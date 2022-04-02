 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: "Well, I guess that's technically allowed..." Share your stories of loophole abuse and bending the rules

Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I can't think of a single thing.  Spirit of the law, me.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Taking a low-interest student loan and then not going to college.

Back in the day there was no penalty other than having to give it all back before you could go to college.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Gave up most forms of gambling and sweets for Lent. Exceptions for gambling is 50/50, charity drawings, and bingo. Sweets I can allow if somebody insists I eat it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
At my last company we had a power-hungry Security guy in one division who set up a firewall and instituted a series of draconian access rules that he absolutely would not provide exceptions for. He probably would have gotten away with it if he responded to anything in a timely manner, but every time you asked for a change he would drag the process out for months before telling you no, he was not going to implement any changes.

I was an IT director in another division and it came to a head during a meeting that:

a) He was actively preventing us from deploying new services
b) As far as anyone could tell, he didn't do any work at all. He'd just tell people no.

His response was "As long as your behind my firewall, you're going to abide by my rules."

And that's how my division got our own firewall.

/that jackass was "resigned" a few months later
//you can only be uncooperative for so long before people see through your bullshiat
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Freshman college organic chemistry. Professor said we could have one sheet of paper, front and back, with as much info as we could fit on it for the final exam.
Classmate and I got together and typed (this took place in 1980) up as much info as we could. We did a max reduction twice on each page and taped them together.
We had 10 pages of info on each side, including a Periodic Table. We took extras to the exam. We sold them for $1.00 each and made a profit on the copying costs  Prof came in, saw what was happening and admitted that he hadn't set any boundaries.

It occured to me later that by allowing us to compile a cheat sheet, he was just motivating us to study without really thinking we were studying.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if I must
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Freshman college organic chemistry. Professor said we could have one sheet of paper, front and back, with as much info as we could fit on it for the final exam.
Classmate and I got together and typed (this took place in 1980) up as much info as we could. We did a max reduction twice on each page and taped them together.
We had 10 pages of info on each side, including a Periodic Table. We took extras to the exam. We sold them for $1.00 each and made a profit on the copying costs  Prof came in, saw what was happening and admitted that he hadn't set any boundaries.

It occured to me later that by allowing us to compile a cheat sheet, he was just motivating us to study without really thinking we were studying.


This is exactly what I allow my students to do when I teach chemistry.  Regular exam you can use a 3x5 card, final gets a 8x11 sheet of paper.

You'll never have a closed book exam in real life so notes are allowed, but by making it small you force people to think about what's important.  If you take the time to make a decent note card chances are you've done all the necessary studying.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Unobtanium: Freshman college organic chemistry. Professor said we could have one sheet of paper, front and back, with as much info as we could fit on it for the final exam.
Classmate and I got together and typed (this took place in 1980) up as much info as we could. We did a max reduction twice on each page and taped them together.
We had 10 pages of info on each side, including a Periodic Table. We took extras to the exam. We sold them for $1.00 each and made a profit on the copying costs  Prof came in, saw what was happening and admitted that he hadn't set any boundaries.

It occured to me later that by allowing us to compile a cheat sheet, he was just motivating us to study without really thinking we were studying.

This is exactly what I allow my students to do when I teach chemistry.  Regular exam you can use a 3x5 card, final gets a 8x11 sheet of paper.

You'll never have a closed book exam in real life so notes are allowed, but by making it small you force people to think about what's important.  If you take the time to make a decent note card chances are you've done all the necessary studying.


I wasn't nearly so nice. Mine were plain old open book. Students thought it was a 'get out of studying' pass. Once.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are actually a bunch of fast holidays in traditional judaism, not just Yom Kippur. Someone more frum than me can correct me if i get something wrong. Anyway, on some of the fasting holidays, you can break the fast if there is something worth celebrating, like finishing up Talmud or something like that.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unobtanium:

It occured to me later that by allowing us to compile a cheat sheet, he was just motivating us to study without really thinking we were studying.

