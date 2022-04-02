 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Sure, if you're a real loser you could just wait to be released next year after spending decades in prison or you could get a head start   (cnn.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Mafia, Organized crime, Crimes, Crime, La Cosa Nostra, fifth person, Cosa Nostra, end of several prison sentences  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2022 at 4:02 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My money is on him being whacked. Probably some mortadell taking his daughter on college tours.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby is suggesting there's a open cell that deserves a real loser.


TFG come on down!
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In the rocky days of my youth, I was an impetuous meteor with a penchant for mischief. I found myself sent to Department of Corrections run rehab as a sort of diversionary alternative to incarceration. When you were there, they were constantly reminding you that you were one of the lucky ones; you had been given a chance to avoid prison. The crazy thing was, people would run away from there all the time, even knowing that the likely consequence was going to prison. The program itself was only 90 days longs, so if you could just grit your teeth and make it through 90 days you were home free. I never understood why some people would rather risk spending years in prison than do a simple 90 day program.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.