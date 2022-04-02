 Skip to content
(Some Driver)   "Hey, look at that mama griz playing with her three cubs on the side of the road, and AAHHHHHHGHGHHH"   (distinctlymontana.com) divider line
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You rang?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: You rang?


User name checks out.

"Realistically, there is no way...,"
Prove it, author.
Get on in any truck, and challenge a griz.
Go head..
Gwan.
Let's seeya.
 
BigMax
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why are you changing tires?  You can't outdrive that bear...
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You're only reinforcing to the bear that chasing vehicles makes them move away. You should have stopped and told the bear "no" so she learns not to do that. It's important that bears learn manners.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was on a road trip going through the Rockies we see a car at the side of the road and two people lying prone behind it. Looked like a father and son with a couple big Canon lenses taking pictures of a grizzly cub only a few metres away. Little bear was sitting on his butt eating grass. Cuter than cute. And these boneheads were face down looking through cameras. Idiots, but they probably got some nice pictures. We stayed in our car.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bifster: [Fark user image 288x223]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone in that truck was on their period. Bears can smell it.
 
SusanY
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I went camping in Yosemite, I got shown the bear attack video they show to all new visitors... basically, don't leave food on your car or this will happen (video of bear ripping car apart to get at the food inside). Having seen that, I am not at all sure that the thin metal of a typical vehicle is sufficient protection against a determined bear.

"Oh look, a grizzly! Let's stop and take a picture"
"Nope nope nope .. keep driving along here..."

(Different species of bear in Yosemite, iirc).
 
