(CNN) Day 38 of WW3: Russians withdraw from Kyiv, no one knows who blew up Belgorod, Anonymous hacks the church, Zelenskyy gets $300 million from the US and seizes property of Russians including the church. It's your Saturday Ukraine War thread
    Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, key Russian checkpoint, Kiev, Russian forces, southeastern Ukraine, southern city of Mariupol  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bungle in the Jungle (2002 Remaster)
Youtube ha7HY1DtZtw
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CNN:
Russia accused Ukraine of mounting a helicopter attack on a fuel depot inside Russian territory Friday, as footage surfaced of the facility engulfed in flames.
In a statement, Russia's Ministry of Defense said that the helicopters "entered the airspace of the Russian Federation at extremely low altitude," at 5 a.m. Moscow time and "launched a missile attack on a civilian oil storage facility located on the outskirts of Belgorod."
As a result, "individual tanks were damaged and caught fire," spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said, adding that the depot "has nothing to do with Russian armed forces."
CNN could not verify the Russian claims.

CNN:
Russian troops are "slowly but noticeably" moving out of the north of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Friday.
"The occupiers are withdrawing forces in the north of our country. The withdrawal is slow but noticeable. Somewhere they are expelled with battles. Somewhere they leave positions on their own," Zelensky said.
Zelensky also urged Ukrainians to remain cautious in the north as troops withdraw.
"We are moving forward. Moving carefully. And everyone who returns to this area must also be very careful. It is still impossible to return to normal life as it was. Even in the areas we return after the fighting. You will have to wait. Wait for our land to be cleared. Wait until you can be assured that new shelling is impossible," he said.
In eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said preparations are underway for more Russian strikes in the Donbas region and the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

"In the east of our country, the situation remains extremely difficult. The Russian militaries are being accumulated in Donbas, in the Kharkiv direction. They are preparing for new powerful blows. We are preparing for even more active defense," Zelensky said.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The United States will provide another $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday.
The new package means the US has now committed more than $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration, according to the statement from Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.
The new package includes:
Switchblade suicide drones
Anti-drone systems
Armored vehicles
Night-vision equipment
Ammunition
And more

#OpRussia: Hackers leaked 15GB of data stolen from the Russian Orthodox Church's charitable wing & released roughly 57,500 emails via #DDoSecrets. #DDoSecrets noted that due to the nature of the data, at this time it is only being offered to journalists & researchers. #Anonymous
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said, adding that the depot "has nothing to do with Russian armed forces."


Pretty ballsy complaint from a POS who bombed a school full of kids.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The #Kyiv region is almost completely liberated from the invaders.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Ukrainian flag is again visible over the #Chernobyl nuclear power plant As reported on the official page of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the operating personnel of the station raised it today, April 2.

Dmitry #Medvedev claims that #Ukraine cannot join the EU because #Brussels is "controlled by #Washington" and it needs to be a member of #NATO to get in there. Obviously, he has nothing heard of #Austria, #Finland, #Ireland or #Sweden.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


General Staff: Russia begins mobilizing troops in Moldova's occupied Transnistria. Moscow is redeploying its troops in occupied Transnistria to demonstrate its readiness to attack Ukraine from the southwest and for potential provocations on the border, the General Staff said.

CNN:
If Britain delivers long-range artillery weapons and anti-ship systems to Ukraine, they would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces, Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin told Russian state news agency TASS in an interview published on Saturday.
"Any weapon deliveries are destabilizing, especially the ones mentioned by (Ben) Wallace (the British Defense Secretary)," said Kelin, according to TASS. "They exacerbate the situation and make it bloodier."
"Apparently, these are new, rather high-precision weapons. Of course, they will be legitimate targets for our armed forces if they cross the border of Ukraine."
"I have a feeling that London's idea of what is happening in Ukraine militarily is formed on the basis of the bravado reports of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian leadership," Kelin said.
 
FuManchu7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuts!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I saw the previous thread linked here. This one is interesting too.
 
fasahd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Personally, I favor the surrender of all nuclear weapons for Russia to sue for peace - then the portioning out of russian land to neighbors as appropriate for having to deal with Russian BS for so many decades/centuries.

Moscow and X area around it can become Microrusso or something...
 
fasahd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: In a statement, Russia's Ministry of Defense said that the helicopters "entered the airspace of the Russian Federation at extremely low altitude," at 5 a.m. Moscow time and "launched a missile attack on a civilian oil storage facility located on the outskirts of Belgorod."
As a result, "individual tanks were damaged and caught fire," spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said, adding that the depot "has nothing to do with Russian armed forces."


So, civilian tanks?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't have words for this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

And they have the audacity to complain about the fuel depo?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

This guy was the leader of their country once.....FFS.....
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I agree.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "I have a feeling that London's idea of what is happening in Ukraine militarily is formed on the basis of the bravado reports of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian leadership," Kelin said.


They're not beating us as badly as they claim!  In fact, they could be killing even more!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I'm sure that hospitals, schools, theaters and office buildings in Ukraine had it coming though right General?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Typically fuel is kept in tanks
 
Felgraf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I think they mean tanks of oil, not, like. Pew pew tanks.

Still a valid infrastructure target if it WAS the ukranian military.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No fair! Those damn Ukes are fighting back!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Russia's draft begins. Can't see any downside to this at all. From WaPo:

RIGA, Latvia - The Russian military began its spring draft Friday, aiming to sign up 134,500 conscripts and stoking fears among young men that they may end up on the front lines of the invasion of Ukraine.
...