The ones who bought it from you also found a loophole. They got the sheets without having to study. ;)
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I can't think of a single thing.  Spirit of the law, me.


This. My wife calls me her Boy Scout.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wire strung around NYC so that Jewish people are technically inside during holidays.

I can't think of any I use myself
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a US spec vehicle overseas that had never been titled in any US state. When I brought it back, they let me register it, but not title it due to some minor issue. To title it, I would have had to pay sales tax as per new price (about $1,800). I just kept renewing the reg yearly until it was ready to be a good junkyard donor. Getting rid of it required further loopholes dealing with a towing company. Lame story, sorry.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said, "No, no way!"  I said, "Just the tip, My teeny weeny tip? "  She said, "Okay".
 
misguided
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had $130 in the bank. That's all I had for the next two weeks and still needed groceries ,lunches for the kids, and gas.
I took $60 out of the machine it gave me a $20 and two$50 dollar bills.  I didn't notice until I got back to the car.
I felt a little guilty but , I went back and took out another $60 and got 3 $50 dollar bills.
Some one must have screwed up when they filled the machine.
This was in the early 90's so I filled my tank, got groceries and still had some cash left.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pretended to be Jewish at school to avoid morning assembly and gym singing.

The Jewish kids got to "study" instead. i.e. fool around unsupervised in a side room.

The Jewish kids quickly figured out I wasn't Jewish, but they were way cool and didn't spill the beans.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I formed computable logic out of Counter-Strike's "Alias" command, alone. Alias just lets you create or re-write a created command to a string of commands and by calling those commands I form complex logic, including emulating math. Nobody can conceptualize what this is it is so simple: Logic Geometry: A computable logic that arises from how connections are made and/or broken over time. That is everything about it, there is nothing else. Immediately when I use things like AutoTaunt, which completely automatically taunts people in the game, some of which is based upon the gun type or the actual gun when you press the trigger but just before it actually fires, I get multiple accusations of cheating from the other players because, "That is impossible to do with the Counter-Strike scripting system."
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: This is exactly what I allow my students to do when I teach chemistry.  Regular exam you can use a 3x5 card, final gets a 8x11 sheet of paper.

You'll never have a closed book exam in real life so notes are allowed, but by making it small you force people to think about what's important.  If you take the time to make a decent note card chances are you've done all the necessary studying.


I taught HS physics.  I would post the equations on the walls, and during tests, they could use books, notes, etc.

I made a point early on of explaining that despite how many tools a mechanic might have on hand, if he or she didn't understand how a car worked, or how to use a particular tool, it was worthless to them.
 
jimjays
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A psych.pt. had locked herself in the van with the keys, wouldn't get out. Several people talked to her with no success. I gave it a go, didn't do any better. Finally, I pleaded that I wanted to use the van to get an ice cream (I commonly ran facility errands with it, but not my own, which is why I ran most of the errands...). She wanted an ice cream! She let me in, we got an ice cream--I think the shop was charmed by her obvious issues and comped hers--and we came back, with her getting out without incident. But the thing was, whenever she threw a tantrum after that, she wanted me to take her for ice cream as a reward for settling down.

That same pt. was prone to tantrums. I was talking to her after an incident and told her we couldn't have her "stomping around the building like Godzilla)" (she was a big girl, and her flinging her arms out and inadvertently hitting someone was a concern). She thought that was hysterical. After that I'd sing Blue Oyster Cult's Godzilla when she was mad. She'd laugh and tell me I was silly, spontaneously calming down. It was funny getting calls to come to her floor and sing to her, especially if I had an outsider at my desk at the time, excuse myself and tell them why I had to leave. Have frightened student nurses or volunteers watching such a scene, thinking something horrible would happen at any second, too frightened to move...then I'd come up behind her singing....
 
