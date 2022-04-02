 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   German man arrested for making 87 attempts to boost his cell phone signal   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would be very interested in seeing his antibody titers. Just to compare them to standard folks.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't this how Scarlet Johansson got super powers?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot, I'll bet he gets internet, streaming, Bitcoin mining, and international calling for free at this point.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Isn't this how Scarlet Johansson got super powers?


David Johansen maybe, but not Scarlett. Her super powers were gifted from god.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how much they paid him....
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had too many shots once, but just threw up a lot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Son's Autistic | Freedumb | Jim Jefferies
Youtube ywERN6xM-a0
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
German man, pictured here:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I would be very interested in seeing his antibody titers. Just to compare them to standard folks.


Turns out that it creates super-mega-COVID and he ends up as the last man on Earth.
 
olorin604
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You want zombies, this is how you get zombies.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Isn't this how Scarlet Johansson got super powers?


I think that was puberty.

/I'll have a seat over there...
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers pay a man to get an excessive number of vaccinations, which they claim are dangerous in regular dosages, so they can use his records to avoid getting the shots themselves. Since the key factor is intent, shouldn't they be all charged with attempted murder?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: I had too many shots once, but just threw up a lot.

[Fark user image 406x440]


It's good to know that "holding their hair" has been around since at least the middle ages.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
all those 5G nanites may combine like Voltron (Power Rangers for the younger generations) and cause other problems too:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And they stopped him one short of 88? I'm calling bullshiat and off to point this out to the Qs.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So isn't this guy's survival proof that the vaccines aren't dangerous?
 
