 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Well, first off, he's $38,500 the the poorer for it   (bbc.com) divider line
11
    More: Sappy, Atlantic Ocean, English-language films, Taxicab, United States, boarding school, Liberian notes, Last year, Worshipful Company of Hackney Carriage Drivers  
•       •       •

1108 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2022 at 9:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: He now has six years of secondary school ahead of him and will be 25 when he graduates. But he does not mind the age gap with his classmates and describes them as "friendly".

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
the owner of the money that was found donated $1,500-worth of goods.

Really?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: the owner of the money that was found donated $1,500-worth of goods.

Really?


 Could have been cash earned in business that was on its way to pay vendors, chemotherapy money or any of other things that meant it could not be parted with.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What does an accountant make in Liberia?  Dude is 19, could put it into ETH, pretend like it doesn't exist for 10 years and potentially be very rich in Liberia.

Just looked it up. A Liberian accountant makes 4K a year USD.   Sometimes opportunity comes knocking.  You think that dude that dropped 40k on the side of the road has clean money? Yeh okay.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"He now has six years of secondary school ahead of him and will be 25 when he graduates. But he does not mind the age gap with his classmates and describes them as 'friendly'."

Of course they're "friendly"! They know that, in just a few short years, this classmate of theirs will be old enough to supply them all with cigarettes, alcohol, rental cars, mortgages...  You name it!
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
a college in the US reacted by offering him a full scholarship once he had completed his secondary education


That would easily run north of $50k, if he had to pay for it.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Karma. Well done kid.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So in exchange for $50,000 that he would have always been looking over his shoulder and scared to spend, he gets an actual education after he was forced to drop out of school, and there's a four-year full ride waiting for him in the US after that? The tuition alone means a net gain for him. The fact that he's going to go through life as a college educated person rather than an illiterate motorbike driver? That's going to be priceless
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's just too bad that this didn't happen in California, because then the Red Hot Chili Peppers could write a song about it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The fellow who lost the money made partial reparation, which is tantamount to admitting it was his money and being exposed to taxes or criminal proceedings, so I think he was probably legit. A legitimate businessman as they say. The honesty of the finder does good for his soul and has given him opportunity to be a legitimate graduate, employee and perhaps business man himself, so don't be so cynical. Yeah, I know he's just playing into the hands of the rich by giving them their money back, but at least he is not stealing and all society profits by fewer thieves and scammers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he goes to the US and gets a college education or citizenship, the citizenship alone must be worth at least a quarter, maybe half a million dollars. That's a good return on $50,000 for a few years.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.