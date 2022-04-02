 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   "He didn't belong here and I knew damn well after he came through the door like that, I can shoot him"   (wpxi.com) divider line
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pretty sure this old man just knocked something off his bucket list.
 
EatenTheSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's not wrong.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
shot 3 times and survived?  Either the greatest shooter, or worse
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was the kid armed?  If not, self-defense might not work.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Was the kid armed?  If not, self-defense might not work.


Castle doctrine applies here. If someone is breaking into your home, you can shoot them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Thoreny: Sin_City_Superhero: Was the kid armed?  If not, self-defense might not work.

Castle doctrine applies here. If someone is breaking into your home, you can shoot them.


That and other details TBD apparently.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Was waked"

When the editor says, "Don't say woke"
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The teen FAFO, not really relevant how much the old guy was itching to shoot someone.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Was the kid armed?  If not, self-defense might not work.


Ehhh, not likely. They'll argue the threat was implied when he broke in, doesn't matter if the intruder had anything. This guy getting his possible jerk-off fantasy fulfilled is immaterial as long as he wasn't trying to lure someone in to shoot them (like that basement dude years ago).
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gee, I wonder what color the teenager was
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: Gee, I wonder what color the teenager was


Not all Black people commit crimes. Jesus.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: Not all Black people commit crimes. Jesus.


As a Fox News viewer, that doesn't sound right.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: Chariset: Gee, I wonder what color the teenager was

Not all Black people commit crimes. Jesus.


Not in the sense of criminal; in the sense of victim
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Sin_City_Superhero: Was the kid armed?  If not, self-defense might not work.

Ehhh, not likely. They'll argue the threat was implied when he broke in, doesn't matter if the intruder had anything. This guy getting his possible jerk-off fantasy fulfilled is immaterial as long as he wasn't trying to lure someone in to shoot them (like that basement dude years ago).


Shooting a fleeing offender could be problematic, though I barely know my state's laws, much less Ohio's.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: Thoreny: Chariset: Gee, I wonder what color the teenager was

Not all Black people commit crimes. Jesus.

Not in the sense of criminal; in the sense of victim


He was shot while he was in commission of a crime. That doesn't make him a victim.

White people shoot white people who try to break in to their houses. Homeowners don't get charged in those cases.

Thank you for explaining to me what your mindset behind that comment was.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: Chariset: Thoreny: Chariset: Gee, I wonder what color the teenager was

Not all Black people commit crimes. Jesus.

Not in the sense of criminal; in the sense of victim

He was shot while he was in commission of a crime. That doesn't make him a victim.

White people shoot white people who try to break in to their houses. Homeowners don't get charged in those cases.

Thank you for explaining to me what your mindset behind that comment was.


To add, it's called Castle Doctrine.

You can even shoot someone breaking into your car in most states.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: "Was waked"

When the editor says, "Don't say woke"


Haahaaahaa. You think there's an editor.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't blame the guy one bit. Someone breaks into my house I'll do the same thing. No apologies.

Takeaway : Don't break into peoples's houses
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cites self: "This thread ain't never had a chance."
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Thoreny: Chariset: Gee, I wonder what color the teenager was

Not all Black people commit crimes. Jesus.

Not in the sense of criminal; in the sense of victim


The victim was the 74 year old homeowner.
The criminal committing crimes was the teenager.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Akron.

When Cleveland shows off how mediocre they are, you refuse to be left behind.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Cites self: "This thread ain't never had a chance."


A chance at what? I've seen mostly reasonable posts?

Mods greenlight these for the inevitable, dead-horse "debate" they invite. Even when the story invites zero debate.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Thoreny: Chariset: Gee, I wonder what color the teenager was

Not all Black people commit crimes. Jesus.

Not in the sense of criminal; in the sense of victim


You got caught being a racist. You can't bigot-splain your way out of it.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shot multiple times and in stable condition?   Hit the range, old man.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had a drunken moron walk into my apartment in grad school at 3am (I left the door unlocked).  While it scared the hell out of me finding a person in my house, I physically threw him out.   I always think of that story, if I'd shot him, I would've been shooting a college kid who just made a drunken mistake.     Glad I didn't own a gun then.
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chariset: Thoreny: Chariset: Gee, I wonder what color the teenager was

Not all Black people commit crimes. Jesus.

Not in the sense of criminal; in the sense of victim


Probably red then.  Getting hit three times with a shotgun and all.
 
cptrios
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm not necessarily opposed to people having the right to shoot break-n-enterers if they feel as though they're in danger, but in this case it sounds like he shot the kid in the back from the top of his basement stairs. Seems like at least an "I've got a gun, don't move" might have been warranted.

I'm not arguing that the guy should be put in jail, by the way. Just that what he did isn't the most morally defensible thing.
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Valter: Cites self: "This thread ain't never had a chance."


It was shot in the back while trying to flee.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With such a verbose and detailed account of the events, I think we can all safely agree upon what exactly happened here and how things should be handled going forward. Top flight reporting.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone wants their Bronson moment.
Young punks.  That's what you get for committing a property crime.
They're all out to get you.  They all must die.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think America has a major gun problem.

But based on the facts so far, I'm okay with this.

