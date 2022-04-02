 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Meteorologist phones kids on-air, warns them of tornado. Update: His own kids   (nypost.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, National Weather Service, Tornado, Twitter, Wind, Camera, Washington D.C. weatherman, 2001 albums, Debut albums  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2022 at 3:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I ain't clicking a NYP article, but shiat, I'd do the same thing.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't hurt to reinforce the message for other viewers, either.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You don't reach your kids by calling them. Ugh, who picks up the phone
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is news?  That he called his own kids?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: You don't reach your kids by calling them. Ugh, who picks up the phone


He should have texted instead?

"LOL GET2 BASEMNT B4 U GET KILT"
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: You don't reach your kids by calling them. Ugh, who picks up the phone


Phones are probably enough of a novelty for anyone young enough to have not yet worked in a call center or have been harassed by bill collectors, that they're far more likely to use them.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gopher321: I ain't clicking a NYP article, but shiat, I'd do the same thing.


The website did give my phone cancer, but at least there's a link to the video he posted on Twitter.

https://mobile.twitter.com/dougkammerer/status/1509713535168917506
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The children have figured out how to screen their calls.  If your parents are calling, especially outside of an hour you'd expect like while they're supposed to be doing work things, it's probably important for you to pick up.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tomato, potato, torpedo, tornado.

Five times fast, GO!
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This is news?  That he called his own kids?


No, this is Fark.  Welcome.gif
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good parent,
may need to work on timing as a newscaster.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not a bad move at all. Call his kids and warn them, tell them what to do, and at the same time he's also telling viewers what to do.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Doug Kammerer is one of our local weather guys. He does really cool videos explaining weather phenomena.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

soze: The children have figured out how to screen their calls.  If your parents are calling, especially outside of an hour you'd expect like while they're supposed to be doing work things, it's probably important for you to pick up.


This.  I do NOT answer the phone but I'll text all day. But if anyone in my family actually calls me, especially when they know I'm working or at my D&D game, I know something's wrong and I'm picking up the phone.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who else's kids is he gonna call, subby??
You think the weatherman's got random 12-year-olds on speed dial?
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, it would be weird if he called somebody else's kids.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also why do white fathers call their sons Buddy
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wxboy: It's not a bad move at all. Call his kids and warn them, tell them what to do, and at the same time he's also telling viewers what to do.


Why would he want the viewers to go to his basement?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Who else's kids is he gonna call, subby??
You think the weatherman's got random 12-year-olds on speed dial?


If he was Republican he would.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.