Skepticism toward military officials runs deep in Russia. Many people remember the trauma inflicted during the separatist wars in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya in the 1990s and early 2000s. Thousands of young men, woefully unprepared for battle, were killed, and groups like the Committee of Soldiers' Mothers gained prominence, working to release prisoners of war and return bodies to grieving families.
...
The draft is also riddled with corruption. Enlistment offices have networks of doctors, clerks and military officials who are willing to sell military service record cards, which allow men to avoid conscription, at a cost of up to several thousand dollars each. The ever-increasing cost of such cards has prompted many parents to have two savings funds: one to pay for college and another to bribe the enlistment office.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Also: all oil depots have everything to do with the armed forces and are perfectly viable material targets.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I'm male.  I'm straight.  But I would still have this man's children.  Life, uh, finds a way.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

There're multiple reports of Russian forces just killing unarmed Ukrainian civilians, likely in frustration/anger at the futility of their entire enterprise, as they're forced to pull back from positions they had to fight/die for.

Similar dynamic to late Vietnam. "Why the Fark are we even here if we're not holding ground", etc.
 
August11
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

All the buzz about Putin receiving bad advice from his generals is the first step toward allowing him to both save face and avoid justice for mass murder.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I don't know if this is the same locale.

Gruesome evidence points to war crimes on road outside Kyiv - BBC News
Youtube HNTPyAsMmxs
 
NEDM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Point of order: we do know that the Ukrainians were the ones who hit it.  In the footage of the choppers flying out you can very faintly see the ID bands they put on the tail.  Ukraine's "denial" of the attack...is literally using the same language as Putin did in 2014 when Obama accused him of invading Crimea.

"For some reason they say that we did it, but according to our information this does not correspond to reality," said Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

Earlier, defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said he would neither confirm nor deny a Ukrainian role.

"Ukraine is currently conducting a defensive operation against Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine, and this does not mean that Ukraine is responsible for every catastrophe on Russia's territory," he said.

Additionally, they just declared a state of emergency in Western Russia and implemented fuel rationing to 15 liters for civilians because of all the panic buying all over the country yesterday due to the raid.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Holy farking shiat Russia, how much of a farking joke can you BE?!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

All the buzz about Putin receiving bad advice from his generals is the first step toward allowing him to both save face and avoid justice for mass murder.


It's going to be interesting to see how this plays out.  Does Putin take his inner circle behind the woodshed or do they get him first?
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NEDM: Point of order: we do know that the Ukrainians were the ones who hit it.  In the footage of the choppers flying out you can very faintly see the ID bands they put on the tail.  Ukraine's "denial" of the attack...is literally using the same language as Putin did in 2014 when Obama accused him of invading Crimea.

"For some reason they say that we did it, but according to our information this does not correspond to reality," said Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

Earlier, defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said he would neither confirm nor deny a Ukrainian role.

"Ukraine is currently conducting a defensive operation against Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine, and this does not mean that Ukraine is responsible for every catastrophe on Russia's territory," he said.

Additionally, they just declared a state of emergency in Western Russia and implemented fuel rationing to 15 liters for civilians because of all the panic buying all over the country yesterday due to the raid.

[Fark user image image 189x134]

Holy farking shiat Russia, how much of a farking joke can you BE?!


Holt shiat if that was the plan from the beginning.
Damn.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NEDM: Point of order: we do know that the Ukrainians were the ones who hit it.  In the footage of the choppers flying out you can very faintly see the ID bands they put on the tail.  Ukraine's "denial" of the attack...is literally using the same language as Putin did in 2014 when Obama accused him of invading Crimea.

"For some reason they say that we did it, but according to our information this does not correspond to reality," said Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

Earlier, defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said he would neither confirm nor deny a Ukrainian role.

"Ukraine is currently conducting a defensive operation against Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine, and this does not mean that Ukraine is responsible for every catastrophe on Russia's territory," he said.

Additionally, they just declared a state of emergency in Western Russia and implemented fuel rationing to 15 liters for civilians because of all the panic buying all over the country yesterday due to the raid.

[Fark user image image 189x134]

Holy farking shiat Russia, how much of a farking joke can you BE?!


Yikes
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Russia has officially lost, right?  Their brain just hasn't registered?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Russia's indignance at being hit back on precious & inviolate Russian soil in turn has been absolutely farking hilarious.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

This guy was the leader of their country once.....FFS.....


To be fair,he had Putin's hand in his ass controlling the levers.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Russia has officially lost, right?  Their brain just hasn't registered?


"They will keep going, long after it's over, as the brass desperately tries to cover their bleeding ass with the flag of victory."

"That is...vile."

"That is the system. One of the system's many built-in defects."
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

And they have the audacity to complain about the fuel depo?


Of course they do. Russians are semi-civilized assholes in the main.
 
freidog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

"We are not a weak state",
Yea, I think everybody knows that since you're beating the shiat out of what was supposedly a world power with the few shoulder missiles we could spare and your resolve
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Russia has officially lost, right?  Their brain just hasn't registered?


Not currently. But they are being handed their ass repeatedly. Russia has a deep well of cannon fodder though, it remains to be seen what the next move will be.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How long until random backpacks start exploding in and around Red Square?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: How long until random backpacks start exploding in and around Red Square?


Russia's anger at its international failures will turn inward. It always does.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

All the buzz about Putin receiving bad advice from his generals is the first step toward allowing him to both save face and avoid justice for mass murder.


"He has thyroid cancer"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn straight

(Click for thread)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JFC
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Go away Tyrone, not a good time. Our house is on fire at the moment.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

You know it's just a matter of time before the chemical barrel bombs get used -- Putin is a monster -- and he isn't taking stalemate well.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

To be fair,he had Putin's hand in his ass controlling the levers.


That guys hands have been up more asses than a Miami proctologist.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Everyone should be reading that.
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

So the women are displaying shaved heads. It that pride or defiance?

Wondering if they were "deloused" while in POWs.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yes, civilian fuel-tanks.
 
