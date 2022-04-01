 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Shoplifter makes solid choice   (cbc.ca) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Crime, Assault, Kirby Sararas, Battery, 27-year-old man, Misdemeanor, Crimes, public information officer  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2022 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The employee suffered minor injuries"

Bullshiat.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I knew He was Trouble when I saw Him, He was Packing Fudge.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are just trying to lapin it on this guy.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, they weren't falling for the banana in the tailpipe anymore. Pounding the chocolate Easter bunny is the next logical step. It's a simple equation, really.
 
starsrift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Farkin' Manitoba, man.

Best thing to come out of Manitoba is rapeseed.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My takeaway is that I can buy solid dark chocolate Easter bunnies. None of this prevaricating hollow milk chocolate crap.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dangerous Easter bunnies?

Fark user imageView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"My name is MISTER Solid."
 
Nirbo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That ain't fear. That face says fetish play.

NTTAWWT
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nirbo: [Fark user image image 425x504]That ain't fear. That face says fetish play.

NTTAWWT


Sorry
 
Nirbo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Nirbo: [Fark user image image 425x504]That ain't fear. That face says fetish play.

NTTAWWT

Sorry


No no, I'm skeptical, but down to clown.

I can be the bunny or the boy. But we're gonna have to go halves on the chocolate. I already have a bunny suit.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He might be an incel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nirbo: [Fark user image image 425x504]That ain't fear. That face says fetish play.

NTTAWWT


Scroll up
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Solid chocolate bunny used as weapon in assault on Brandon store clerk

...Let's go?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm calling bullshiat on this story. There's no such thing as a solid chocolate bunny anymore.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did the police need a Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch to subdue the dangerous rabbit?
:)
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: "The employee suffered minor injuries"

Bullshiat.


well, he probably got his hare mussed.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.