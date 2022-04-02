 Skip to content
(10 News)   Can't improve on this headline: San Ysidro man staying positive after surviving electricity accident   (10news.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Alternately...
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good conduct is always rewarded.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well it's better than being terminal, that would be a bit of a shock.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's all charged up and ready to resist hardship.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
AC/DC High Voltage?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gonna be harder to shoot everyone in the San Ysidro McDonalds without a hand
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: AC/DC High Voltage?


Thunderstruck
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
San Ysidro resident Christian Arreola

Did he explode with delight?
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was it just misadventure or is anyone getting charged?
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Amp-utation.
Should had read the current events.
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
HIV or Corona?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess it will make a nice short story arc...
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He seems pretty well grounded considering the situation.
 