McFarkus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Really no loophole here IMO, but
Back in the day when we actually purchased music CDs, I had a 'buy one, get one at half off' coupon. I end up at the check-out with a CD for maybe $12.99, another for $11.99, and one from the discount bin for $4.99. The cashier wanted to apply my half off to the 499 CD, and I protested, asking for it to be applied to the 1199 disc that fit the 'of equal or lesser value' rule. She refused, so I told her "okay, let's skip this one (holding the 499 CD) I don'e even really want it. She rings me up, and applies the half off coupon. I pay, then I changed my mind again .... "I think I'll take this cheepie after all"
It was a small victory, but I did feel about ten feet tall for a few minutes :0)
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In KSP there is a Challenge of flying a space plane around the world, and landing back on the runway.

I did not have the skillz to land on the runway back then without crashing.

So I built a plane with parachutes, and I just had to fly low over the runway and pop the chutes.

(got the medal)
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: There are actually a bunch of fast holidays in traditional judaism, not just Yom Kippur. Someone more frum than me can correct me if i get something wrong. Anyway, on some of the fasting holidays, you can break the fast if there is something worth celebrating, like finishing up Talmud or something like that.


Here's a work-around for the Jews on Manhattan. Turns the entire island into a single, "private" home.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just out of high school I lived with a couple roommates in a dilapidated house on one of the last unpaved streets in our town. We were all working minimum wage jobs and chronically broke.

One day we were washing clothes at the nearby laundromat. My roommate put a dollar in the ancient change machine and got back five quarters. Intrigued, we all started changing our dollar bills. It gave us five quarters about 1 out of 5 times.

So one roommate turned this into a side hustle. He'd get $50-$60 in singles, change it all, and make enough for a pack of smokes (early 1980s era...) Then roll the quarters and return them to the bank for another pile of singles.

A couple months later the laundromat installed a new change machine...
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll combine this with a slight advertisement and point out this wasn't intentional either.

A few weeks ago I went to REI for new hiking boots. I set a budget of $150. I shopped online and had a few pairs to try on and went to the Virginia Beach location to try them on. When I got there I had a great sales team member listen to me and my requirements, he made recommendations, and was very patient as I tried on pair after pair. While he was getting a box from the back I noticed a boot from a company he recommended and liked the look and the features (Gortex, Vibram sole, over ankle...) and the tag on the shelf said $115. Tried them on and sweet...loved them immediately, had that perfect feeling you get when something fits exactly right, no pressure points, not too heavy, supports just right, the perfect boot.

I go to checkout and the boots after tax rang up for $231. Brain did some quick computations like: these are $80 over budget, they are awesome, is it worth the "I'm not angry, just disappointed " from spousal unit, I CAN afford them but do I WANT to afford them and came to the conclusion that no, I didn't want to afford them and was willing to wade back in for something in my budget. Told the cashier that I was sorry, I thought they were $115 and $231was too expensive for me, I'll just take them back to the shoe department and keep looking. Cashier said he'd check and verify for me, just a minute. Call was made, and it was verified, boot was NOT $115. No worries, thanked him for checking and was getting ready to head back but asked which boot was $115. He said, well it was the same brand, but a low top and not Gortex, the boot displayed was incorrectly placed. I accepted this. Manager overheard and she said: If we can't figure out how to put something on the shelf correctly, how is a customer supposed to know, give them to him for $115 and fix the display.

So I accidentally got a 50% discount I didn't ask for, a pair of boots that are amazing, and REI again confirmed why it is worth the $20 lifetime membership and the hour drive to shop there.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

groppet: The wire strung around NYC so that Jewish people are technically inside during holidays.

I can't think of any I use myself


Beat me to it.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back in the early '00s, our network chief was using the corporate server farm for his own private mp3 file sharing server.