Happy to have my mind changed with more information.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kkinnison: shot 3 times and survived?  Either the greatest shooter, or worse


The article says a shotgun. I'm betting that it was #8 target shot. It's the smallest and least destructive commonly available
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If he was walking away from you, you shouldn't shoot them over a property burglary unless the property being stolen is irreplaceable.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FAFO. Nothing more needs to be said.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Teenagers hop fences and do stupid shiat all the time. It's part of being a teenager. There is no reason anyone should be allowed to shoot a teen in their home. If anything, it's a caue for concern. Is the kid mentally ill? Running from an abuive family? Hiding from bullies? Hazing ritual from bullies? Taking drugs that were laced with something? None of the likely reasons a teenager is in your home include reasons to shoot them. Adults are responsible, and when they don't take responsibility, and shoot a kid instead, the adult needs to go to jail for more than a minimim sentence.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kkinnison: shot 3 times and survived?  Either the greatest shooter, or worse


if i were that good it would be 4 shots, both knees and both elbows . . . .
 
ace in your face
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chariset: Gee, I wonder what color the teenager was


Welcome to being Grey 1, a color reserved for people who make either rapey or racist comments.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Video here, with an Akron law professor explaining why Ohio's Castle Doctrine applies in this case:

https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/akron-canton-news/homeowner-shoots-16-year-old-intruder-on-johnston-street-in-akron

Also sounds like that kid didn't WANDER into the house as much as he tore the door off its hinges.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wademh: vudukungfu: "Was waked"

When the editor says, "Don't say woke"

Haahaaahaa. You think there's an editor.


Not on weekends.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Teenagers hop fences and do stupid shiat all the time. It's part of being a teenager. There is no reason anyone should be allowed to shoot a teen in their home. If anything, it's a caue for concern. Is the kid mentally ill? Running from an abuive family? Hiding from bullies? Hazing ritual from bullies? Taking drugs that were laced with something? None of the likely reasons a teenager is in your home include reasons to shoot them. Adults are responsible, and when they don't take responsibility, and shoot a kid instead, the adult needs to go to jail for more than a minimim sentence.


B&E is never excusable. Doing it whilst knowing there are deadly risks attached to it is an unequivocal FAFO choice.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Teenagers hop fences and do stupid shiat all the time. It's part of being a teenager. There is no reason anyone should be allowed to shoot a teen in their home. If anything, it's a caue for concern. Is the kid mentally ill? Running from an abuive family? Hiding from bullies? Hazing ritual from bullies? Taking drugs that were laced with something? None of the likely reasons a teenager is in your home include reasons to shoot them. Adults are responsible, and when they don't take responsibility, and shoot a kid instead, the adult needs to go to jail for more than a minimim sentence.


The only thing being considered if someone kicks in my door is Glock or Sig?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Was the kid armed?  If not, self-defense might not work.


You are not required to retreat in your own home....
Something something castle doctrine...
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: If he was walking away from you, you shouldn't shoot them over a property burglary unless the property being stolen is irreplaceable.


That was not what happened here.

The home owner shot the guy when he was going to his basement.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh. I was hoping Fox News accidentally hired a producer with experience in real broadcast journalism, he saw Tucker Carlson enter the studio, and he reacted the way any old school journalist would to such an obvious pretender.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cptrios: I'm not necessarily opposed to people having the right to shoot break-n-enterers if they feel as though they're in danger, but in this case it sounds like he shot the kid in the back from the top of his basement stairs. Seems like at least an "I've got a gun, don't move" might have been warranted.

I'm not arguing that the guy should be put in jail, by the way. Just that what he did isn't the most morally defensible thing.


For the young home invader, it sounds like "You farked around and found out" is warranted.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EatenTheSun: He's not wrong.


Yeah, he's wrong.  It might have been legal but it was wrong.  The nasty old motherfarker sounds like he's been jacking off over his gun for years waiting for an excuse to shoot somebody.
 
OBBN
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chariset: Gee, I wonder what color the teenager was


Gee, I wonder what difference that makes. The kids BROKE into an occupied home. He got shot and he deserved to get shot. Maybe he'll think twice going forward to not do criminal things.

What color has to do with it is beyond me. White, black, purple or maroon if you break into someone's house and you get shot, oh well, you got what was coming to you.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Teenagers hop fences and do stupid shiat all the time. It's part of being a teenager. There is no reason anyone should be allowed to shoot a teen in their home. If anything, it's a caue for concern. Is the kid mentally ill? Running from an abuive family? Hiding from bullies? Hazing ritual from bullies? Taking drugs that were laced with something? None of the likely reasons a teenager is in your home include reasons to shoot them. Adults are responsible, and when they don't take responsibility, and shoot a kid instead, the adult needs to go to jail for more than a minimim sentence.


Teenagers have also been known to beat elderly people to death over a couple bucks.

He wasn't cutting through the guy's yard. He kicked down the door. When the homeowner ran down stairs to get a his gun, the teenager had plenty of time to gtfo. If the old guy wasn't armed, the teenager probably wasn't planning on walking away with an apology. He thought he could take the old guy for all he was worth and there was nothing a weak old man could do to stop him.

He played a stupid game...
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can't wait for "FAFO" to go away.  It adds nothing to the conversation.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.