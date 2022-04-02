 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CourtTV)   Guy who ran dozens of people over at a Christmas parade feels jail is unsafe   (courttv.com) divider line
34
    More: Ironic, American films, Associated Press, English-language films, Sheriff, Brooks' attorneys, United States, Lt. Nicholas Ollinger, KILL  
•       •       •

630 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2022 at 8:20 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh well
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought it was legal to run into large groups of people with your car now.

Darrell Brooks, who is Black,

OOOOHHHHHHH, there's the difference.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This psycho was plowing through that crowd for several blocks, weaving to hit people as he went as per the article's linked story about how it unfolded.

Makes you wish sometimes for some extension of the justice system where someone who's that obviously broken and evil can be punished and executed, swiftly and publicly.  In his case in a closed arena like a baseball stadium with a bunch of SUVs taking turns running him down until until he's dead.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he driving a sled pulled by a dog with antlers?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he hasn't been convicted yet, then he really shouldn't be treated as if he was.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I say let him out for supervised walks in parades.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Was he driving a sled pulled by a dog with antlers?


Not again!
 
pueblonative
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sad but he ain't wrong.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's that saying again about what you should do if you can't do the time?
 
Valter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
May I recommend not committing crimes?
 
6655321
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A cell is safer than the gurney or the gallows.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Valter: May I recommend not committing crimes?


That's it!!!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Valter: May I recommend not committing crimes?

That's it!!!


That farker's got all the answers.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NevynFox: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Valter: May I recommend not committing crimes?

That's it!!!

That farker's got all the answers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Untz untz untz untz afe afe afe afe Untz afe untz afe untz afe untz afe untz afe

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somacandra: If he hasn't been convicted yet, then he really shouldn't be treated as if he was.


Well, even if he is convicted, we really shouldn't have prisons in which people are at risk of being beaten or killed.

/it's not about what he deserves
//it's about the kind of people we deserve to be in our treatment of him
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: What's that saying again about what you should do if you can't do the time?


Don't dress up as a mime?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He quoted a guard as saying "I hope they give this stupid (racial slur) life. They are going to kill him in prison."


He's not wrong.

The Aryans are going to tear this guy apart.
 
Valter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NevynFox: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Valter: May I recommend not committing crimes?

That's it!!!

That farker's got all the answers.


Secret: I don't!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean, dude, it's entirely possible the "guards are paying inmates to spit in your food."

It's also possible the inmates are doing it for free because they are mad at you. It's possible that spit is the least of your worries when it comes to your food.

You did a really stupid evil thing, and a lot of people are going to be angry with you because of it, you know? Doing stupid evil things and getting caught is why guys like you join jailhouse gangs. Yeah, it means being someone's biatch, but its happened to better men than you.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: He quoted a guard as saying "I hope they give this stupid (racial slur) life. They are going to kill him in prison."


He's not wrong.

The Aryans are going to tear this guy apart.


The ones w/ badges or the other ones?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: What's that saying again about what you should not do if you can't do the time?


Fxt
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean this from the bottom of my heart:

Fuck
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That
Guy

/stupid swear jar
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: This psycho was plowing through that crowd for several blocks, weaving to hit people as he went as per the article's linked story about how it unfolded.

Makes you wish sometimes for some extension of the justice system where someone who's that obviously broken and evil can be punished and executed, swiftly and publicly.  In his case in a closed arena like a baseball stadium with a bunch of SUVs taking turns running him down until until he's dead.


That's a hero's death. Spectacular, expensive, with roaring crowds and a chance to prove his dexterity and strength.

This guy should die the way he lives: With me not clicking his link, but making comments about how much I don't care what he feels about his safety.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Unsafe for him?  Rightfully so!
 
GORDON
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everybody is against crime unless it's crime that happens in prison.  Apparently then it's hilarious.

The USA is not a compassionate country.
 
COVID19
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I will find you... you miserable bastard.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Prank Call of Cthulhu: What's that saying again about what you should do if you can't do the time?

Don't dress up as a mime?

[Fark user image 411x274]


Don't do the lime?
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Makes you wish sometimes for some extension of the justice system where someone who's that obviously broken and evil can be punished and executed, swiftly and publicly.  In his case in a closed arena like a baseball stadium with a bunch of SUVs taking turns running him down until until he's dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trocadero: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: He quoted a guard as saying "I hope they give this stupid (racial slur) life. They are going to kill him in prison."


He's not wrong.

The Aryans are going to tear this guy apart.

The ones w/ badges or the other ones?


The other ones, while the ones with badges look the other way.

This guy interpreted the complacency during the national chaos as a license to waste white grandmas, so in a way, he's right that it's not all his fault.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Your honor, I feel jail is less safe for me than being a family enjoying a Christmas parade in Waukesha while I run them over."

/Get farked, you piece of shiat.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Unsafe for him?  Rightfully so!


Sorry, jails and prisons aren't supposed to be a combination of 5th grade bully and thunderdome.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.