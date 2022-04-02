 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   A millennial and her older colleagues learn new slang and how to vent workplace frustrations professionally. Farked around, finding out: "I think you'll find that this outcome is in line with the predictions we made during the (date) meeting"   (twitter.com) divider line
53
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1607 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 02 Apr 2022 at 10:50 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is lovely.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It could be worse: you could be somewhere no one even tries to communicate.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This one so much:



Me: "How do I say fight me?"

Project Manager: (deep sigh) "I think we should discuss this offline."

- The Meanest TA, PhD. (@MeanestTA) April 1, 2022
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a great thread. Thanks Subby.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought the YEET was good but it gets better from there.  I need to bookmark that page
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the quality content I'm here for.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great find, subby.

/That thread is based.
//Maybe.
///I still don't really know wtf 'based' means.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent post!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is something my friends would do when swingin' on the flippity-flop.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, biscuits!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: It could be worse: you could be somewhere no one even tries to communicate.


Minnesota?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Great find, subby.

/That thread is based.
//Maybe.
///I still don't really know wtf 'based' means.


images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 548x720]


Turns out, I AM bilingual!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: edmo: It could be worse: you could be somewhere no one even tries to communicate.

Minnesota?


Congress
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fake.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey, I bet this is pretty funny if you've got one of those jobs where you never have to produce anything of value.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Witty replies to things said at work that I come up with at 2am when I can't sleep.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Great find, subby.

/That thread is based.
//Maybe.
///I still don't really know wtf 'based' means.


Base 2 is 0 and 1, and base 10 doesn't have a 10 in it.  It makes no sense at all.
 
Sydira
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I love all of this. The follow up from slack at the end was perfect.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Witty replies to things said at work that I come up with at 2am when I can't sleep.


Save them up.  You can be a smart ass on your next job.  Tell HR the reason you're leaving is opportunistic witty retort syndrome.  And you might need therapy.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Hey, I bet this is pretty funny if you've got one of those jobs where you never have to produce anything of value.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Megathuma: Great find, subby.

/That thread is based.
//Maybe.
///I still don't really know wtf 'based' means.

Base 2 is 0 and 1, and base 10 doesn't have a 10 in it.  It makes no sense at all.


Don't get me started on base 16. Now we're counting with farking letters!?
 
BigDamn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gorgeous 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
useless if it doesn't increase synergy...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Witty replies to things said at work that I come up with at 2am when I can't sleep.


I always get stymied when I realize there's no such thing as a "jerk store".
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Marcus Aurelius: Megathuma: Great find, subby.

/That thread is based.
//Maybe.
///I still don't really know wtf 'based' means.

Base 2 is 0 and 1, and base 10 doesn't have a 10 in it.  It makes no sense at all.

Don't get me started on base 16. Now we're counting with farking letters!?


There are 10 kinds of people in the world who understand binary, those who do and those who don't.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Destroyed Russian convoy in the #Kyiv Oblast
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As the parent of a teenager, I'm really getting a kick out of this article.

/sus
 
Tracianne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whoops
Way wrong thread

Tracianne: Destroyed Russian convoy in the #Kyiv Oblast
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
can't lie. the yeet thing made me laugh,
 
nquadroa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My middle child loves to use yeet. Last night he wouldn't shut up about it so I threatened to yeet him out his bedroom window...
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x370]


This one too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Megathuma: Great find, subby.

/That thread is based.
//Maybe.
///I still don't really know wtf 'based' means.

Base 2 is 0 and 1, and base 10 doesn't have a 10 in it.  It makes no sense at all.


Marcus Aurelius: Megathuma: Great find, subby.

/That thread is based.
//Maybe.
///I still don't really know wtf 'based' means.

Base 2 is 0 and 1, and base 10 doesn't have a 10 in it.  It makes no sense at all.


There are 10 kinds of people in the world, those who understand binary and those who don't.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Great find, subby.

/That thread is based.
//Maybe.
///I still don't really know wtf 'based' means.


"Truth," "no lies detected," etc.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Hey, I bet this is pretty funny if you've got one of those jobs where you never have to produce anything of value.


I've produced something of value a few times in my career but mostly I pushed on a rope. I am much happier now that I don't give a shiat. The future is dumber.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: MillionDollarMo: Hey, bet this is pretty funny if you've got one of those jobs where you never have to produce anything of value.
[Fark user image 538x498]


Why would you want to produce crap and talk like that too?  Is that what you went to college for?  Farking losers.  And then you do what with all that dirty money--you  live in the city, and blow it all on more crap?
Sounds like a fulfilling life.

I can't believe how low people will go just for money and looking good in public.  And then they think that they're somehow better than everyone else.  You and what planet, plastic person?  Probably everything you do at work is something that the majority of humans would be fine if they never heard of it, and the world would be better off if it never existed.
THAT's what you use to act like a princess?  I'd be embarrassed.
 
smokewon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
George Carlin had something to say about soft language.
 
smd31
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As others have said already, great thread.  Need to remember some of the "hate this meeting" > "PM speak" lingo the most honestly.
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's the past tense of "yeet"? Is it "yeeted" or "yote"?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Marcus Aurelius: Megathuma: Great find, subby.

/That thread is based.
//Maybe.
///I still don't really know wtf 'based' means.

Base 2 is 0 and 1, and base 10 doesn't have a 10 in it.  It makes no sense at all.

Don't get me started on base 16. Now we're counting with farking letters!?


that's_my_fetish.gif
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: MillionDollarMo: Hey, I bet this is pretty funny if you've got one of those jobs where you never have to produce anything of value.

I've produced something of value a few times in my career but mostly I pushed on a rope. I am much happier now that I don't give a shiat. The future is dumber.


That's cool, I started a company and all we do is produce items valued by consumers of that market segment. It's hugely rewarding compared to the televised garbage I used to be employed on.
Not a lot of time for twitter jokes or pretend world wars though.
 
xerge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Hey, I bet this is pretty funny if you've got one of those jobs where you never have to produce anything of value.


This is not for people that make things. This is for people that are expected to get things to happen.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: MillionDollarMo: Hey, I bet this is pretty funny if you've got one of those jobs where you never have to produce anything of value.

I've produced something of value a few times in my career but mostly I pushed on a rope. I am much happier now that I don't give a shiat. The future is dumber.


'pushed a rope' just makes me think of the Far Side where someone is pushing on the pull to open door..

pushed a rope?  what is this i dont even
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

King Something: What's the past tense of "yeet"? Is it "yeeted" or "yote"?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 minute ago  

King Something: What's the past tense of "yeet"? Is it "yeeted" or "yote"?


yute.

now if there are multiple things being yeeted we switch to yutes.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.