The CIO got wind of it:
"Dude, you need to stop doing that."
'OK'

3 weeks later:
"Dude, you really really need to not do this"
'OK'

A couple weeks later:
Marched out the door.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wasaay back in Armor school we had to do a long cross country march with full ruck. This is course was stupid and most everyone hated it ("we're farking armor, not infantry") but we still had to spend our Saturday wandering around the Kentucky hills

That is until while walking along one of the back trails we came across a guy in a cargo hummer who had been dropping something off down the road.  One of the guys flagged him down and asked if we could hop in.  Guy says sure, we all pile in and he drives us a couple of miles down the road until we had to go cross country to get to the final point

We passed another group from our cohort and waved at them as we drove by.  They were impressed and cheered us.

/At least, I think they were cheers....
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Work stuck me working out of a hotel in another state for 3-4wks supporting a project.    At the end of the year I get W-2 that says I earned income in that other state.   Do what?   Oh well, research and see that I do not qualify as a resident, and the amount I earned was well below the threshold for filing non-resident taxes in that state.

About 7 years later,   I get nasty letters about not filing taxes with said state, and claiming I owe an amount that would be much more than the 1 month worth of wages I got paid there, more than my federal taxs for most years.)   I think it was deliberate lies so they could claim summary judgement for that amount if I didn't respond to dispute it.   I actually got a hold of a real person on the phone when I called and they disputed my being under the threshold for non-resident filing.   I gave up.   Luckily I had mostly filled out the forms for filing with that state during the year it had happened and still had them.   Looked up what the penalty was and computed that and sent them the forms and the check for less than a tenth what they were trying to claim I owed.   They sent back a few bucks that I must have miscomputed the penalty.   I still think that state got away with bending the rules or at least publishing bad interpretations of them, but I didn't find a tax attorney willing to help for the small amount it ended up being.

Luckily that was the last time I had to work out of hotel for more than a couple days anywhere.

Anyway, beware, when they say you owe them absurd amount, its probably not true.    But if you don't take care of it and dispute it they can claim it anyway.    Probably how most those tax resolution companies claim they saved their clients huge amounts of money.    It was just the difference between what was actually owned and the threat amount mailed out by the tax collector.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When my goddaughter was 4, morning I get up and she says "I don't need breakfast. I made my own." I ask her what she ate and she says "cookies". I tell her she's no longer allowed cookies for breakfast.
Next morning I get up (she usually woke up first, and would go watch TV for 30 minutes until I got up)  she says she already ate again. I ask her what and she says cookies.
I say "you were told you can't have cookies for breakfast." She says "I didn't. I had them for lunch. I'll eat breakfast for lunch time."
 
darkman2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At job for a large corporation we were told to use money left in our capital budget or we'd get penalized in the next budget for not spending money we'd asked for. (not rewarded for finding cheaper alternatives and being frugal like normal people).
So we put our heads together and found an expensive piece of equipment that was basically a fun toy to have but not really necessary.
Sometime after we ordered it the factory that made the item had serious problems fulfilling orders and meanwhile corp was hounding us to spend the money, so we were allowed to pay for the undelivered item.  Fast forward a few weeks and our next year budget came back with all the necessary stuff (laptops) cut and all the miscellaneous junk we put into the budget, to give the bean-counters something  to cut out, had been approved.
Since the expensive toy was from a regular vendor and wasn't coming any time soon I said "let's cancel the toy, let the vendor keep the payment as credit and spend the approved budget money for next year that is earmarked for stuff we don't need on the stuff we actually need."  All concerned parties in the local office decided this was brilliant, and it worked exactly as we had hoped.  Those above us in the regional and national offices were less than thrilled.
Of course, the next year corp decided that they wouldn't cut any checks without a packing slip....

/so proud to have a rule practically named after me
//kept excellent track of every penny of that credit to be sure I wasn't open to accusations of fraud
///it's fun farking with bureaucracy
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

indy_kid: hoodiowithtudio: There are actually a bunch of fast holidays in traditional judaism, not just Yom Kippur. Someone more frum than me can correct me if i get something wrong. Anyway, on some of the fasting holidays, you can break the fast if there is something worth celebrating, like finishing up Talmud or something like that.

