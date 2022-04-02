 Skip to content
(YouTube)   When you steal a police cruiser they might want it back, badly   (youtube.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should invest in the latest car key technology.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice find, subby.  I especially liked the part with the 20-minute boring car chase and nothing happening at the end, and no link to Part II.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, lots of space in this mall.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's odd. I don't know how I got a duplicate comment.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: They should invest in the latest car key technology.


What's funny is I could see for fleets, developing a key system where every fob can operate very vehicle, but requires the fob to be with the vehicle in order for the vehicle to function.  As in, if someone tries to drive off a car that is in-range of a bunch of fobs, once the car gets out of range, it shuts off.

It wouldn't even be substantially different from what they do now with keyless entry and operations.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: That's odd. I don't know how I got a duplicate comment.


playing with your dupe gif, the two seem to play together, disabling one and then restarting it also restarts the one that was left active.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Nice find, subby.  I especially liked the part with the 20-minute boring car chase and nothing happening at the end, and no link to Part II.


Agreed . Thanks for nothing BSmitter
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope subbys genitals sag to their knees then fall off
 
litespeed74
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When you steal 4 minutes of my time Subby, I might want it back badly
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Booooring.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Narrator: There was no cruiser stealing featured in this video.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope Subby is forced to stay in Ohio for the rest of their days
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
mobygames.comView Full Size

"Cop wants car back badly"
 
phishrace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: hugram: That's odd. I don't know how I got a duplicate comment.

playing with your dupe gif, the two seem to play together, disabling one and then restarting it also restarts the one that was left active.


Those two gifs are the highlight of this thread. I can't stop watching them. Eerily synchronized. A bit creepy though, so let's not try that again.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope Subby's car gets towed. By Ukrainian tractors
 
austerity101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lots of people badly want the cars that cops have stolen from them back, too. Tit for tat.
 
BigChad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I hope Subby's car gets towed. By Ukrainian tractors


To Russia....
 
Katwang
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Most of the country would call this normal driving on a country road. I am sure this was exciting to someone from rural Ohio.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: aleister_greynight: They should invest in the latest car key technology.

What's funny is I could see for fleets, developing a key system where every fob can operate very vehicle, but requires the fob to be with the vehicle in order for the vehicle to function.  As in, if someone tries to drive off a car that is in-range of a bunch of fobs, once the car gets out of range, it shuts off.

It wouldn't even be substantially different from what they do now with keyless entry and operations.


IKR, that's kind of what I was thinking.  That's just standard with a new car these days isn't it?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
solcofn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lock it or lose it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: aleister_greynight: They should invest in the latest car key technology.

What's funny is I could see for fleets, developing a key system where every fob can operate very vehicle, but requires the fob to be with the vehicle in order for the vehicle to function.  As in, if someone tries to drive off a car that is in-range of a bunch of fobs, once the car gets out of range, it shuts off.

It wouldn't even be substantially different from what they do now with keyless entry and operations.


Someone in India just read your post and patented every possible riff of this idea.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There was a guy in Quebec about a year ago that stole a police cruiser.  He then stole the cruiser of the cops sent to arrest him.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Out Subby
 
