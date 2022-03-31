 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Sometimes Florida isn't all bad   (clickorlando.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, Orlando, Florida, Orange County, Florida, mission Masai Wheeler, Orlando Magic, special mission, Greater Orlando, 6-year-old, English-language films  
•       •       •

1253 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2022 at 6:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Florida Man is gonna fark that up.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orlando is a blue oasis of sanity in that state (low bar is low). Not surprisingly a good story about Florida is comimg from there.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Batman seems to have hit the McDonalds drive-thru a bit heavily...
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give Kids the World is a great organization. I've done some fundraisers for them. They have a village where kids with serious health issues can stay for free with their families while in Orlando.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Orlando is a blue oasis of sanity in that state (low bar is low). Not surprisingly a good story about Florida is comimg from there.


It is an open secret that if you are openly gay, or have been outed, and are a cop or trying to be a cop, that the vast majority of police departments in Florida will discriminate against you, but Orlando will welcome you with open arms.

Interestingly enough I have seen estimates that about half their cops are in the LGBTQ community, and they are time and again, far and away the most professional and most pragmatic police force on Florida.  They close cases, and they do an unbelievable job controlling crowds, rarely having to resort to force to do so.

Which just goes to show that the homophobes were wrong to discriminate against the LGBTQ community.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
WRONG!
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Mrtraveler01: Orlando is a blue oasis of sanity in that state (low bar is low). Not surprisingly a good story about Florida is comimg from there.

It is an open secret that if you are openly gay, or have been outed, and are a cop or trying to be a cop, that the vast majority of police departments in Florida will discriminate against you, but Orlando will welcome you with open arms.

Interestingly enough I have seen estimates that about half their cops are in the LGBTQ community, and they are time and again, far and away the most professional and most pragmatic police force on Florida.  They close cases, and they do an unbelievable job controlling crowds, rarely having to resort to force to do so.

Which just goes to show that the homophobes were wrong to discriminate against the LGBTQ community.


Yeah the idea that gay guys aren't tough is completely illogical when you analyse it.

NSFW:

Steve Hughes talks about gays.avi
Youtube 6xxiK6Z4eXs
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought Disney handled security in Orlando, not Warner Brothers.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I remember a similar story before.

San Francisco transformed into Gotham City for "Batkid"
Youtube L9DXRsCdWxw
 
thomasvista
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Mrtraveler01: Orlando is a blue oasis of sanity in that state (low bar is low). Not surprisingly a good story about Florida is comimg from there.

It is an open secret that if you are openly gay, or have been outed, and are a cop or trying to be a cop, that the vast majority of police departments in Florida will discriminate against you, but Orlando will welcome you with open arms.

Interestingly enough I have seen estimates that about half their cops are in the LGBTQ community, and they are time and again, far and away the most professional and most pragmatic police force on Florida.  They close cases, and they do an unbelievable job controlling crowds, rarely having to resort to force to do so.

Which just goes to show that the homophobes were wrong to discriminate against the LGBTQ community.


The OPD can fark off. An officer tried to harass me for jaywalking at an intersection (Hughey and Washington, next to the federal court house) where there was no crosswalk or walk button. I was on my way to a work meeting. He was on foot and finally decided it wasn't worth it. I'm sure there was a crime being committed in Parramore he missed while harassing me.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The kid wasn't really helping. You've got to realize the headline's not really true. It's more likely he was just in the way, but they were letting him play along because he's dying.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Mrtraveler01: Orlando is a blue oasis of sanity in that state (low bar is low). Not surprisingly a good story about Florida is comimg from there.

It is an open secret that if you are openly gay, or have been outed, and are a cop or trying to be a cop, that the vast majority of police departments in Florida will discriminate against you, but Orlando will welcome you with open arms.

Interestingly enough I have seen estimates that about half their cops are in the LGBTQ community, and they are time and again, far and away the most professional and most pragmatic police force on Florida.  They close cases, and they do an unbelievable job controlling crowds, rarely having to resort to force to do so.

Which just goes to show that the homophobes were wrong to discriminate against the LGBTQ community.


No, they're right.  That's not the kind of cops that they want.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The kid wasn't really helping. You've got to realize the headline's not really true. It's more likely he was just in the way, but they were letting him play along because he's dying.


jillchristensenintl.comView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry Subs, one feel good story doesn't even come close to negating this state these days.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.