina camera get a facial. So, anyway... is it not normal to see sex vids during class?


I teach a course in human sexuality. I have my students sign a contract saying that they understand that they will see and hear things that they find objectionable. I let them know that I will try to warn them before hand, so that they can leave the room if they like, but I can't always predict what they will find objectionable, and they are welcome to get up and leave at any time. I also offer to debrief them after class if we are discussing anything that can trigger mental health issues (sometimes survivors of sexual assault have a difficult time discussing sexual violence in class). I've never had a complaint from a student.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, those poor violated students. I'm sure they will never recover from learning that--GASP!--pron exists.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"She was very upset to the point where she thought about pulling out of university,' he said.
'A teacher should be a leader in the community, a father or mother figure, so I don't think he should be in that role."

Meanwhile, the reaction of the boys in the class...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: jtown: The lecturer took a break during the lesson and mistakenly forgot to pause the Zoom meeting for the 15 students present.

A screen from a pornographic website with the title '18+ Cams with Sexy Cam Girls' soon popped up featuring a series of explicit images of young women.

[Fark user image 305x165]

That sounds like one of those popup ads you get on the more aggressive pronography sites.  I assume he had his own tab/window open for personal consumption somewhere and that thing got him.  Rookie move, you gotta either use a blocker or just stick to the sites that are one-and-done on the pop ups or pop-unders.

Also, don't use your porn computer for work.


They make NON porn computers???
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Close your extraneous tabs and windows. No one wants to see your Facebook page during Zoom meetings. Also, your cat walking in front of the camera stopped being cute after the first six times.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Only share the window with your presentation, not the entire desktop. There are reasons to do this that don't involve porn.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: jtown: The lecturer took a break during the lesson and mistakenly forgot to pause the Zoom meeting for the 15 students present.

A screen from a pornographic website with the title '18+ Cams with Sexy Cam Girls' soon popped up featuring a series of explicit images of young women.

[Fark user image 305x165]

I'm just wondering if he was doing background studies on any of his students.


Professor J. Geils?
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: 'She was very upset to the point where she thought about pulling out of university,' he said.
'A teacher should be a leader in the community, a father or mother figure, so I don't think he should be in that role.

The snowflakes melt fast in Australia.


I'm not denying that this would have been disturbing or confronting and totally unacceptable, but the reason this looks a bit snowflakish is the Australian tradition of playing the "compo card" that makes it socially acceptable, even compulsory, to play up the extent of any harm from an incident but ONLY if you can get compo (compensation) for it. If you get pissed at home and fall over and break your arm, you better not shed one tear or you'll be branded a wuss. Fall over at work and graze your finger? You'd better make everyone believe that your injuries and pain are on par with those suffered by a martyr on the breaking wheel. Because you could get compo.

It turns even the strongest, toughest Crocodile Dundee type into a snowflake in an oven. As such, to be heard, people who are genuine harmed have to compete on the compo treadmill or else they won't actually be listened to.

Originally designed as workers compensation or public liability to cover people for time or income lost due to work or public negligence, it's now taken a life of its own. You find a technical or minor breach of law, regulation or even service quality, or whatever, thats caused you a minor injury or physical inconvenience, then complain, exaggerate the consequences to the point of incredulity, and hope you get stuff from it.

Coffee too hot and burned your tongue? Not paying for that, and where's my $50 dollarydoo store voucher for compo? Slip on a grape in a supermarket? Enjoy a paid week off work at worst for a jarred ankle, and a six figure payout at best for "recurrent headaches and lower back pain". Work breaches an obscure regulation? Caused you a heap of distress, so best take a few days off paid by your compo not your sick leave (then complain to Fair Work Commission anyway who will year your work a new one, and line you and a few others up for more compo down the track).

Of course you don't want any ACTUAL harm to come to you as a result of an incident. Nothing is more unAustralian than getting compo you actually deserve.
 