Here's a work-around for the Jews on Manhattan. Turns the entire island into a single, "private" home.


Religious people are so stupid.  You believe in a higher power and you think you're fooling the higher power.
 
berylman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So there was this was one time I took a class in crocheting yarn and things got out of hand... /k
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: In KSP there is a Challenge of flying a space plane around the world, and landing back on the runway.

I did not have the skillz to land on the runway back then without crashing.

So I built a plane with parachutes, and I just had to fly low over the runway and pop the chutes.

(got the medal)


Some people land planes in KSP?  I just build everything to land in the water, even planes.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Vansthing: I'll combine this with a slight advertisement and point out this wasn't intentional either.

A few weeks ago I went to REI for new hiking boots. I set a budget of $150. I shopped online and had a few pairs to try on and went to the Virginia Beach location to try them on. When I got there I had a great sales team member listen to me and my requirements, he made recommendations, and was very patient as I tried on pair after pair. While he was getting a box from the back I noticed a boot from a company he recommended and liked the look and the features (Gortex, Vibram sole, over ankle...) and the tag on the shelf said $115. Tried them on and sweet...loved them immediately, had that perfect feeling you get when something fits exactly right, no pressure points, not too heavy, supports just right, the perfect boot.

I go to checkout and the boots after tax rang up for $231. Brain did some quick computations like: these are $80 over budget, they are awesome, is it worth the "I'm not angry, just disappointed " from spousal unit, I CAN afford them but do I WANT to afford them and came to the conclusion that no, I didn't want to afford them and was willing to wade back in for something in my budget. Told the cashier that I was sorry, I thought they were $115 and $231was too expensive for me, I'll just take them back to the shoe department and keep looking. Cashier said he'd check and verify for me, just a minute. Call was made, and it was verified, boot was NOT $115. No worries, thanked him for checking and was getting ready to head back but asked which boot was $115. He said, well it was the same brand, but a low top and not Gortex, the boot displayed was incorrectly placed. I accepted this. Manager overheard and she said: If we can't figure out how to put something on the shelf correctly, how is a customer supposed to know, give them to him for $115 and fix the display.

So I accidentally got a 50% discount I didn't ask for, a pair of boots that are amazing, and REI again c ...


Never go cheap when your life might depend on it.  I spent $175 for a pair of Vasque Sundowners in 1994, cared for them properly.  They've been through brush fires, floods, mud, etc., but look great.  Always treat the leather and give them a good polish after every hard use.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At one point in time, ordering a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, no sausage was cheaper than ordering an Egg McMuffin with no ham.
The resultant sandwich is the same.
Manager was upset "I'll only allow this, once!" but why should she care if the menu is setup like that?
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't tend to break many rules anyway, but when I was playing soccer as a teenager, I heard the offsides flag whip up right after a high and long pass, but the whistle hadn't blown yet. I instantly threw both my hands straight up, put my head down, and stopped dead, so the ref just... let play continue. There I am standing like a statue while the other team stops playing, and my teammate continues down toward the goal completely alone.

My teammate actually missed, but as they were setting up the goal kick, the person guarding me went and yelled at the ref saying he got the call wrong. He laughed and said how could I have been involved in the play by not moving and making it very clear I had no intention to move or even look until it was completed. Then he suggested she read the rulebook as well as I had. "You play to the whistle, not the flag." I really thought she was going to deck me. It probably didn't help that I was grinning like an asshole.

It is the attempt to be involved in the play after being in the offside position that is the offense, not simply being in the position. I was coached by people who used to ref state cup games, encouraged by them to get my license, quizzed constantly, and I would often do the lines for them. Normally you're already moving when the flag goes up and can't stop before the whistle, but it was perfect timing.
 
ingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was the trendsetter for HR rules-making at one job.

A software company hired me to work evenings running backups on all the development and sales systems.  I had a lot of free time waiting for tapes to run so I read all the sysadmin manuals for those systems.  Eight months later there was an opening for a sysadmin so I applied and interviewed but was called in to HR so they could explain that I could not take the new position because I had not been in my current position for a year or more.  I asked them to show me where that was stated in the employee manual.  I got the position.

