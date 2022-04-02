 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida driving instructor advanced class includes the DUI   (wfla.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, somebody has gotta teach them how to white-knuckle it home from the bar, with only one eye open.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Hey, somebody has gotta teach them how to white-knuckle it home from the bar, with only one eye open.


Ugh. I haven't done that in many, many years. Not fun.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't drive under the influence.

You Might Hit A Bump And Spill Your Drink!

/ oh, that one slays me
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone take driving lessons from Reggie Nelson and Louis Oliver anyway?

/too obscure maybe
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they tweet out about being the best drunk driver?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FHP wrote on its Tampa Twitter account that troopers arrested the instructor for driving with an alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit.

I warsh told theres would be no maths, ossifer...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Sin_City_Superhero: Hey, somebody has gotta teach them how to white-knuckle it home from the bar, with only one eye open.

Ugh. I haven't done that in many, many years. Not fun.


Ditto. I have done that a long time ago, in the very county in the article, as it were

Not proud of it, it's incredibly reckless and I will never do it again

Although there's a lot of seedy bars in Pasco county, especially on US19, so drinking and driving is basically a pastime there
 
phishrace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I took this class. Most important thing I learned was regarding double vision. Instructor wisely taught us that if you're experiencing double vision while driving, just close one eye. Genius.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Sin_City_Superhero: Hey, somebody has gotta teach them how to white-knuckle it home from the bar, with only one eye open.

Ugh. I haven't done that in many, many years. Not fun.


That's because your driver's ed teacher sucked
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ComaToast: The FHP wrote on its Tampa Twitter account that troopers arrested the instructor for driving with an alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit.

I warsh told theres would be no maths, ossifer...


,24 is an incredibly small number
 