The next day there was a company wide memo about the new restriction that internal hires had to have served in their current position for at least a year.

A couple years later I finally had enough money saved up to take a decent vacation and had accumulated 7 weeks, so I put in to take it all at once.  My management approved it but HR called me in to explain that I could only take a max of 2 weeks at a time.  Unfortunately for them I once again pointed out how the employee manual contained no such rule and I got to plan my well earned vacation.

The next day there was a company wide memo about the new restriction on taking vacations.

Another eight years passed and there was a big expansion.  This was during the dot com boom and they had trouble finding programmers so they doubled the referral bonus to $4000.  I ran into an old friend on the street the next day who had left the company nine years prior.  He was job hunting so I told him about the position that had opened up with his old team.  He forwarded me a resume that night and I put in a referral for him with HR.  He was hired on the spot and I reminded HR of the referral bonus.  The VP of HR, who had been a manager for the previous two incidents, explained that prior employees didn't get you a bonus if rehired and I already had the employee manual in my hands open to the page covering referral bonuses.  I got the money.

The next day there was a company wide email (technology had advanced!) detailing the new restriction on hiring referral bonuses.

About a year later we got a new, fancy, company telephone system and the HR VP was going on and on about it in the break room over lunch.  She boasted that it was programmed to block any attempt to call 900 numbers so as to prevent paying for calls to sex chat lines.  I asked her if it also detected and blocked 550 exchanges, explaining that those were also used for local chat lines advertised at the end of the classifieds in the local weekly.  She went off to investigate.

About twenty minutes later she popped into the break room again.  Almost everyone who had been there earlier had left and a few executives had arrived after a lunchtime phone call.  She didn't notice the turnover as she scanned the room until she saw me.

She yelled, "Ingo.  Where did you say all those phone sex ads could be found?  Was it in the back pages of [local weekly]?"

Then she saw all the executives staring at her.  Even though I'm colorblind I could see the deep shade of red that covered her face.
 
kp1230
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Gave up most forms of gambling and sweets for Lent. Exceptions for gambling is 50/50, charity drawings, and bingo. Sweets I can allow if somebody insists I eat it.


I also gave up sweets for Lent, as I do for most Lents. My birthday is in March, though. My very Catholic friend told me that birthdays are feast days, so sweets are allowed. For my birthday there is a family party, work party, and party with friends. It's often that these are able to be scheduled on the actual day of my birthday. I usually have a treat on the actual day of, and the others get spread out over the week. I put them all under the category of my birthday feast day because it would be ungracious to not accept their kindness and generosity. And I just really love sweets.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only thing that comes to mind for me personally was that when I was in the military, and had to fly somewhere, I always traveled in uniform.

Was flying home for Xmas from Orlando to KY, with a stop-over in Atlanta to changes planes.  You can imagine the number of planes and people passing through Atlanta around Xmas.

My flight from Orlando was put into a holding pattern for awhile, which meant I missed my connection to KY.  I get to the gate (they used the same gate for the same destination), and the next flight was booked solid.  Ticket agent asked for a volunteer for another flight so that I could get home, but no takers.  Agent mumbled, "Okay, then.", made an announcement for a passenger to come to the desk, told them they were getting bumped because this young sailor needs to get home, and that was that.

No chance that would have happened had I been in civilian clothes, even if I had showed my military ID.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

indy_kid: hoodiowithtudio: There are actually a bunch of fast holidays in traditional judaism, not just Yom Kippur. Someone more frum than me can correct me if i get something wrong. Anyway, on some of the fasting holidays, you can break the fast if there is something worth celebrating, like finishing up Talmud or something like that.

Here's a work-around for the Jews on Manhattan. Turns the entire island into a single, "private" home.


Judaism is all about finding loopholes to trick God. Probably why Jews make great lawyers.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Vansthing: I'll combine this with a slight advertisement and point out this wasn't intentional either.

A few weeks ago I went to REI for new hiking boots. I set a budget of $150. I shopped online and had a few pairs to try on and went to the Virginia Beach location to try them on. When I got there I had a great sales team member listen to me and my requirements, he made recommendations, and was very patient as I tried on pair after pair. While he was getting a box from the back I noticed a boot from a company he recommended and liked the look and the features (Gortex, Vibram sole, over ankle...) and the tag on the shelf said $115. Tried them on and sweet...loved them immediately, had that perfect feeling you get when something fits exactly right, no pressure points, not too heavy, supports just right, the perfect boot.

I go to checkout and the boots after tax rang up for $231. Brain did some quick computations like: these are $80 over budget, they are awesome, is it worth the "I'm not angry, just disappointed " from spousal unit, I CAN afford them but do I WANT to afford them and came to the conclusion that no, I didn't want to afford them and was willing to wade back in for something in my budget. Told the cashier that I was sorry, I thought they were $115 and $231was too expensive for me, I'll just take them back to the shoe department and keep looking. Cashier said he'd check and verify for me, just a minute. Call was made, and it was verified, boot was NOT $115. No worries, thanked him for checking and was getting ready to head back but asked which boot was $115. He said, well it was the same brand, but a low top and not Gortex, the boot displayed was incorrectly placed. I accepted this. Manager overheard and she said: If we can't figure out how to put something on the shelf correctly, how is a customer supposed to know, give them to him for $115 and fix the display.

So I accidentally got a 50% discount I didn't ask for, a pair of boots that are amazing, and REI again c ...

Never go cheap when your life might depend on it.  I spent $175 for a pair of Vasque Sundowners in 1994, cared for them properly.  They've been through brush fires, floods, mud, etc., but look great.  Always treat the leather and give them a good polish after every hard use.


Funny enough I was replacing a pair of ~13 years old Vasque boots. Wanted another pair but the company is having severe supply issues. Got La Sportiva Nucleo High II and after several long hikes in both the swamps around my area and the mountains to the west, and wearing them for full days of working around the house and day to day activities; they would've been worth skipping a couple of meals out and the heartache from the spousal unit.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: brainlordmesomorph: In KSP there is a Challenge of flying a space plane around the world, and landing back on the runway.

I did not have the skillz to land on the runway back then without crashing.

So I built a plane with parachutes, and I just had to fly low over the runway and pop the chutes.

(got the medal)

Some people land planes in KSP?  I just build everything to land in the water, even planes.


You guys land? I always impact.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

indy_kid: hoodiowithtudio: There are actually a bunch of fast holidays in traditional judaism, not just Yom Kippur. Someone more frum than me can correct me if i get something wrong. Anyway, on some of the fasting holidays, you can break the fast if there is something worth celebrating, like finishing up Talmud or something like that.

Here's a work-around for the Jews on Manhattan. Turns the entire island into a single, "private" home.


The eruv is old news.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I May Be Crazy But...: brainlordmesomorph: In KSP there is a Challenge of flying a space plane around the world, and landing back on the runway.

I did not have the skillz to land on the runway back then without crashing.

So I built a plane with parachutes, and I just had to fly low over the runway and pop the chutes.

(got the medal)

Some people land planes in KSP? I just build everything to land in the water, even planes.

You guys land? I always impact.


We call that lythobraking.

(and these days I fly a KSP plane like Chuck Yeager)
 
acouvis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Unobtanium:

It occured to me later that by allowing us to compile a cheat sheet, he was just motivating us to study without really thinking we were studying.

The ones who bought it from you also found a loophole. They got the sheets without having to study. ;)


Not as much of a loophole there.... Given how much info was on the study sheet and how small the font was they would have to find the info on it in order to use it...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I used to "skirt the rules" I always got caught
So now I don't skirt the rules
and in my house, the skirt rules
 
